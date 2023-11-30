Having watched news reports on the rapidly declining education systems in the English speaking world for two decades, I can confidently say I think the U.K. shows the most obvious signs of the coming collapse

Anyone searching on Google News can see what I see every single day: A SYSTEM IN FAILURE.

Seriously, if I only found a couple of stories a week or half dozen a month, things wouldn’t seem so bad, BUT THIS IS NON-STOP.

County councils are running out of money across the country. A new special school or expansion of a current one is daily fare. Disabled students who can’t access a school place are the new normal.

Most troubling of all, are some versions of the phrases: “increasing demand” and “more complex needs.”

WHY is demand never leveling off? In other words, what is causing more and more British children to be disabled? It’s the logical response to these news reports, but it’s never the focus.

Here’s a sample from JUST ONE WEEK IN THE U.K.

Nov 28th Bristol:

Almost 200 children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are not having their needs met, authority leaders have said. In a meeting held by Bristol City Council last week, it was revealed 193 SEND pupils who have an education, health and care plan (EHCP) are still waiting for a suitable school place…. There is also a rise in demand… "The current number we've got coming through still leaves us short [and] we have over 200 pupils with EHCPs in our independent non-maintained schools and they are high cost. "All of our special places are taken up," they said.

Nov 28th Suffolk:

A mother says her young son with special needs is being ‘failed’ by Suffolk County Council (SCC) as he is missing out on school. …Tyler French, five, who should have started his reception year in September, does not yet have a specialist school place and is currently being homeschooled…. However, despite applications to six specialist schools, in Suffolk and Norfolk, they all turned him down, claims Stephanie, who also has two teenage children.

Nov 28th Kirton:

Plans to transform parts of a care home site into a special education needs school have been put forward… The statement added: “Such proposed operational use of this site will allow between 24-40 pupils aged 5–16 with potentially a staff of 14….

Nov 28th Lincolnshire:

A Lincoln special school will offer pupils much-improved facilities thanks to a £15m [$19M] investment…. Cllr Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children's services, said: "The council wants to ensure that all children can access high-quality education, as near to their family and local community as possible. To help achieve that, we're investing £100m [$127M] in improving our special schools. “St Christopher’s School has experienced significant growth over the last few years, and, earlier this year,… Janette Kennedy, executive headteacher – Lincoln Saints Federation, added: “With an ever-growing demand for special need places, St Christopher’s are very excited about the opportunities the new build offers our students and the wider community.

Nov 28th Derbyshire:

Ellie Tomlinson, 23, says mainstream school is unsuitable for her four-year-old son Ruben, who suffers from sensory processing issues and is nonverbal. Last year, she applied to Derbyshire County Council for an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP) to get Ruben the support he needs. The application should have taken 20 weeks - but Ellie waited for 15 months, meaning Ruben stayed in nursery for an extra 12 months, losing a year of education…. She fumed: "My son is non-verbal, still in nappies, he's got very high support needs, he's got no awareness of danger. "His sensory issues mean he could have a meltdown without support…. "And the council still decided to put him in the mainstream school - and offered to put a tent for him in the classroom. It's ridiculous. It's just pure neglect. "The school is openly telling the council they can't look after this little boy with special needs and the council is ignoring it, pushing for him to go in…. …Derbyshire has had a significant increase in the number of requests for Education Health Care Plans (EHCPs) and for the assessments and advice that go along with these. "This is a national issue and other local authorities are facing similar increases in demand…. "At the same time we have had an increase in demand for special school places….

Nov 26th Hampshire:

A PROGRAMME to support school children with special educational needs has received £1m [$1.3M] from the Government to ‘improve outcomes for children’. Hampshire County Council’s Transforming SEND programme works with schools to ensure they have the expertise, tools and training to best support children and young people with complex needs…. “Like all local authorities up and down the country, we have seen an exponential rise in the number of children with EHCPs over the past decade, putting a greater strain on the system than ever before…. In 2014, the Government introduced significant reforms to the legislation relating to children with SEND. Since then, the number of EHCPs nationally has been increasing at a rate of over 10 per cent per year. The county council alone is now maintaining over 200 per cent more EHCPs than it was in 2014.

Nov 26th Scotland:

Gary Mckie, 38, got full custody of his son, Callum, 16, who is non verbal autistic. Over the past three years, Gary claims no support has been given from social workers and that he is 'isolated'. A Midlothian dad says he 'feels abandoned' and 'isolated' as he tries to care for his teenage son. Single parent Gary Mckie, 38, lives with 16-year-old Callum in Bonnyrigg and is a full time carer to the non-verbal teen, who has autism…. "For the past three years I was told that respite would be given and that funding was approved for it. They first of all said that they were just waiting for a space for him but it's now been three years and he has received nothing… "I am really by myself. If anything happens to me, everything would crumble. There is nobody to visit him, nobody to babysit and nobody to visit me."…

Nov 25th Somerset:

Children with special educational needs (SEND) in Somerset are being kept at home because there are no suitable school placements, families claim. Over the past year Somerset Council has been fined more than £6,000 [$7.6K] for its poor performance in providing SEND schooling, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service…. .Gemma who has three autistic children was recently awarded more than £3,000 [$3.7K] by the ombudsman Gemma, from Highbridge, was recently awarded more than £3,000 after it took nearly 90 weeks for the council to issue her eldest child with an Education Health and Care Plan - a process that was supposed to be done within 20 weeks…. Assistant Local Government Ombudsman Sharon Chappell said there had been a rise in complaints about SEND nationally.

Nov 25th Northumberland:

…Mrs Thompson did praise local authority maintained schools in the area, but criticised academies, particularly at secondary school level. She called for an urgent increase in funding for SEND education in the county. Northumberland County Council has recently published its first-ever SEND forward plan, following a rapid rise in the number of children requiring additional support over recent years. Speaking at the meeting, Mrs Thompson said: “There are hundreds of children out of school because their education provision does not meet their needs. Academies do not have their hands forced. “At secondary school there is not the facilities they need to meet their needs. Parents are being asked each week ‘maybe this is not the right place for them’ and having their hands forced to homeschool. “What are the council planning to do with these children? Can there be more funding put forward?... “I think one of the things to understand is over the last four or five years there has been a massive increase in the number of children requiring SEND. The numbers have increased hugely…. "I cannot say that they are meeting the need, because that need is always increasing, but they work exceptionally hard to find a place for those children.”

Nov 22nd Staffordshire:

Staffordshire County Council said the £1.8m [$2.2M] provision was only available to a very small number of pupils… Council documents show the authority's High Needs Block is forecast to overspend by £20m in 2023/24 and £25m [$31M] the following financial year, due to an increase in demand and costs of specialist placements.

Nov 22nd Surrey:

A new Special Educational Needs School for up to 200 children has been approved by Surrey County Council…. There will be a new primary and secondary school on the site for youngsters aged between four and 19. Alex Burrows, who was recruited to become the school’s headteacher in May, said: “Our community is in desperate need of a local school that can meet the needs of local children with additional needs and disabilities." Residents' Association councillor Ernest Mallet said: “We need this school and there is nowhere else for it to go.

Nov 22nd N. Yorkshire:

North Yorkshire Council says it wants to improve waiting times for autism assessments after being told by parents that delays of more than three months are harming the mental health of children…. A 2021 study found that that between 1998 and 2018 there was a 787% increase in the incidence of autism diagnosis across the UK…. Experts say the increase is due to a greater public awareness of autism and earlier recognition and diagnosis of the condition…. There are currently eight council-maintained special schools and two special academies in North Yorkshire, including Springwater School in Starbeck and Mowbray School in Ripon. But since 2016, the number of children and young people in North Yorkshire with identified SEND and an EHCP (education, health and care plan) has increased by over 110%. There are now over 4,500 children in the county with an EHCP but there is not enough places at council-maintained special schools to accommodate them all. Almost 600 children are forced to go to schools outside of the county… The council has proposed to build a new special school for autistic children…

It’s now normal to find all these reports. This situation should be at least a massive embarrassment for the British government.

These stories here are just from the past week. Imagine what is out in the news in a month or a year. How long can this failure continue?

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