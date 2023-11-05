On November 4th there was a story in the CT Post that was concerning on several levels.

The title was, Bridgeport schools seek to replace dwindling COVID-19 aid for special education, bilingual teachers. https://www.ctpost.com/news/education/article/bridgeport-schools-scramble-replace-dwindling-18461973.php

It was about the end to COVID aid to schools from the federal government.

Bridgeport Public Schools will need to come up with around $4 million in the next budget to keep more than two dozen special education teachers, English language instructors and other key positions that are now covered by dwindling federal aid, district officials said.

The last round of the combined $150 million or so in COVID-related relief awarded to the district is set to expire early next fall, ending a temporary source of revenue that helped the cash-strapped school system avoid cuts during the worst of the pandemic.

Cutting costs to provide “mandated” programs

District officials will need to find alternate revenue sources or consider cutting existing programs to ensure those positions and services, which are mandated by the state, are funded throughout the course of the 2024-25 school year. …

Tucked into the story was this paragraph:

Though the total number of students has stayed relatively stable in recent years, the amount of high-needs pupils has been on the rise, district data shows. As of this month, 3,669 of the district's more than 19,300 students are enrolled in special education services, up slightly from last year.

How is this not a story all by itself?

Important points were made here and then ignored. First of all, we’re given the number of students with special needs, but we’re not told that it’s more than 19 percent of students.

Second, we’re told that “the amount of high-needs pupils has been on the rise.” Those are kids with severe disabilities, but the superintendent dismissed their needs saying that “the increase in the number of special education students could have been driven by gaps in the district’s curriculum, which may have prompted educators to mistakenly believe a student needs specialized instruction instead of additional attention.”

Finally it’s stated that “the total number of students has stayed relatively stable.”

It’s clear that special education COSTS will continue to rise because there are MORE SEVERELY DISABLED STUDENTS. Anyone can see that. Of course no one is asking where they’re coming from. We can never go there.

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