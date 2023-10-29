When it comes to autism, we all have to pretend.

I say that about every aspect of the disorder. Whatever we see happening right before our eyes, we have to tell ourselves it isn’t real.

A once rare disorder is now so common that just about everyone knows someone or is related to someone with an autistic child. In the face of this, we’re continually told that it’s always been this way.

Autism has always affected one in every 150 children, one in every 92 boys (2007), one in every 88 children, one in every 54 boys (2012), one in every 59 children, one in every 36 boys (2018), one in every 44 children, one in every 27 boys (2021), and now one in every 36 children, one in every 22 boys (2023).

(I left out several of the official increases, but you get the idea. Every time the autism rate increased, it was never a real increase. It was always dismissed as “better diagnosing.” I’m confident that the next increase, probably something like one in every 30 kids, will be due to MORE “better diagnosing.”)

Pretending that the numbers are nothing to worry about it only one aspect.

We pretend that the official rate derived from counting eight year olds holds true across the population. There are supposedly just as many autistic 40, 60 and 80 year olds out there.

We pretend that having to train doctors, teachers, EMTs, and just about everyone else dealing with the public doesn’t mean that autism is something new. Yes, autistic people have always been around in droves, we just never noticed. That’s why we now need autism training.

We also pretend that autism is a genetic condition kids are born with, despite the fact that 30 percent of children diagnosed with autism experienced some form of lost skills and regression.

We see autism portrayed as merely a problem of social interaction, a lack of communication skills whenever the media covers the annual celebrations every April. We don’t talk about those with “profound autism” which affects 30 percent of people with autism.

And we tell ourselves that making the world “neurodiverse,” “sensory-friendly” and “autism certified” is all we need to do and the hundreds of thousands of future adults with autism will fit right in.

As we get closer to Christmas, we will be seeing autism in the news. It will make us feel good about providing for the disabled. I’m talking about all the malls across America that will be providing “sensitive Santas” and modified shopping hours so that disabled children can be part of the festivities without being over-stimulated by the noise and lights. For all the good intentions, all this helps to normalize autism as a condition.

On Oct 24th a story from Erwin, TN added one more example of accommodating autism.

The title was Erwin Christmas Parade will feature exciting new addition

https://www.erwinrecord.net/news/erwin-christmas-parade-will-feature-exciting-new-addition/article_7d62115a-7289-11ee-8b0d-bbb15ec10e45.html

The new addition to the Christmas parade is the “Sensory Friendly Section.”

This section is designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory sensitivities, ensuring that everyone can be a part of the celebration. …

This specific designated viewing area will have subdued lighting and minimized loud noises to create a more comfortable atmosphere for those with sensory sensitivities. Signage will be posted in this area and parade volunteers will be available to interact and support individuals with sensory sensitivities, fostering a welcoming atmosphere.

Parade officials are “excited” and “proud” to make the parade “more inclusive.”

…the Chamber is excited to collaborate with local organizations and advocates for individuals with sensory sensitivities to ensure the success of this initiative.

I’m sure of the sincere motives of the people doing all this. The really troubling aspect of this is how it further makes autism in more and more children into something normal.

If it’s your child who is diagnosed next, just accept it. We aren’t interested in why it happens. We only need to provide for those affected. When it comes to autism, we all just pretend.

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