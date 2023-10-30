With no sense of alarm or any demand for explanation, we are quickly moving toward a world of the unhealthy child.

Although I’m more focused on the epidemic, unstoppable increases in autism, there are a lot more health issues out there. In our world today parents may well ask, “What chronic condition or disability does your child have?”

We acknowledge all these with ribbons and awareness walks, but no one is asking why our children are so sick today. Why were kids universally healthier 20, 40 and 50 years ago?

We’ve had IDEA, Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, mandating states to provide a free and appropriate education for disabled children for almost 50 years, but it was never like it is today back in 1975.

Special education numbers are skyrocketing. There are now whole schools for special needs kids who can’t be served in mainstream schools.

The website https://www.cdc.gov/healthyschools/chronicconditions.htm#:~:text=In%20the%20United%20States%2C%20more,%2C%20and%20behavior%2Flearning%20problems. for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states, In the United States, more than 40% of school-aged children and adolescents have at least one chronic health condition, such as asthma, obesity, other physical conditions, and behavior/learning problems. The healthcare needs of children with chronic illness can be complex and continuous and includes both daily management and addressing potential emergencies.

That is pretty scary information but officials don’t seem to be doing anything to reduce these numbers or figure out why kids are so different today.

Of course there is the money factor here. Chronically ill children need medical care. It’s clear there is much more emphasis on TREATING illnesses and conditions than on CURING or PREVENTING them.

Currently there are lots of stories out in the news that illustrate what I’m saying. They’re about different colored Halloween pumpkins kids can carry. These colors alert others to what condition a child may have.

Oct 26, 2023, KTAL TV, Shreveport, LA: What the color of a trick-or-treater’s Halloween bucket actually means https://www.ktalnews.com/news/local-news/what-the-color-of-a-trick-or-treaters-halloween-bucket-actually-means/

…From epilepsy to autism, diabetes, and allergies to anxiety and depression, our little ones are living in a world of complex mental and physical issues that often get overlooked by those who haven’t experienced these conditions first- or secondhand.

Teal buckets stand for allergies

Did you know that one out of every 13 children has a food allergy? Many of the candies common during trick-or-treating can harm children with such allergies, even if the candy has only had cross-contact and does not contain the actual ingredient that causes an allergic reaction in the child….

Purple buckets stand for epilepsy

Almost half a million children and 3.4 million adults in the United States have epilepsy.

Whether you realize it or not, you’re around children who have epilepsy–out of every 1000 students approximately six of those students have been diagnosed….

Blue buckets stand for autism

One out of every 36 children in the United States has been diagnosed with autism, and at least 1% of the world’s population finds themselves somewhere on the autistic spectrum.

Autism and all the co-existing problems haunting our children in the 21st century aren’t serious enough for anyone in charge to raise an alarm over.

In Thomaston, CT, the “autism-friendly holiday train” is adding more cars this year.

https://www.wtnh.com/on-air/connecticut-families/autism-friendly-holiday-train-adds-more-cars-to-meet-growing-demand/amp/

“When we first started Sun, Moon and Stars, we started it as supper club so families could be together in a judgment free way,” says Christine Faressa who realized the group for families affected by autism could do more, helping participants enjoy activities that neurotypical families take for granted.

So, the mom of 12-year-old Domenick partnered with the Naugatuck Railroad and the Railroad Museum of New England to create a festive, sensory-friendly excursion…

In the seven years it’s been running, the special outing has grown in leaps and bounds. This year, they’re adding even more space.

So what are we doing to address the raise in sick children?

We’re raising awareness all over the place. No one can accuse us of ignoring things, we just aren’t worried. Instead we call for inclusion. We have walks and fund raisers, but we never talk about ending any problems. We may want to cure something, but we don’t talk about PREVENTING anything.

I’m sure that before long the question we’ll be asking parents won’ be:

“What chronic condition or disability does your child have?”

Instead the standard inquiry will be:

“How many chronic conditions and disabilities does your child have?”

Our response will be to care and offer support.

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