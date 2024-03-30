I found this interesting analysis of Autism Speaks, the leading autism advocacy group in the U.S.

While the writer here seems to be critical of AS for funding biomedical research and promoting ABA therapy instead of doing more for the autism community and advocating for neurodiversity, I DO AGREE WITH THE ANALYSIS OF AUTISM SPEAKS’ FINANCES .

Before you donate to Autism Speaks, Consider the facts

Before you donate to Autism Speaks, Consider the facts Very little money donated to Autism Speaks goes toward helping autistic people and families. Only 0.16% of Autism Speaks’ budget goes towards the “Family Service” grants that are the organization’s means of funding services. Autism Speaks spends 131x as much—21%—on fundraising. Although Autism Speaks has not prioritized services with a practical impact for families and individuals in its budget, its rates of executive pay are the highest in the autism world: in 2019, between salary and bonuses Autism Speaks paid their CEO nearly $1 million.

Where are the autistic people?

Autism Speaks talks about us without us. Autism Speaks has only 1 autistic person out of a total of 30 individuals on its Board of Directors. By contrast, 25 out of 30 board members represent major corporations, including current and former CEOs and senior executives of PayPal, Goldman Sachs, White Castle, FX Networks, Virgin Mobile, eBay, AMC Networks, L’Oreal, CBS, SiriusXM, American Express, S.C. Johnson, Tommy Hilfiger, and Royal Bank of Scotland. . . .

Summing it up

Increasingly, Autism Speaks uses the autistic community’s language to hide their true intentions. ASAN updates this flyer each year with up-to-date information. Autism Speaks continues to spend only 1% of their budget on services for autistic people and their families. They continue to give their director a salary of over half a million dollars. They continue to have only 1 autistic person on their board, with nearly all leadership and decision-making positions filled by non-autistic people. They have not changed.

A number of advocacy groups say nothing about preventing autism or show any alarm over the horrendous increases are quite the norm. They do seem to be interested in fundraising.

September 11, 2023, I wrote about the autism charity group in Ireland called, As I Am.

Ireland: AS I AM autism charity ignores autism epidemic

As I Am: Autism is a genetic condition children are born with

https://annedachel.substack.com/p/ireland-as-i-am-autism-charity-ignores

I ended the story with this:

As I Am seems content with exploding numbers of children with autism on waitlists for school places and services. As I Am must assume that no rate is ever too much. One in every 21 children, one in every 13 boys has autism in Ireland. That’s going to take a lot of awareness and accommodations.

And the National Autistic Society in the U.K. is in agreement that autism is a genetic disorder

Possible causes Evidence suggests that autism may be genetic. Scientists have been attempting to identify which genes might be implicated in autism for some years. Autism is likely to have multiple genes responsible rather than a single gene. However, it is not caused by emotional deprivation or the way a person has been brought up. There is no link between autism and vaccines. Much research has been devoted to this issue over the years and the results have comprehensively shown there is no link. Find out more on the NHS website. In the end, these group pretend to be charities advocating for the disabled, but in truth they’re mostly interested in raising funds and awareness.

The groups that should be raising an alarm over the unstoppable increases, are never worried about the numbers.

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