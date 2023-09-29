Sept 27, 2023, ABC Denver: New study finds link between diet drinks and boys with autism

https://www.denver7.com/new-study-finds-link-between-diet-drinks-and-boys-with-autism

Researchers ​looked at mothers of children with autism and their estimates of how many drinks with aspartame they consumed while pregnant.

A new study has found a link between boys diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and their mothers regularly drinking diet sodas or beverages with aspartame during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio said aspartame sweeteners have been reported to cause neurological problems in some users since it was first introduced and it has also been associated with increased health problems in children whose mothers consumed it daily during pregnancy.

Their case-control study, published in a journal titled “Nutrients,” looked at 235 mothers of children with an autism diagnosis and their written estimates of how many diet drinks or drinks with aspartame they consumed while pregnant or breastfeeding.

They found that boys were three times more likely to be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder if their mothers consumed these products daily than those who did not. There was no statistically significant association found in girls, the study said.

A link?

Come on. No one really cares about autism. It’s symbolized by a puzzle piece for a reason. There’s no known cause, cure or prevention. There are just occasional guesses.

Over the past 20 years the public has been basically brainwashed to believe bad genes cause autism. Multiple studies have found over 70 genes that could possibly be “associated” with the development of autism.

Usually there’s a vague reference to something in the environment also being a factor, but that’s never defined. The “environment” does not include anything like toxic exposures in vaccines, instead it’s the parents’ lifestyle.

Millions of research dollars have gone into studies based on the “blame the parents” idea propagated in the “refrigerator mother” claim from the 1940s when cold, uncaring moms were the cause of autism.

In the past 20 years moms are still the villains in the autism story. Study findings have linked autism to:

… old moms, moms who marry old dads, fat moms, moms who have babies too close together, drinking moms, smoking moms, moms who don’t get the right vitamins when pregnant, moms who take anti-depressants and moms who live too close to freeways.

Now we can add bad moms who drink diet colas while pregnant/breastfeeding.

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