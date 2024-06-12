There was a story meant to inform parents about Individualized Education Programs, better known as IEPs. It explained what an IEP is, who’s eligible and how a students can get an IEP.

June 12, 2024. Florida Today: IEPs help disabled Brevard students thrive. But the process to get one can be lengthy

IEPs help disabled students in Brevard get the necessary accommodations to thrive. The process of getting an IEP can be lengthy and involves many people. Here's a look at why a student might need an IEP, and what goes into receiving one. . . .

In the midst of the piece were statistics on IEPs in Florida.

In Florida, 599,273 students were classified as "exceptional students" during the 2023-2024 school year, according to the Florida Department of Education. That's about 20.48% of the 2,872,309 students enrolled in public school during the 2023-2024 school year. During the same year, Brevard had 18,541 exceptional students, which was a little over 25% of all students enrolled in public school on the Space Coast. . . .

Those are pretty high numbers considering that, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, 15 percent of U.S students “receive special education and/or related services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).”

Florida as a state averages more than 20 percent of students with special needs, and Brevard County is at more than 25 percent of students.

It’s not surprising that Florida is above the national average here; the rate for autism in Florida is at a stunning nearly five percent, while the US rate is about three percent.

Florida may just be ahead of the game, since these numbers never level off. It’s a safe bet that the national rates for special education and autism will catch up to Florida.

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