We live in a world where autism, a once rare disorder, is now so common that it’s an accepted part of childhood. It falls under that blanket of neurodiversity. 20 or 30 years ago parents used to feel totally alone when their child received an autism diagnosis, but not so today.

Today, parents can relax, knowing that there are lots of other families struggling to provide for an autistic child. Autism is all over the news every day.

And while the official rate is one in 36 U.S. children, one in every 22 boys, we know it’s not going to stop there. Already specific states have much higher rates of autism.

In California, it’s one in 22 children, one in every 14 boys.

In Florida, it’s almost one in 20.

In parts of New Jersey, it’s one in 20 and one in 14.

We might even reach the levels of Ireland, one in 21 or Northern Ireland, one in 20.

The usual response from doctors and health officials when it comes to autism is assurance. They’re never worried about the autism numbers, in fact they usually take credit for it, calling it all the result of better diagnosing/greater awareness on the part of doctors.

We’re also often reminded that autism is clearly “heritable,” which links it to the genetics of the parents.

The problem with the tired excuse of better diagnosing for each and every increase in autism is the fact that even the least scientifically-minded among us can understand that there are obviously MORE CHILDREN WITH AUTISM ALL THE TIME. So when is the medical community finally figure out what the actual rate is and tell us why this genetic disorder keeps increasing?

When will the “better diagnosing” become the BEST DIAGNOSING?

Besides being constantly told that autism is a genetic disorder, there is often a vague reference to possible environmental triggers. That’s the mystery of course. We just don’t know what those triggers might be. (But the one established truth about environmental exposures is this firm conclusion: autism is in no way, under no circumstances, absolutely not linked to the ever-expanding childhood vaccination schedule. We’re not even going to go there since the evidence is so overwhelming.)

With the ever-mounting number of autistic kids everywhere, officials have to at least pretend to care about this disorder. That’s why, on continual basis, we read about the latest research linking autism to something or someone in the environment.

I’ve been following this “science” for years, and it’s clear to anyone looking at this that it is overwhelmingly linked to MOMS.

I’ve seen autism associated with:

Fat moms, drinking moms, smoking moms, old moms, moms who marry old dads, moms who have preemies, moms on antidepressants, moms who have babies too close together, moms who live too close to freeways, moms who don’t have enough vitamin D3.

Recently several studies have come out showing even more reasons to blame moms.

Research links autism to moms who carry Neanderthal DNA, and moms who expose babies to fatty acids in cord blood and BPA exposure during pregnancy .

Actually, no one cares. These studies never come to any real conclusion. The U.S. government (the American taxpayer) is happy to fund this dead-end science because it makes it look like they’re really working on autism. I like to call this stuff, autism busywork.

Autism will be left as the mysterious condition more kids are born with but isn’t really increasing. Most of all, autism will never be a crisis, no matter what the rate.

Serious public health concern is the strongest language any U.S. health official has ever used when talking about AUTISM, and it’s going to stay that way.

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