Autism Parenting (a British publication) recently put out a piece looking at autism in the US.

June 18, 2024, Autism Parenting Magazine: Autism Rate by State: A Comprehensive Guide

With 50 states and 331.9 million people, parents often wonder what the autism rate by state is. Is it even possible to determine it? The variation in the prevalence of the diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in each state can be dependent on ASD resources and knowledge available, among other factors. Join us as we delve into autism rate by state and uncover the diverse stories that emerge from different corners of the nation.

Autism Rate by State

The autism rate by state in the USA is challenging to determine as it varies and is always changing. The variation in the prevalence of the diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in each state can be dependent on ASD resources and knowledge available, among other factors.

The “changing” part got my attention. Why is the autism rate always increasing, never leveling off? No one really cares.

Which State has the Highest Autism Rate? One way of determining the answer to this question is through a network comprising a group of programs funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) called the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Network (ADDM). According to the ADDM Network figures released, California is the state that has the highest prevalence of autism diagnoses, with it being 40+ out of every 1,000 identified children in 2020. [1 in every 25]

Actually the California numbers, according the CDC’s own website, are one in 22, one in every 14 boys.

What is the Prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the US? According to the CDC and ADDM’s data collected from 11 states across the United States in 2020, the national average of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) was one in 36.

(It should be noted that the rate for boys alone is one in every 22.)

Notice that Autism Parenting doesn’t mention the meteoric increases in autism in recent years: one in 166 (2004), one in 150 (2007), one in 110 (2009), one in 88 (2012), one in 68 (2014), one in 59 (2018), one in 54 (2020), one in 44 (2021), one in 36 (2023).

The article goes on to talk about gathering data.

One reason that the CDC and ADDM do developmental disabilities monitoring is to help with how data can be collected consistently. When collecting data and representing different people, there isn’t always ample access to services or information. Some underprivileged communities don’t have access to other locations’ information and medical care due to poverty or language barriers. . . . Where a child is born and where they live should not affect their likelihood of being on the autism spectrum, but it can affect their likelihood of receiving an official diagnosis. Research by the ADDM suggests some locations offer more autism support than others. These areas may provide more early intervention programs and also have programs that span a lifetime. . . .

This is more autism busywork that reveals nothing about why so many children are disabled.

What is crucial is stopping that numbers from increasing. No one will ever address that.

In conclusion, autism rates vary significantly from state to state due to many factors, including diagnostic criteria, healthcare access, and awareness efforts. Understanding these variations is crucial for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and families affected by autism. This knowledge can help communities better allocate resources, provide support, and advocate for individuals on the spectrum. . . .

I’ve got a bigger question that Autism Parenting doesn’t come close to answering.

WHY IS THERE ALWAYS A HIGHER AUTISM RATE YEAR AFTER YEAR?

That is the really big question, but the laid back tone of this piece doesn’t address that.

This was the curious ending to the story.

Q: Do autism rates change over time in the same state? A: Autism rates can change over time due to various factors, including increased awareness and changes in diagnostic practices.

So it seems we’re back to greater awareness/better diagnosing.

Actually this story is all about accepting autism. Talking about socioeconomic groups and gender may sound like real research, but it means nothing in the long run.

Autism is an epidemic among children today, and we haven’t begun to feel the impact of so many neurologically damaged Americans. That’s the reality no one wants to cover.

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