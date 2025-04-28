Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
9h

Thanks for your post. Interesting and informative. Things are bad, as you say, but I fear they are actually worse even than that. For me covid 10 proved that the collective west has gone collectively insane. Medical science has become a money making machine for drug makers, procedure makers, medical product makers, quacks, regulators, bankers, insurance fraudsters and Lord alone knows who else. There is not other way to explain the astronomic cost of so called "healthcare". The animals on our mountain live and die perfectly healthy. They need no ''care". No one penny is spent. Health needs no care. Health works by itself. Health cost nothing; all you need is clean water, clean food, shelter, clean air, sunlight and God's creation does the rest. Sick people are the ones who care, not healthy people. These days in the west you are sick until proven healthy and not, as it should be, the other way around. In the past the sick went to a doctor to get well. In our insane society the healthy go to the doctor to be found, and then made, sick. Insanity. We are being farmed. I have not been to a doctor for decades. Take no drugs. Take no tests. I stay well away from hospitals. Believe nothing any doctor says. Covid was all the proof anybody ever needs of the insanity that western medicine has become. In fact, things are now so bad, that I would no longer consider living in the west. If the rise in autism is better diagnoses then where are all the old people with autism? The west has become a medicalized police state where soon enough you will be prevented from leaving, force tested and force vaccinated, and this obvious truth is denied 24/7 on state backed propaganda channels. Leave while you still can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Anne Dachel and others
DayDawnBreaking's avatar
DayDawnBreaking
11h

The changes in autism diagnosis hides vaccine induced encephalopathy. It demonstrates another example of how medicine is corrupt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Dachel
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Dachel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture