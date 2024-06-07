Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eileen's avatar
Eileen
Jun 7, 2024

I’d be very interested in finding out rates of autism here in Switzerland.. as a teacher, I know that diagnoses of ADHD and ADD are higher than before and the go to for help still lies with administering drugs such as Ritalin, a drug that I consider a disaster. Where does one research this information? The rates in Ireland, and in so many other places, makes me want to cry. And the silence around the “why” is deafening. We’ve been poisoning our future generations for decades.

Reply
Share
SoloD's avatar
SoloD
Jun 8, 2024

Start here:

Dear Mr. / Madam School Board Trustee

I write to you today in a sincere effort to help you accomplish your noble goals for seeking this office.

That is to help you facilitate the betterment of our schools for our children and young people.

To do this, I ask you to make the Board meeting agenda and the data points behind them available to me as well as all of the other taxpayers.

Upload the stack to a server where we can read, ratify and or annul the elements after log on.

In a perfect world each paragraph must have at least three possible answers: agree, disagree, no opinion at this time.

Direct democracy is a growing trend, and many companies offer these services:

hosting, voter receipts, and a running tally of totals for everyone to see.

In this way Madam Trustee you are assured that you will always have the strength of the community with you when making the decisions that really do effect the lives of our people.

Vty,

Helpful Taxpayer Citizen

Hosting Companies:

https://teletownhall.com/products/text-to-online-surveys/

https://publicinput.com/wp/online-town-hall/

https://www.govtech.com/archive/introducing-the-21st-century-city-hall.html

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture