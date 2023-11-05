If anyone thinks the world will suddenly wake up to what’s happening to our children and recognize the level of disabilities that never existed in the past, I can only say, it’s too late.

We’ve been conditioned by everyone in authority to accept everything as normal. Increases cannot be questioned.

I remember in 2005, almost 20 years ago, when David Kirby’s book, Evidence of Harm, was published. Autism was a real concern back then. Suddenly a rare disorder was on the increase and no one in authority could tell us why. Evidence of Harm was all about the link between thimerosal, the mercury-based vaccine preservative, and autism.

Instead of seriously and honestly addressing autism as a real life epidemic, health officials doubled down and assumed a position that has never changed.

OFFICIALLY, autism is a genetic disorder with maybe some unknown environmental factor, but the numbers have never really increased.

Every higher rate has come with the caveat, no one knows if this new rate means more kids have autism. It may be better diagnosing of a condition that’s always been here.

No U.S. health official has ever used the word CRISIS when talking about autism.

“Serious public health care concern” is the strongest language used when speaking about autism.

Autism is defined as “a lack of communication skills, inability at social interaction.” That doesn’t sound that serious, and the autism we see in news reports doesn’t show us the dark side of autism, where children need 24/7 care.

We never hear about regression where children start out normally developing and then lose learned skills and end up with autism.

Instead we dress up autism as just another form of neurodiversity.

We’ve institutionalized the disorder. Businesses, public services, and even whole cities are working to be certified as “Autism Friendly.” Lots of people who deal with public now undergo autism training.

We expect the rates to always be on the increase.

No seems to care where all the autism is coming from, and as more and more young adults with autism age out of high school, autism will make greater demands on society, especially social services.



We will have to keep on pretending that autism has always been here like this, we just didn’t call it autism.

A story published on November 2nd shows exactly how the media normalizes autism. It’s about addressing the needs of autistic students at the University of Maryland.

WTOP, Washington, D.C.: U.Md. gets large donation for program helping students with autism, neurodiversity https://wtop.com/maryland/2023/11/umd-gets-large-gift-for-program-helping-students-with-autism-neurodiversity/

One of the first programs in the country aimed at helping college students with autism and other forms of neurodiversity just received a large donation aimed at helping it serve even more people.

In 2016, the University of Maryland began its Social Interaction Group Network for All (SIGNA) program with just a handful of students. Now, a $1 million donation will help the program expand beyond offering help to students who need it to get through college, to include help as they transition from school to employment.

“It is extremely important,” said Kathy Dow-Burger, director of Neurodiversity and Autism Transition Services at UMD. “We have some students who, if they didn’t have our support, they probably, within the first two weeks of school, may not continue….

We’re told that 15 to 20 percent of students have neurological or emotional problems. Multiple times the terms “neurodiversity,” “neurodivergent,” “neurodivergency” are used.

All of this makes autism a natural part of the human condition. We just need to provide for people.

And if we accept that premise, then no one should be surprised if their next child or grandchild is diagnosed with autism. It’s always been here and always will be.

Leave a comment