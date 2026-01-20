The big autism news at the start of 2026 was the announcement of “Autistic Barbie.” This Barbie features sensory sensitive clothing, headphones, eyes focused to the side to avoid eye contact, a communication tablet, fidget spinner and flexible elbows and wrists for stimming.

Media coverage was enormous. The new Barbie was hailed as “inclusion,” making kids on the spectrum feel recognized.

Images:

In a win for diversity, Mattel has introduced the first doll with autism from its Barbie brand of toys. . . . The company’s global head of dolls, Jamie Cygielman, said, “Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine, and we’re proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work. The doll, designed with guidance from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie.“

However some critics argued that autism isn’t something you can represent physically.

USA Today:

Kristyn Sommer, a psychology researcher and autistic mother in Australia, said in an Instagram post that the doll “turns autism into something you can see, which it is not.”

I could see both sides of the debate, but I also wondered if a more authentic representation of autism might include a helmet and perhaps adult diapers, but I realize that is not the side of the disorder we like to hear about.

AND since autism is four times more prevalent in boys, maybe “Autistic Ken” would have been a more accurate depiction.

Regardless, autism is a fact of life for children in the 21st century. The disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure is here to stay, no questions allowed.

The rate is always climbing, but no US health official has ever admitted more children actually have autism, nor is anyone in charge worried about increases.

We have normalized a serious neurological disorder, making it something we just have to live with.

Of course autism is not the only developmental disability having a dramatic impact in the lives of children today. There’s ADD, ADHD, OCD, anxiety, ODD, dyslexia, dyscalculia, and I could go on.

Today all of these conditions are combined into “neurodiversity”—just differences, not deficits. We need awareness, acceptance and inclusion. For years now we’ve had a whole month to celebrate autism each April, something which is now evolving into “Neurodiversity Celebration Month.” (And there is also Learning Disabilities Awareness Month in October.)

In truth, this push for awareness and acceptance is part of a cover-up.

There is a disaster unfolding everywhere that no one in charge can reasonably explain. Currently it seems unstoppable because we are doing nothing about it. Across the planet, children are increasingly sick and disabled. Officials assure us that there’s nothing new here, but to any thinking person, this is an existential threat.

I see it playing out right now in the U.K. and Ireland, but it’s becoming more noticeable here too.

No one is hiding this. It’s in the news every day; it’s just that no one cares why it’s happening.

I have collected stories about this for my site, Loss of Brain Trust since January 2017, and over the past nine years I’ve added nearly 12,000 news reports about what’s happening to children and to schools.

My site is totally unbiased. It’s just the mainstream coverage that’s out there. (And it’s just a small snapshot of the wreckage going on. There is so much more I can’t get to.)

There is always MORE: more special schools being build, more special needs students, more costs, more complex needs, more waiting lists.

As far as the press is concerned, it’s just facts. No reporter ever asks why this is happening or when things will stop increasing.

Here are some of the stories I’ve posted since 2026 started—the same time that “Autistic Barbie” was launched.

Baltimore, MD:

. . . While they wait for answers, district leaders are trying to meet students’ needs as they stare down a tight budget season. In Montgomery County, enrollment is shrinking, which translates into less money from the state. The number of kids requiring special education services—and the complexity of those kids’ needs—is an increasingly large chunk of the district’s population.

Worcester, England:

WAITING lists for children’s ADHD and autism assessments have got worse since a damning Ofsted and CQC assessment 18 months ago. The number of children waiting for community paediatric support and speech therapy in Worcestershire has also increased since the regulators reported “widespread systemic failings” in July 2024. Health and education bosses say demand continues to outstrip capacity. . . . An investment of £1.2m [$1.6M] is being used to get 900 children who have been waiting longer than two years assessed by other providers.

Kent, England:

The overspend building up for the provision of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is set to rise to £136m [$182M] by March. This figure includes the £70m [$94M] deficit over the 2025-26 budget period, according to Kent County Council (KCC) papers. . . . It was widely acknowledged SEND and the soaring cost of adult social care would put most pressure on the council’s finances.

Salford, England:

A new primary school supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will be built in Salford. £7.43 million [$9.97M] in funding has been awarded to build a school for 150 SEND children on the former St George’s RC High School site in Walkden. . . .

Scotland:

Hundreds of pupils were enrolled in mainstream education after being rejected from local authority specialist facilities last year - despite a national rise in the number of pupils with Additional Support Needs including ADHD and autism. . . . More than 500 primary and secondary school pupils were enrolled in mainstream education after being rejected from local authority specialist facilities last year. It comes amid a national explosion in the number of children being diagnosed as having ASN (Additional Support Needs), including autism and ADHD. The latest Scottish Government statistics show a record 299,445 children were classified as ASN this year – the equivalent of 43 per cent of the school roll. Some pupils are streamed into specialist schools with smaller class sizes and additional facilities but the number of places is increasingly being outstripped by demand.

Hamble, England:

Plans to spend £1.1m [$1.5M] and expand specialist support for pupils with autism at a school in Hamble are set to be approved by Hampshire County Council. The proposal will go before the county council’s cabinet member for education on January 21, with funding expected to be signed off for the creation of a new resourced provision for up to 15 pupils with autism spectrum conditions.

Harrogate, England:

A public consultation is taking place on plans to open a new specialist autism school in Harrogate. . . . . . .Lighthouse School Harrogate is proposed as a special free school for up to 80 autistic children and young people aged 11 to 19.

Cambridgeshire, England

The authority faces a high-needs deficit of £98 million [$132M], which the government currently covers through a ‘statutory override “There are so many children who qualify for extra support now than previously, and that drives most of the extra expenditure. “By the end of 2028, it’s (the deficit) forecast to be nearly £200m [$269M].”

Dublin, Ireland:

A Dublin mother was told to apply for a place in schools in Kildare and Wicklow for her autistic daughter despite living just yards from a local school. The daughter of Áine Curtin, from West Dublin, is due to begin secondary school later this year, but has been told that there is no space in the additional needs unit of the local school. . . I applied to over 10 autism classes, all in Dublin 15, where she didn’t get a place, and I was told there’d be no place for any child, not just her, until 2028.

Birmingham, England:

Families of children with special educational needs are “trapped in a failing system”, the boss of an online school said, as a study claimed Birmingham Council spent £51million [$69M] on SEND transport in just one year. . . . The number of pupils with SEND increased by 44 per cent nationally over nine years, while spending on transporting them to school rose by 204 per cent.

England:

More money = good news. But as Tes reported last week, research shows teachers are leaving the profession at an alarming rate through failure of the system to provide sufficient support to meet pupils’ “increasingly complex needs.”

Buckinghamshire, England

. . .the council’s High Needs Block allocation for 2026–27 will be £143.6m [$193M] , but projected spending is expected to exceed that figure by £27.3m [$37M], reflecting rising demand and higher placement costs. . . . If the gap is not addressed, the cumulative High Needs deficit is forecast to reach £74.7m [$100M] by March 2027.

Kinver, England:

Developers behind moves to convert a former wedding venue to a new special school near Kinver are applying to change some planning conditions. . . . The facility will provide services for children and young people with social, emotional and mental health difficulties, autism spectrum disorder and autism spectrum condition.”

Weare, NH:

Special‑education demand and out‑of‑district placements also increased expenditures. The administration reported that identified early‑childhood special‑education caseloads have risen since October (pre‑K from 29 to 36) and that the district now serves 209 students receiving services (about 25% of enrollment).

Northern Ireland:

Despite the current shortfall, it is important to recognize that significant progress has been made in expanding SEN provisions in Northern Ireland. Since, the region has created around 6,350 new placements. This expansion has resulted in approximately 26% of all schools, totaling 273 institutions, now providing specialist provisions through over 700 dedicated classes.

Ireland:

“Budget 2025 provides funding for another 400 special classes and 300 special school places nationwide, and it is estimated that a similar level of provision will be needed each year for the next three years.”

England:

Rylah added: “Every council faces challenges with meeting the demand for SEND support, but in Kirklees we are showing our commitment. . . . The number of children and young people in England with an Education and Healthcare Plan (EHCP) is now 638,745, the highest number since they were introduced a decade ago.

Bedford, England:

The High Needs budget is already forecast to overspend by £1.729 million [$2.132M] in the current financial year, according to the report presented to the Forum.

Offaly, Ireland:

Six new special classes will be introduced to schools in Offaly in the 2026/2027 academic years to support children with special educational needs. . . . “This is an estimated 25% of the total student population, or 240,000 children and young people with special educational needs, that are supported in mainstream classes,” Mr Clendennen said.

Northern Ireland:

Five-year-old Arthur is one of just hundreds of children who have been allocated a place, but are not able to access it full time, according to Northern Ireland’s independent autism reviewer.

Cheshire, England:

The government said it was investing at least £9.4m [$13M] to deliver 190 specialist or alternative provision places in Cheshire East, which would help families to “get more support more quickly”. . . .

The plans to convert the Sandbach site into a 144-place school for all ages is expected to cost about £16m [$21M], through money allocated for the school places for SEND children. . . . A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: “For too long, families have been failed by the SEND system – with parents across the country forced to fight for every scrap of support and rising demand meaning children’s needs are spiralling to crisis point.

Estonia:

In 2020, 2,345 children aged 14 or younger were diagnosed with the condition; by 2024, that number had risen to 3,690 — a 57 percent increase.

Manchester, England:

Consent was secured in autumn to convert the 20,000 sq ft Vision House into a special educational needs and disabilities learning facility, leading to the deal with Witherslack Group. . . . Sam Ashworth, project director at Hurstwood Holdings, said: “There is an urgent and growing need for SEND school places across Greater Manchester.

New Haven, CT:

The special education department represents 25% of the total school budget and includes just over 16% of the total student body.

Ashby, England:

A new specialist independent school has officially launched in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, offering highly personalised education for children with special educational needs. The school specialises in supporting children with a range of needs including autism, social communication differences, social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs, sensory processing differences, and associated learning difficulties.

Hull, England:

With increasing numbers of children with complex needs being supported in mainstream settings, the expanded outreach offer is designed to ensure all school staff feel confident, skilled and supported.

London borough:

However, in order to keep pace with the growing demand for places, the council suggests it would need to provide an additional 320 SEND places through new schools, which could mean converting mainstream schools - where there is a surplus of primary places - into special schools.

Suffolk, England:

Suffolk’s education budget is heading for a £250m [$337M] deficit by 2028 due to increased spending on special education, according to the Conservative-run county council. . . . In 2023, the council said it had 7,200 children who had an education, health and care plan (EHCP), which meant they had a statutory right to a specialist education. . . The cost of servicing that debt is estimated to reach £8.9m [$12M] in 2026-27, which Smith said was money “we can’t use to fund other local services”.

Suffolk, England:

Calls for a new school in Suffolk for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) have been backed by school trusts after £6.3m [$8.5M] of funding was announced. . . . a specialist school was a priority for children with higher SEND needs who could not be served in a mainstream setting. . . . “We desperately need this school to be opened. . .

Canada:

The Public Health Agency of Canada slipped out bombshell data revealing a staggering surge in autism diagnoses among children and youth just as the holiday distractions peaked. Autism prevalence in Canada has exploded, from 1 in 714 in 2000–2001 to 1 in 44 by 2023–2024, marking an astounding 1,507% increase.

Ridgefield, CT:

Special education spending showed a projected deficit of just over $170,000 at the end of December, an increase from roughly $49,000 a month earlier.

Ireland:

Because there is such a high volume of children waiting for an assessment of need at the moment, they are going to remove the necessity to have a diagnosis in order to access a special school. Without a doubt, in the last 25 years, this is the biggest change in special ed. . . .

Hampshire, England:

Hampshire County Council has approved plans to create 48 additional resourced specialist school places, as pressure on provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) continues to grow. . . . The expansion forms part of the council’s wider strategy to increase SEND capacity in Hampshire schools, as demand continues to outstrip supply ahead of the 2026/27 academic year.

London boroughs:

The number of children in the capital requiring special educational needs and disabilities (Send) support has reached record levels, analysis by BBC London has found. Over the past decade, the number has jumped by nearly a third – from 205,309 in 2015-16 to 267,368 in 2024-25, Department for Education (DfE) figures show - as parents say are forced to fight for support and councils warn of mounting financial pressure. . . . The number of with children autistic spectrum disorder receiving support in London has increased by 158% from 17,832 in 2015-16 to 46,095 in 2024-2025, according to DfE data. . . . London Councils – a cross-party body representing the capital’s local authorities – said in June that almost half of all boroughs were at risk of bankruptcy over the financial pressure from increased Send funding demand.

N. Yorkshire, England:

A meeting of the executive committee at County Hall in Northallerton today (TUESDAY) heard the deficit could increase to £40m [$54M] by the end of March 2027 if the current demand for high needs support continued.

Newcastle, England:

The number of Newcastle children needing support with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has sky-rocketed since 2017, figures show. As of December 2025, there were 3,206 children and young people in the city with an education, health and care plan (EHCP), a legal document setting out their additional needs. That number marks a 23% increase from 2,611 in 2023 and is just under 150% higher than in 2017, Newcastle City Council reports. . . . Across the country, councils are expected to rack up a combined deficit in the SEND system of £14 billion [$19B] by the end of 2027/28.

Idaho:

Last year, the Legislature made no progress addressing an $82.2 million gap in special education funding for K-12 public schools. Now, the problem has grown to $100 million, and the aforementioned budget deficit has already stalled one plan to chip away at it.

Bristol, England:

A new specialist free school is set to be built in Bristol, providing 164 spaces for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). . . . Despite the positive announcement, there remains a significant shortfall in the amount of SEND places currently available in Bristol. The council has set itself a target of creating 569 new specialist places to meet a demand which has skyrocketed in recent years. . .

Wolverhampton, England:

The City of Wolverhampton Council has formally approved the permanent expansion of Green Park School, creating an additional 27 places for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). The number of pupils in Wolverhampton of statutory school age with an Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP) increased by 58% between June 2020 and June 2025, rising from 1,549 to 2,453. Post-16 pupils with an EHCP increased by 63% over the same period. Meanwhile, projections show that EHCP’s across Reception to Year 11 are expected to rise by 26% between 2025 and 2030.

Sun Prairie, WI:

“In the past five years special education expenses have increased by about $4.8 million which equates to just under 25%,” said Clark. “If state funding falls short, districts make a transfer from our general operating budget to cover and balance the special education fund.”

Sheffield, England:

Sheffield Council has given planning permission for the plans, which will see a special school built next to Maltravers Road, near the well known Park Hill Flats, one of Sheffield’s best known listed buildings. . . .

Derby, England:

A special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school in Derby is set to receive £1.7m [$2.3M] to boost the number of pupil places. . . . According to the council, the school, which has 99 pupils - rising to 108 in 2026-2027, caters for children of all ages with severe learning difficulties (SLD) and profound multiple learning difficulties (PMLD). . . . The council said this would “reduce pressure” on the school and increase overall numbers to 135 pupils with a yearly review.

SW England:

All of the West’s councils are overspending on their budgets to meet care plans for Send children with Linda Cohen, Gloucestershire County Council’s cabinet member for education, saying: “It’s a huge problem for us in terms of balancing the books.”

These stories are just a sample of what’s been happening over the past three weeks.

And for anyone who doesn’t find all this alarming, it should be pointed out that in 2022, Schools Week in the UK acknowledged that OVER HALF of the kids with special needs HAVE AUTISM, and for the YOUNGEST ONES, it’s 65 PERCENT.

Nov 5, 2022, Schools Week: SEND isn’t on the precipice – it’s tipped over the edge

Over half of the children and young people in special schools have a primary or secondary need of autism. For children in early years specialist settings, the figure is 65 per cent. . . .

So we can just pretend there’s nothing to see here in all these news reports, but these increases will continue and so will the costs.

Introducing “Autistic Barbie” may be intended to make people feel good about autism, but it should not be about acceptance, inclusion or even seeing autism as merely a “difference.” It is without question part of a growing disaster.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“