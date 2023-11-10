It is very hard to understand what’s happening in the U.K. Maybe it’s the result of the decades long controversy over Andrew Wakefield’s research linking vaccines, specifically the MMR vaccine, to autism.

Everything was done to demonize Dr. Wakefield and denounced his research. Vaccines were found to be above reproach and still are.

Most of all, AUTISM had to be marginalized. Therefore any alarm over the ever-increasing numbers and the massive costs to society could not be allowed.

IF questions were raised about autism, if people started asking WHY the rate never levels off and what is behind this complex condition, the link to vaccines would be sure to come up.

THEREFORE autism can never be a crisis. We have to pretend it’s all part of neurodiversity. The problem is we’re not doing enough. We need to spend more, add more special needs places to mainstream schools and build more whole schools for special education students.

So story after story can tell us about MORE DEMAND for special ed services and students with MORE COMPLEX NEEDS, but no one is allowed to ask why it’s happening.

It’s just the way it is. Accept it.

Anyone who doubts what I’m saying needs to look over recent stories in the British press and notice what they’re saying. It’s frightening.

I chose ten from the past couple of days. Trust me, I could include many more.

Devon: https://www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/23909369.devon-county-council-special-needs-deficit-hit-160-million/

Devon is set to see its special needs deficit surge beyond £160 million [$197M] – a new record – as pressure mounts on the service.

A report to the council’s cabinet meeting today (November 8) shows the deficit relating to special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is forecast to be £37 million [$45M] this financial year, up more than half-a-million pounds in just two months.

This pushes the cumulative total to a predicted £163 million [$200M] by next April….

“There are, however, emerging risks within Children and Young People’s Futures with increasing numbers of complex placements and continued pressure associated with excessive agency costs,” the report said.

Plymouth: https://www.lossofbraintrust.com/post/uk-plymouth-damning-inspection-report-on-sped-support

Plymouth City Council has been issued with an improvement notice by the government after a damning inspection report noted “significant concerns” around the quality of support for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in the area….

Those with complex needs “are not getting coordinated care and multi-agency support”, inspectors add, following their inspection in June.

Children and young people are also waiting too long for support from speech and language specialists, community paediatricians and to receive an autism assessment….

Nottingham: https://westbridgfordwire.com/360000-funding-boost-for-meadows-primary-school/

Nottingham City Council has approved the allocation of funds to Greenfields Community Primary School.

The decision outlines the Council’s plan to improve the school’s capacity to support the increasing number of pupils with autism and other complex needs….

The Council has earmarked a total of £360,000 [$442K] for the project, with £302,818.36 coming from Education S106 funding and an additional £57,182 [$70K] from High Needs Capital Funding.

Doncaster: https://www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/education/council-strategy-to-be-updated-after-significant-rise-in-children-with-special-educational-needs-and-disabilities-4401536

Doncaster Council is set to approve updates to its strategy to support young people with disabilities….

It comes after a significant rise in the number of young people being identified with SEND since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An analysis of the council’s SEND programme during called ‘Delivering Better Value’ found that the council had room to improve its support for young people and create a more cohesive system.

Northern Ireland: https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/parents-sen-children-highlight-meltdown-28057459.amp

A delegation from SEN Reform NI will give evidence at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee

The parents of children with special educational needs will highlight how the services "have fallen into meltdown" at a hearing in Westminster this week….

The group was formed in June 2023 by a group of parents of children with SEN who are trying to get more support and services for their children, particularly with regards to their educational rights.

Many of the parents had difficulty securing their children a place in school or nursery this year and while some have now been given a place, others still do not know what the future holds for their children….

"SEN Services, particularly in education, are in meltdown and we fear this will only get worse due to the recent budget.

"It seems that it has now become acceptable for children with special needs to be denied their legally mandated right to an education and those who have managed to secure school places during the summer only did so after months of fighting.

Northamptonshire: https://www.nnjournal.co.uk/p/numbers-of-children-with-special#:~:text=The%20number%20of%20school%20children,post%20Covid%20has%20not%20happened.

The number of school children with special educational needs has risen drastically over the past two years in the North of the county, as the anticipated reduction of diagnosis post Covid has not happened.

At the schools forum meeting held last week the assistant director of education for North Northamptonshire Council Neil Goddard, said the numbers of children who have an education health care plan now stands at 3,370, which is a rise of 440 on the previous year and comes after a rise of 500 the year before that. Before the pandemic there were between 20 to 30 requests for EHCP assessments each month in the area, whereas that demand has now more than tripled to as many as 80 per month.

The high needs budget - which pays for special needs places - is set to overspend by £4.995m [$5.9M], meaning the schools budget available to the LA (after academies are paid) is currently predicted at £125.7m [$154M] against an approved budget of just over £120m [$147M].

The majority of the overspend (£2.7m [$3.3M]) is due to paying for independent provider places as the authority is falling well short of the amount of places needed to provide every eligible child in the North with a special school place. There is also a larger number of children with special needs who need more intensive support….

"We are in no way alone in this. Almost every local authority is struggling with this. This is a really difficult problem….

Shrewsbury: https://newsroom.shropshire.gov.uk/2023/11/new-special-educational-needs-and-disabilities-send-school-opens-its-doors-to-pupils/

Celebrations were in order today, Tuesday 7th November, as the families of 70 pupils visited their brand new, state of the art special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school at Bowbrook in Shrewsbury, for the first time, prior to the formal opening on Wednesday 8th November.

The opening of The Keystone Academy marks the final stage completion of a great project which involved the development of the recently opened Bowbrook primary school and SEND school after both were given planning approval in September 2022….

The new SEND school, operated by the Youth Engagement Schools (YES) Trust, will accommodate up to 120 neurodivergent pupils, aged 4-16 with a range of social, emotional and mental health needs….

“With the number of pupils with SEND requirements – both in Shropshire and nationally – rising steadily, this is a fantastic opportunity to build a school which caters for the needs of those pupils. It will also complement the provision already in place in the county.”

Wiltshire: https://www.wiltshiretimes.co.uk/news/23904330.special-educational-needs-demand-wiltshire-rocketing/

A report has revealed that the rise in children and young people needing additional support is higher in Wiltshire than in the rest of England.

The number of children and young people with an Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan has grown by 11per cent, year on year, for the last 3 years.

According to the report presented to the Children’s Select Committee on Tuesday, October 31, the growth in demand has come from those with 'autism spectrum disorder', with cases rising 36 per cent, while speech, communication and language needs saw a 29 per cent rise and social-emotional and mental health cases stood at a 25per cent rise.

Surrey: https://news.surreycc.gov.uk/2023/11/07/more-than-230-new-specialist-school-places-created-for-surreys-children-with-additional-needs-and-disabilities/

Surrey County Council is pleased to announce the creation of 230 new specialist school places for September 2023 for Surrey’s children with additional needs and disabilities.

The creation of additional school places has been carried out through the successful delivery of 40 construction projects in schools across Surrey. The building projects included the expansion of existing specialist schools and existing Special Educational Needs (SEN) Units in mainstream schools, the construction of new specialist free schools, and the creation of new SEN Units in mainstream schools. …

Surrey County Council’s ambitious Capital Programme aims to deliver 2,440 permanent additional specialist school places in Surrey between 2019 – 2026 to create capacity for 5,760 planned places by 2030/31.

Woodingdean: https://www.brightonandhovenews.org/2023/11/07/more-pupils-could-be-admitted-if-new-classrooms-built-at-special-school/

A school for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is hoping to admit more pupils and expand its teaching space.

Downs View Special School in Warren Road, Woodingdean has applied to demolish the unused caretaker’s building, and build a portakabin classroom complete with a decking area.

If accepted the school would be able to take an extra seven pupils – taking the total to 16 – and employ five additional staff members….

The planning statement said: “The local authority has recognised the need to increase educational provision for pupils with severe learning difficulties, autism and complex needs within the city.

“This will increase classroom capacity for Key Stage 1 pupils and enable Downs View to meet SEND need more effectively.

Health officials have convinced the public that more and more children who have autism, speech delay, ADHD are really nothing new. We’re somehow more aware than people were in the past.

The simple fact that the numbers keep increasing makes no sense. Just how aware are are people going to get before all the increases and expansions stop?

These ten stories are from the last three days. They are now routine. Imagine how many are published in a week or even a month. STILL no one in authority in Britain has any interest in this phenomenon.

How long can governments keep on spending and building before there is no money left?

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