There is a publication from the UK called Autism Parenting Magazine, and they recently put out a story about autism in America.

June 4, 2024, Autism Parenting Magazine: Autism Statistics You Need To Know in 2024

When your child is diagnosed with autism, it can feel very lonely. But knowing the latest autism statistics can make you feel less isolated. You will soon realize you are part of a much bigger autism community.

CDC numbers

The story went into copious detail about the steady increases in autism with charts and graphs.

The latest research in 2023 from the CDC shows that one in 36 children is now diagnosed with autism. This is an increase from one in 44 children two years ago. Since the report was recently released, the data is likely to stay the same through 2024. . . .

There was one typo.

In the latest data released, the CDC reported on the prevalence of profound autism for the very first time. Overall, it showed that 6.7% of people with autism spectrum disorder have profound autism.

That is actually 26.7% as the link to the CDC site shows.

More autism coming

I couldn’t help but notice two bits of information about the increases in autism. We are told that the one in 36 rate is “likely to stay the same through 2024.”

That’s not exactly a huge revelation since the CDC typically updates the rate every two or three years, but the chart showing the official increases in autism from 2007 (one in 150) to 2023 (one in 36) is shocking.

Then what? Likely more autism.

These increases should terrify everyone, and at one point in the story, we read this:

From 4-5 in every 10,000 in the 70s to half of all kids in 2025 Will half of US kids have autism by 2025? This prediction made by Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Research Scientist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), may be scoffed at by some, but the latest CDC statistics do indicate rising prevalence rates.

While 50 percent of children won’t be diagnosed with autism by next year, but it’s clear we can expect the numbers to keep on increasing.

This insane acceptance of autism with no reasonable explanation means we’re helpless to prevent more and more children from being disabled with autism.

Autism Parenting Magazine had this to say about “causes and risk factors”:

Autism has a strong genetic component as demonstrated by twin studies A child has an approximately 19% higher risk of autism if an older sibling is on the spectrum A growing body of evidence investigating maternal infection, drug use, and age (there is also evidence linking advanced paternal age to an increased risk) as potential causes of autism Health complications during pregnancy and in childbirth may raise a child’s autism risk significantly, a baby experiencing complications both during and before birth may have a 44% increased risk of autism Toxins in the environment, especially heavy metals like mercury and lead, have also been associated with an increased risk, but most of these studies have various methodological limitations

These vague explanations for autism don’t answer the questions:

Why are more and more children on the spectrum?

Why can’t we prevent a child from having autism?

Why do 30% of children lose learned skills at some point and regress into autism?

We are at a point now where we can’t ignore all the autism in our children. I think this article indicates we also can’t pretend any longer that it’s nothing new; children have always been like this.

But what Parenting Autism does here, with all the detailed information with no real explanation, is admit we’ve surrendered. The disorder with no known cause or cure is just going to keep increasing.

Learn the signs.

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