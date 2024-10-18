Now you see how all these experts work. It’s pay for play.

Bought Off Doctors BLAST Eva Mendes For Criticizing Poisons In Froot Loops!

The Kellogg’s Corporation has become the subject of a consumer petition demanding that the company stop using chemically altered products to color Froot Loops when the company uses much more natural coloring agents for the same cereal products in Canada. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the Make America Healthy Again movement and how bought-and-paid-off professional nutritionists are attacking actress Eva Mendes for questioning the nutritive value of chemical coloring agents.

So Kellogg’s is feeding America’s children toxins known to be carcinogens and a threat to children’s neurological health. Kellogg’s can’t sell this garbage in most of Europe, Canada, Japan or Australia, but they’re just fine for our kids.

Kellogg’s has well-credentialed and well paid off people telling us there’s no link to bad health outcomes.

In 2015, Kellogg’s promised to remove these dyes, but that’s clearly not happening. For their part, the FDA banned the use of Red 40 in cosmetics in 1990.

SO WHERE IS THE FDA IN ALL THIS?

If you go to the October 18th New York Post story at the bottom of this post, you’ll see a strong defense of the safety of all the additive dyes in Kellogg’s cereals by our FDA.

VIDEO:

Jimmy Dore: You know that the food we eat is poison. They put chemicals in our food here in America that they’re not allowed to put in in other countries like Canada, all of Europe, Australia, a lot of food dyes that cause cancer that’s in your food all the time.

Calley Means, who was on the show, wrote [Good Energy]. https://www.amazon.com/Good-Energy-Surprising-Connection-Metabolism/dp/0593712641

They got 400,000 signatures to petition Kellogg to take the artificial dyes out of their food that causes cancer, and through the leadership of the Food Babe and Human Karp, more than 400,000 Americans signed a petition Kellogg’s to use the same ingredients for American children that they do in other countries.

“We also launched a shareholder action against the company that made it to the boardroom.

“In Europe, the company uses carrot and watermelon juice for coloring. In the United States, it uses petroleum-based colors that are brighter but cause ADHD.

“To change our food system, we need to change our suicidal incentives from the top down, which we are working on with our Bottoms Up advocacy.

“We will be delivering these signatures to Kellogg’s headquarters and hopefully getting a meeting with the leadership.

“I would also urge all families to refrain from buying food with ingredients that knowingly harm their kids. Meaning artificial colors and added sugars are two good places to start.

“Some are saying the cereal is still terrible even without the artificial colors. I don’t disagree, but we need to start racking up specific wins. The status quo wants us to stay broad. They have rigged the system through these targeted efforts, and that’s how we will change it.”

Scene showing crowd delivering signatures in boxes.

Jimmy quoted the security guard, “There’s no one to speak to you all.” . . .

Jimmy: Eva Mendes, she tweeted this out. This is Eva Mendes, we all know who she is, “I grew up on cereal. I still love it, but I won’t eat Kellogg’s anymore after I found out that so many of the ingredients they use here in the United States are banned in other countries. Why? Because they’re harmful for our children.

“Gracias to the Food Babe for helping to bring this to the light and demand that Kellogg remove these harmful artificial food dyes for us just like they do in other countries. . . . “

Eva Mendes is being slammed by nutrition experts for daring to ask Kellogg.

So you want to see—

BRIBING THE EXPERTS

James Li: Eva Mendes is getting absolutely dragged in her comment section right now after making this Instagram post.

What was the post about, you might ask? Well, it’s pretty simple. She was calling on Kellogg to remove harmful artificial food dyes from the cereal sold in the United States. She was citing a food blogger named Vanie Hari, also known as the Food Babe, who pointed out that the US version of Froot Loops has a bunch of artificial food coloring in it, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6, yada yada.

Whereas the Canadian version doesn’t have those artificial food dyes in it. They use other things to color the Froot Loops, such as you can see here, concentrated carrot juice, watermelon juice, blueberry juice, so much more natural food coloring ingredients.

Perfectly reasonable, I think to question why Kellogg’s is selling the most toxic version of the same product in America, but not in other countries.

But this triggered quite the backlash in our comment section with a bunch of people, namely nutritionists and PhDs and experts saying that the Food Babe is not a legitimate source, that she’s spreading tons of misinformation.

So I looked into this a little bit, and there’s something you should know about these experts, for example, Dr. Andrea Love.

She says, “Hi, Eva Mendes. These ingredients aren’t banned whatsoever, and they’ve been deemed safe across the entire planet. The Food Babe is not a credible source of information on these topics at all.”

This is Andrea Love. She’s got all the right credentials. She’s an immunologist, microbiologist, decades and decades of experience in training and clinical research.

BUT she’s also a columnist for a nonprofit called the Genetic Literacy Project.

IF you do a little bit of digging, the Genetic Literacy Project has been outed as a PR front for Monsanto, Bayer and the chemical industry.

THIS is from their IRS 990 where they have to disclose where they get all their money from.

YOU can see here at the top of the list, number one biggest contributor, $100,000, Bayer—little bit of conflict of interest there.

LET’S talk about this lady, Danielle Shine. She is a registered dietitian. She says, “Unfortunately Eva, you’ve been misled. The Food Babe is not a qualified food nutrition professional. She lacks crucial food, nutrition and health science knowledge. Without this foundation, everything can appear to be a threat to health which simply isn’t true.”



Well, something that is definitely true is that according to the Washington Post, the food industry actually pays these influencers dietitians to shape your eating your eating habits.

They say that registered dietitians are being paid to post videos that promote diet soda, sugar supplements on Instagram and Tik Tok.

And another fact we know to be 100 percent true, unfortunately, sort of an inconvenient truth, is that the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has a record of quid pro quo with a range of food giants, with money being tracked flowing from Big Food into the hands of these nutritionists and dietitians.

AND guess which company just happens to be one of the highest contributors [to] to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics?

OF COURSE, KELLOGG’S.

Now you see how all these experts work. It’s pay for play. They can cry misinformation all they want, but the receipts, they don’t lie.

“STOP EATING KELLOGG’S”

Jimmy: So it’s time to stop eating Kellogg’s. That would be my advice to you. I can’t believe people still feed their kids cereal in the first place. It’s garbage.

It’s nothing but sugar, high fructose corn syrup, bad food dyes.

It should never have been a thing. It was invented by corporations to make you think your kid’s cereal was healthy. It’s not. . . .

The food pyramid which again was all garbage. So you want to feed your kid healthy stuff? Certainly much better would be pasture raised eggs, pasture raised, pastured raised.

Not free range because that’s bullshit. Pasture raised. They’re more expensive, but you know what’s even more expensive? Going to the doctor, treating a chronic illness, your child’s obesity, ADHD.

That’s way more expensive. . . .

More coverage.

Oct 16th, UK Daily Mail: Eva Mendes slams Kellogg's over cancer-causing ingredients in its children's cereals

Eva Mendes has demanded the removal of 'harmful' food dyes in popular American children's cereals.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram last week to warn about artificial dyes in Kellogg's cereals like Froot Loops. . . .

The brand promised to remove artificial colors and ingredients from all of its cereals nearly a decade ago by 2018 but has yet to deliver on that promise. . . .

Oct 16th, USA Today: Eva Mendes has a message about food dyes in cereal. People are mad, but is she right?

. . .Follower @angelise_rivera disagreed: “You guys will believe there's some big conspiracy theory here instead of accepting the FACT that artificial dyes are tested for safety." Kellogg's most recent Instagram post from Sept. 25 has been flooded with over 2,000 comments demanding better ingredients.

"Our products – and the ingredients we use to make them – are compliant with all applicable relevant laws and regulations," Kellogg's said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We remain committed to transparently labeling our ingredients so consumers can easily make choices about the food they purchase." . . .

Red 3 has also been linked to cancer in animal studies. In 1990, the FDA prohibited its use in cosmetic products due to these concerns, yet it is still permitted in food items. California recently banned six dyes from use in public schools. Other state lawmakers are making similar pushes.

Oct 18th, New York Post: Ex-FDA food expert reveals worst cereal in America with link to cancer

An ex-FDA employee has revealed what he claims is the most harmful breakfast cereal on the US market.

Dr. Darin Detwiler, who previously served as a food safety expert for the agency, told the Daily Mail that Kellogg’s Froot Loops is the worst of the bunch, pointing out that the rainbow rings are “heavily processed and contain high levels of added sugars, artificial dyes and preservatives, which are linked to health concerns.” . . .

A 2022 study yielded “alarming” results about the effects of Red 40 — sometimes called Allura red — on the human digestive tract.

Researchers from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, claimed the synthetic dye could potentially trigger irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease after observing the biomarkers of damage in the gut cells of mice. . . .

In March this year, Kellogg investor Jason Karp, founder and chief of healthy foods company HumanCo, put Kellogg on blast, asserting that “in pursuit of short-term profits, Kellogg fills its most ubiquitous cereal products in the U.S. … with harmful artificial dyes, such as Red 40, Yellow 6, and Blue 1, as well as the preservative BHT.”

Karp alleged that Kellogg’s is well aware of the dangers of these additives. He cited research from the Center for Science in the Public Interest linking the dyes to organ damage, cancer, behavioral problems and hyperactivity.

Kellogg’s CEO Gary Pilnick made waves in February when he suggested eating cereal for dinner was a solution to soaring grocery costs.

FDA sees no problem

The Food and Drug Administration says color additives are safe for consumption when used according to its regulations and that no causal link has been established between the chemicals and behavioral effects in children.

“The totality of scientific evidence indicates that most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing color additives, but some evidence suggests that certain children may be sensitive to them,” the FDA states.

In 2015, Kellogg’s vowed to remove artificial colors and ingredients from its products by the end of 2018.

IF our food is poison. If there is absolutely no oversight from the agencies that are supposed to regulate Big Food, the scary truth is it’s up to celebrities and bloggers to sound the alarm. We have to listen.

Thoughts?

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