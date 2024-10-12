IF you go to other recent stories on my Substack, you’ll see what I’ve covered on the obesity and chronic disease epidemics in this country.

I’ve written about Calley Means and Dr. Casey Means, Jillian Michaels, Robert Kennedy, Jr., Dr. Ken Stoller, Dr. Peter McCullough and others.

Obesity

It is impossible to miss all the people everywhere who are not simply overweight but are morbidly obese. (Robert Kennedy, Jr. described them as so rare when he was a kid that they could only be found in the circus.)

Today, someone weighing 300 or 400 pounds barely gets a second glance.

What is really alarming is the increasing numbers of children who are overweight, something unknown just a couple of generations ago.

It’s a source of hope to me that so many voices are out there now.

Here is an example from October 11th. It’s clip from that aired on the Rubin Report. Here, Calley Means addressed the existential threat we’re facing as a country.

Calley talked about the alliance between Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy, Jr.

And here’s the key point I want to make from my small vantage point here. [Trump and Kennedy] had weeks of conversations, and there was not a discussion of polling. There was not a discussion of the horserace and how this would impact the race. These were tear-filled conversations about why kids were getting so diabetic, about why we have such obese children in the United States, about why we have a fertility crisis. This was a true connection of these two men and a true deep bond, which I think you’re seeing out there on the campaign trail. That this transcends politics and Trump wants this to be a generational issue for him. . . .I think we’re at a big moment here. We’re debating trivia. I think the two most existential issues are nuclear war or what’s happening to our health. . . . Watching him care about this issue, watching what’s happening with RFK, watching what’s happening and how that’s resonating with voters, seeing from my small vantage point inside, there is tremendous connection of these two men and moral clarity of seeing what’s happening. And my question is this, and to anyone kind of considering voting in this election, . . . There are two important questions to ask, WHO SEES THIS CORRUPTION AND INSTITUTIONAL CAPTURE THAT’S GOING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY, I THINK TO AN EXISTENTIAL LEVEL, AND WHO IS WILLING TO SUFFER THAT BLOWBACK? WHO IS WILLING TO GO UP AGAINST THE MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX, THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX, THE EDUCATIONAL INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX? . . . WHO DO WE BELIEVE IS GOING TO A PPOINT PEOPLE LIKE RFK, PEOPLE LIKE ELON MUSK TOSTIR THINGS UP?

Calley continued to talk about the massive corruption in our regulatory agencies and what Trump needs to do to address it.

This is how critical this situation is for Calley.

WE WILL BE ON THE VERGE OF HEALTH POPULATION COLLAPSE, SOCIETALLY DESTABLIZING EVENT, UNLESS TRUE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP SEES THIS CORRUPTION AND THIS ISSUE FOR WHAT IT IS AND SAYS, WE NEED A RADICALTRANSFORMATION IN HOW WE SEE AGRICULTURE, AND HOW WE SEE HEALTH, OUR TWO LARGEST INDUSTRIES.

Of course this should be a major political issue for anyone running for an elected office in the U.S. Candidates from both major parties should be talking about this. Sadly, other than Trump, there is silence.

BIG AG, BIG PHARMA and BIG FOOD, the deadly trio that controls Congress

The American people have to wake up to this crisis and demand radical changes to all of these industries. Lawmakers on their own don’t want to offend their funders.

And don’t think for a minute that the forces that created this disaster are ignoring the results.

Weight loss pills

Already BIG PHARMA is looking to make money from the damage caused by BIG AG and BIG FOOD. There’s always a pill you can take.

Stories are all over the news. The profits will be massive.

Oct 11th, Breaking News: Eli Lilly's obesity drug nears approval in Japan, CEO confirms

Eli Lilly Chair and CEO David Ricks announced on Friday that the company's popular obesity treatment, Zepbound, will be approved in Japan by mid-2025. Speaking with Nikkei Assia, Ricks confirmed that Japanese health authorities are currently reviewing the drug, which could help address the country's rising obesity rates. Zepbound, already available in several markets, is one of Eli Lilly's flagship drugs in a growing obesity treatment portfolio. Ricks emphasized that his company leads the pharmaceutical industry in obesity research, with the most significant number of candidates in development.

“Increased Awareness”

The anticipated approval follows a global surge in demand for weight-loss medications, driven by increased awareness of obesity as a significant health issue.

Global rights

Oct 10th, Seeking Alpha: Eli Lilly widens obesity reach with $1.4B KeyBioscience deal

Eli Lilly has expanded its ongoing collaboration with Swiss biotech KeyBioscience in a bid to obtain global rights to a new class of drugs targeted at obesity, a therapeutic area it already dominates thanks to its blockbuster weight loss therapy, tirzepatide. According to revised terms of the deal announced Thursday, the Indiana-based drugmaker will own global rights to KeyBioscience’s platform, designed to develop Dual Amylin Calcitonin Receptor Antagonists (DACRA). In exchange, KeyBioscience will receive payments totaling up to $1.4B, including upfront and downstream considerations. . . . In 2017, LLY partnered with KeyBioscience to develop DACRA-based therapies for type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders

Oct 11th, CNBC: Novo and Lilly contender Zealand Pharma heralds its obesity drug alternative: It’s our ‘crown jewel’

Danish biotech Zealand Pharma is targeting the “next generation” of weight loss drugs as competitors pile into a market dominated by heavyweights Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. CEO Adam Steensberg told CNBC Thursday that early-stage trials of its experimental obesity injection point to higher-quality weight loss — with reduced muscle loss and fewer side effects — versus traditional GLP-1 treatments. The company is now scouting for a global pharma firm to partner with, he added. “Our focus is really what’s needed in the 2030s, and it’s really about establishing, you can say, the next-generation molecules that are not based on GLP-1s,” Steensberg said. Last month, Zealand Pharma announced positive top-line results from a phase 1b trial of its weight loss drug, a GLP-1/GLP-2 receptor dual agonist called Dapiglutide. It puts the company head-to-head with major obesity players Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, whose GLP-1s Wegovy and Zepbound, respectively, have exploded in popularity for their weight loss effects.

No one is calling for dramatic lifestyle changes, giving up junk foods loaded with sugar and toxins, exercising more. No, the answer is simple: WE HAVE A PILL FOR YOU!

Weight Watchers to Sell Obesity Drugs

An internationally known company that has always promoted healthy eating and working out, now is backing drugs for weight loss.

Oct 10th, Fierce Healthcare: Weight Watchers Stock Rises 38% On Plan To Sell Obesity Drugs

Shares of Weight Watchers parent company WW International (WW) rose nearly 40% after the company announced plans to begin selling obesity medications.



Management at Weight Watchers said they will sell pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) popular weight loss drug Wegovy through their website.



News of the weight loss drug sales led the stock of WW International to close up 38% at $1.60 U.S. per share. The big move higher represents a huge reversal for WW stock.

Big Pharma’s Partnership with WW

The company’s share price had fallen more than 85% this year and into penny stock territory on concerns that weight loss medications will put Weight Watchers out of business.



In 2023, Weight Watchers’ long-time rival Jenny Craig filed for bankruptcy, citing the impact of weight loss drugs.



The stock of WW International had traded above $100 U.S. in 2018. This past summer, the shares were trading for less than $1 U.S.



Weight Watchers’ program has traditionally focused on healthy eating and portion control. The company said that the Wegovy weight loss medication will now be included in its weight-management programs.



Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Zepbound weight loss drugs that are used to treat obesity have proven to be extremely popular with consumers, resulting in supply shortages.

Medicare to Cover Costs of Weight Loss Meds

Oct 10th, Fierce Healthcare: CBO: Covering anti-obesity drugs could cost Medicare $35B by 2034

Allowing Medicare to cover anti-obesity medications would drive up federal spending by about $35 billion on net between 2026 and 2034, according to a new report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The CBO estimates that total federal costs for covering these drugs would grow from $1.6 billion in 2026 to $7.1 billion in 2034. By comparison, savings from the use of these medications would be relatively limited, the study found, totaling less than $50 million in 2026 and about $1 billion in 2034. The estimate is based on an "illustrative policy" that would extend Medicare coverage to these drugs beginning Jan. 1, 2026. The policy would authorize coverage for anti-obesity medications for all beneficiaries who are obese as well as some who would be classified as overweight. CBO projects that 12.5 million Medicare beneficiaries would be able to receive an anti-obesity medication in 2026 if coverage were expanded. Though it estimates that only about 300,000, or 2%, of those eligible would take an anti-obesity medication product in 2026. . . . Obesity is a common chronic need among Medicare beneficiaries, CBO notes in the report, with more than two-thirds of people enrolled in Medicare either being obese or overweight.

I’m imaging the TV ads showing before and after photos. “Ask your doctor if Zepbound is right for you! See if you’re eligible for Medicare coverage!”

Big Pharma, it seems, has never met a crisis it couldn’t profit from.

Here is Dr. Ken Stoller’s commentary on these drugs.

Americans need to take more responsibility for their own health, but they have, by design, been kept from the information they need to do that as it would conflict with the institutional toxic slop feed to Americans that they think is food. Without this slop there would be no obesity problem. Highly processed foods, which many consume 100% of the time, are nutritionally bankrupt, and because they do not have what the body needs one's body sends signals to eat more. But that usually just means more High Fructose corn syrup, seed oils (which are in almost everything), dyes and chemicals banded in almost all first world countries. The junk Americans eat have addictive substances in them such as MSG, massive amounts of sugar and toxic fats like canola oil, soy oil, safflower oil, etc. this is what is making Americans fat. The solution is not to take a medications that makes one have nausea, stomach pain, constipation, diarrhea and vomiting. But if you are good with that how about thyroid tumors, pancreatitis, changes in vision, hypoglycemia, gallbladder issues, kidney failure and cancer. Nothing like cancer to help you lose weight. And then these drugs don't just cause fat to vanish but also muscle mass. But to each his or her own. K Paul Stoller, MD, FACHM StollerHBOT.com www.incurableme.org"

Thoughts?