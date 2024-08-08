Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Linda Beauchamp's avatar
Linda Beauchamp
Aug 15, 2024

Having worked in a public school setting, it is heartbreaking to be in a classroom of small children who cannot speak or even interact, play, or learn to take care of themselves. Everyone should see what’s happening to our sweet children.

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
KM's avatar
KM
Aug 9, 2024

Yup, another case of where the elites think the rest of the population is completely stupid.

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