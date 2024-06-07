BBC News published a story on June 6th that shows the depth of complacency we’ve sunk to when it comes to children’s health.

It was all about one nonverbal teenage boy with autism and his struggle to get an additional ADHD diagnosis.

BBC News: Parents' three-year 'nightmare' over son's ADHD assessment

Jack has profound autism

A boy with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is still waiting for an assessment for the condition three years after originally applying for one, his father has said. Jack, 14, from Barnsley, who is non-verbal, was diagnosed with autism when he was 18 months old and as he got older he showed behaviour associated with ADHD.

Inexcusable wait for an ADHD diagnosis

His dad, Mark, said due to an administrative error, the family never received an assessment appointment and they were now at their "wits' end" after further delays. Mark said: "We need an intervention and some medication. It's a nightmare." . . . Mark said it was three years ago that the family had first applied for an ADHD assessment for Jack and they had received a referral through Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service Barnsley (CAMHS). However, after months of waiting for an appointment, they were told they had been discharged because they had missed their appointment. Mark said the family had never received a letter, nor any follow-ups, and they now believed the letter had been sent to the wrong address. After again applying for an assessment early this year, Mark said he was told by CAMHS Barnsley that the waiting list for an assessment would be at least three months. After that, Jack would start on a waiting programme for medication which could take a further year. . . . However, they were told Jack was not a “suitable candidate” as he also had a learning disability and because he was non-verbal and unable to read or write, so he could not complete the necessary questionnaires. Mark said: “It feels like the demand for ADHD assessments is so high that private clinics are spoilt for choice and can be choosy who they accept. We were just too complex."

What really hit me here was the description of Jack’s behavior. He’s self-injuring and destructive.

After originally struggling in a mainstream school, Mark said Jack had moved to Greenacres Special School in Barnsley. Jack was a "happy-go-lucky kid", Mark said, but as he got older he and mum Becky found his behaviour more difficult to manage. . . . In December 2023, Mark and Becky noticed their son had developed self-stimulatory, or "stimming", behaviour including constantly tugging at his clothes which started to rip. Mark said: “On a recent family holiday, he came back with an empty suitcase because he literally ripped every item in the wardrobe. We were replacing £300 worth of clothes every month." Meanwhile, Mark added that Jack had also started destroying parts of the house and they had been "constantly writing cheques to replace damaged goods". “He put his hand through the plasterboard in our bedroom. He caused £3,000 worth of damage to two sofas. He broke the front door handle," Mark said. . . .

Experts tell us that 30 percent of autistic children have the characteristics of Jack, including being nonverbal.

So where were all these children with profound autism 25 and 30 years ago? Given the current rate of autism, wouldn’t we have all grown up with lots of other children like Jack?

If that were the case, getting an additional diagnosis would be a snap. We’d be used to this population. Why are so many families struggling for years to get help?

The BBC reports on the abysmal lack of help for neurologically disabled children in the UK all the time, but they don’t really see the problem here.

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