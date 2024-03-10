The Rubin Report covered the recent Senate panel testimony of Dr. Bret Weinstein. Notice the comments about trust in the pronouncements from the CDC. Sadly, what many of us know about the corruption, collusion and cover-up of the CDC is true of our federal agencies across the board.

Bret Weinstein Issues a Dire Warning to Senate Panel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=5cVWKtOWVzk

Bret Weinstein, PhD, former professor of evolutionary biology, testified before a U.S. Senate panel, and his words were profound. I hope some Senators listening to his comments realize how dire things really are.

Weinstein: I’m as certain of it as I am of anything. We are being systematically blinded. . . .

I believe we must zoom out if we are to understand the pattern that we are gathered here to explore because the pattern is larger than federal health agencies and the cartel.

If we do zoom out and ask, what are they hiding, the answer becomes as obvious as it is disturbing.

THEY ARE HIDING EVERYTHING.

It will be jarring for many to hear a scientist speak with such certainty. It should be jarring. We are trained to present ideas with caution as hypotheses in need of a test, but in this case, I have tested the idea, and I am as certain of it as I am of anything.

We are being systemically blinded. It is the only explanation I have encountered that will not only describe the present, but also in my experience, predicts the future with all but perfect accuracy.

The pattern is a simple one. You can see it clearly and test it yourself. Every single institution dedicated to public truth seeking is under simultaneous attack.

They are all in a state of collapse. Every body of experts fails utterly.

Individual experts who resist or worse, in an attempt to return their institutions to sanity, they find themselves coerced into submission.

If they won’t buckle, they’re marginalized or forced out.

Those outside of the institutions who either seek truth alone or who build new institutions with a truth-seeking mission, face merciless attacks on both their integrity and expertise, often by the very institutions whose mission they refuse to abandon. . . .

Our research universities spend huge sums of public money to reach pre-ordained conclusions.

Professors teach only lessons that are consistent with wisdom students have picked up on Tik Tok, even when those lessons contradict the foundational principles of their disciplines.

The CDC has become an excellent guide to protecting your health, but only for people who realize you should do the opposite of whatever it advises.

The courts, the last holdout in this ongoing inversion of reality, are now regularly used as a coercive weapon of elites against those who threaten them.

We have literally witnessed the Department of Homeland Security attempt to set up a truth ministry and declare accurate critique of government as a kind of terrorism.

To my fellow patriots in the West, the pattern is unmistakable. I cannot tell you with any certainty who they are or what they hope to accomplish, but I can tell you that we are being systematically denied the tools of enlightenment and the rights guaranteed in our Constitution.

We, those who remain dedicated to the values of the West, must fight this battle courageously, and we must win. For if we do not stem the tide, the result will be a dark age that differs from prior dark ages only in the power and sophistication of the coercive instruments wielded by those who would rule us.

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