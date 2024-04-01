The strangest thing about autism is the total lack of interest on the part of health officials and the medical community. Something affecting one in 36 children that has no known cause, cure or prevention and is always increasing should be a major concern to the folks in Atlanta. Sadly it isn’t.

The eternal puzzle

Every year or two, someone from the CDC solemnly announces another stunning increase in the autism rate while cautioning everyone that they still aren’t sure if this means more children actually have autism.

In their efforts to downplay the issue, no one in charge has ever used the work CRISIS when talking about autism. “Serious public health concern” is the strongest language I’ve ever come across from CDC officials.

Over the years plenty of public money has been wasted on research looking for the elusive autism gene/genes. The idea of genetic cause of autism only works IF the rate isn’t exponentially increasing, so of course, it isn’t.

Blame the mother

The possible environmental links to autism have long been a replay of the “refrigerator mom” of the 1950s and 60s when cold, unaffectionate mothers were blamed when a child became autistic.

Over the last 20 years that has continued. Numerous studies have linked autism to moms and their behavior once again.

I have seen news stories on studies linking autism to fat moms, old moms, moms who marry old dads, moms who live too close to freeways, drinking moms, smoking moms, moms who lack vitamin D, and moms on antidepressants.

I think those who deny all the evidence linking the unchecked, unsafe childhood vaccine schedule to autism love the confusion.

When it comes to autism, NOTHING is for sure EXCEPT the permanently established tenet of faith: VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM.

As we enter April once again, all the confusion is front and center.

We see lots of human interest stories advocating for autism awareness and acceptance. Typically no one is alarmed about autism. No one demands answers. No one is afraid that their child might be the next one diagnosed.

Attention is focused on early diagnosing, intervention, services and education.

A news report on March 28th got my attention. It was on WOOD TV in western Michigan.

‘Terrible’ waitlists for autism testing, diagnosis https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=BibbWNcUjZM

Reporter Brittany Flowers: Autism diagnosis rates are on the rise in the U.S., but doctors say that’s mostly due to increased awareness.

A service provider was quoted saying, Our waitlist can be nine months, which is terrible. Nobody feels good about that.

Reporter: There’s a national shortage of providers. There’s also a lot more awareness.

Pine Rest has seen a 30 percent increase in referrals compared to 2020.”

The main problem with autism, it seems to be, is a lack services. The autism has always been around like this, we just didn’t recognize what it was.

More research

In the face of no real increase, are a number of surprising studies making news right now. Once again, mom is to blame.

First from Ohio. Blame household chemicals.

March 25th, Chemicals in baby wipes, hand soap and nail polish may raise the risk of AUTISM and multiple sclerosis, scientists warn

Chemicals found in common household goods may raise the risk of autism and other developmental issues, a study warns. Researchers found children with special needs or movement dysfunction had much higher levels of two types of substances in their urine than their peers. Additional experiments on mice showed these chemicals damage the brain structures that protect nerves and help the brain communicate and function - and nerve damage has been linked to autism and MS. The chemicals are known as OFRs and QACs. The former is used to make materials non flammable and are found in furniture, nail polish, carpets electronics and dryer sheets. The latter are a type of chemical used to kill germs and are found in a number of cleaning products and shampoos, sunscreens and body washes. The researchers worry that more children are being exposed to these chemicals because hand gels and other disinfectants have become more common after Covid. Dr Paul Tesar, the lead researcher and medical expert at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Ohio, said: 'Our findings suggest that more comprehensive scrutiny of the impacts of these common household chemicals on brain health is necessary.

If that doesn’t scare people, there’s more. It’s plastics.

March 28th, Scientists Discover Heightened Toxicity Risk For Children With Autism, ADHD

The number of people being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder ( ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ( ADHD) has risen sharply in recent decades, and research continues to delve into the factors involved in these conditions. A study revealed there's a difference in how children with autism or ADHD clear the common plastic additive bisphenol A (BPA), compared to neurotypical children. . . . Researchers from Rowan University and Rutgers University [in New Jersey] in the US looked at three groups of children: 66 with autism, 46 with ADHD, and 37 neurotypical kids. In particular, they analyzed the process of glucuronidation, a chemical process the body uses to clear out toxins within the blood through urine. They found that kids with ASD and ADHD couldn't clear out BPA and another similar compound called Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) with as much efficiency as other kids, potentially leading to longer exposure to their toxic effects. . . . The researchers think that gene mutations in certain individuals means that BPA can't be cleared as well as it needs to be, which means the substance sticks around in the body.

My favorite story was from the UK on research from China linking coffee consumption to autism.

Daily Mail: Now scientists suggest women avoid coffee while pregnant because of links to AUTISM in their child

Scientists are cautioning women against drinking too much coffee during pregnancy after finding caffeine may raise the risk of autism in their child. Rodents given a comparable amount of caffeine to what the average pregnant woman takes in had babies that showed some hallmark signs of autism.

Take your pick. Autism is genetic, kids are born with it, OR autism is caused by what moms are exposing children to.

In the end, it does matter. No one really cares. We can guess about autism ad infinitum.

OR we can just surrender and accept higher and higher rates and massive costs increases.

That’s what they’re doing in Michigan. The governor has declared it’s time to accept autism.

Michigan.gov: April 2024: Autism Acceptance Month

WHEREAS, Autism Spectrum Disorder affects more than five million people in the United States; and,

WHEREAS, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 1 in 36 children may have autism; and, . . . WHEREAS, Michigan is honored to celebrate the many ways individuals with autism enhance the quality of our communities, and is committed to fostering acceptance and a sense of belonging as we work together to create a more welcoming and inclusive state for all; NOW, THEREFORE, I, Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaim April 2024 as Autism Acceptance Month in Michigan.

Celebrate!

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