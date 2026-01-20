Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warrior Mom's avatar
Warrior Mom
6d

I suppose that we can say that autism has officially made it into the DEI landscape when they make a Barbie doll representing what they WANT to be the official 'cute and quirky' mascot. add her to the autistic Muppet on Sesame Street! she's been around for a decade already. (another 'she' - good point, Anne, that the majority of autism Dx are among males. I think that's because the females are less threatening? idk.)

sorry but I am not buying the 'autistic kids need a doll to identify with' BS. no kid with autism that I know, would 'get it'; maybe an NT sibling. maybe. so who exactly is going to purchase this doll, I wonder? more corporate virtue signaling, imho. maybe they'll send a case to all the private equity owned autism therapy centers, cashing in on the epidemic. so sad - nobody addressing the elephant in the room as to WHY there are all these therapy centers. 15 yrs ago, we had to drive nearly an hour to get my son to one; now they are in literally every town! (and taking Medicaid ;);) )

personally, I find the doll an abomination, just as I cringe at April Autism Awareness month and anything under the 'neurodiversity' identity politics umbrella. I guess its too easy for our profoundly effected offspring to be officially ignored since they likely will never VOTE! (or pay taxes or marry or have children of their own, or leave home to live independent lives...)

Anne, you and I and Jane, and the hundreds of thousands of parents like us, are at a point in our lives where the next HUGE worry is what will happen to our damaged sons (& daughters) when we are gone. if the 'state' cannot even deal with them appropriately when they are still children, what will happen when this non-stop wave continues to age?! (I have ideas but I shutter to voice them)

so in the meantime, we keep shouting and screaming and getting into people's faces and relating tales like the one of my recent trip to Costco, where I saw no fewer than FOUR obviously disabled children under the age of 6!! (on an uncrowded weekday afternoon.)

What. In. The. Actual. F*** are people thinking when they continue to ignore this??

what will it take?! 18 years and counting for this momma and I have NO IDEA. :(

Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Dachel
SoloD's avatar
SoloD
6d

This is a temple that can be used to send to the local school board...

+++++++++++++++++++++++

School Board Trustee

Topeka Public Schools

624 SW 24th St,

Topeka, KS 66611

Dear Mr. / Madam School Board Trustee

I write to you today in a sincere effort to help you accomplish your noble reasons for seeking this office.

That is to help you facilitate the betterment of the education and civil infrastructure we all hope to provide to our children and young people.

You must now be informed that HHS Director Robert Kennedy Jr has made it known that, astoundingly, not one of the 72 previously recommended vaccines for children was tested for safety or efficacy. Nor was the gold standard of comparison between vaccinated and not vaccinated done.

In the hopes of ending the absolutely useless and totally avoidable condition of AUTISM I am asking you to use your power as a publicly elected representative to get your agency’s IT people to put EXEMPTION FROM VACCINATION document onto your agency’s web portal.

You could even make the Vaccine Exemption availability known front and center during your upcoming reelection campaign.

Your constituents, the thousands of concerned parents you solemnly stood before when asking for their vote of confidence, can now participate with you in solving the most complicated and vexing situations you will ever face in this capacity.

By seeking the cooperation of your constituents at this level you will become known and get to know a lot of good, decent and solid people, and you will accomplish your noble reasons for seeking this office.

Madam Trustee, as night follows the day, you are assured that you will always have the great strength of the community with you when putting into play the programs and policies that really do affect the lives of our people and community.

Vty,

Helpful Taxpayer Citizen

Reply
Share
2 replies by Anne Dachel and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture