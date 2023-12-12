I write so much about the U.K., especially England, because I can’t avoid it. Stories about new special schools, more special education units in regular schools and more sick kids are everywhere in the news.

Most of the time I am confused by the total lack of any explanation for TWO THINGS:

We are told over and over in local stories from all over Britain that there is “increasing demand” for special needs places, especially in special schools, AND we are routinely told that students have “more complex needs.”

I have seen those terms hundreds of times over the past seven years compiling stories here.

I guess the British public is pretty much conditioned to accept both ideas, no questions asked, because no one anywhere demands to why this is happening. IT JUST IS.

Sometimes I feel like I’m Winston Churchill in the 1930’s when he warned over and over that Germany was arming for war, yet the public refused to listen. The only problem is I’M NOT IN THE U.K.

Where are the British?

I doubt if anyone is interested in the opinion of an American, but where are the British? Why is there not a single person demanding to know why funding for special ed has increased by millions and millions, but it’s never enough.

I can’t keep up with everything out there currently, but here’s a sample:

Dec 6th, Sheffield https://ca.news.yahoo.com/sheffield-college-reopen-centre-high-082026420.html

Sheffield College is to reopen a centre for up to 300 high-needs students, it has been confirmed. The centre will be located at the Peaks Campus in Waterthorpe and is planned for 2024…. Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of Sheffield City Council’s education, children and families policy committee, added: "The Sheffield College and the council recognise the growing numbers of children and young people with Special Educational Needs and are taking action to support them."

Dec 5th, Mansfield https://www.chad.co.uk/education/first-look-at-proposed-new-160-space-send-school-for-mansfield-4434321

Long-awaited plans for a new school for children with special educational needs and disabilities have finally been submitted for a site in Mansfield. The 160-place school would be built on the site of a former middle school on Ravensdale Street…. Ravensdale Special School would be open to Nottinghamshire students at key stage two level and above with a variety of social, emotional and mental health difficulties…. “A big SEND school coming to Mansfield will be fantastic for the town and for the children….

Dec 4th, E. Sussex https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg3pekn3npwo.amp

An autistic teenager who has not been to school for seven years has been "failed massively" by the local council, according to his mother. The family of Ollie Carter, 18, from Uckfield, have been using their own money and his disability benefits to pay for tutoring…. Jennifer Carter said: "He's never been taught how to socialise in the outside world, because he's never had a school to go to to learn those skills." She added: "Ollie has been failed massively. The family has been let down by the local education authority horrendously."… Ollie added everything he does is made possible due to having his mum or a specialist carer with him at all times, helping and reminding him what to do.

Dec 4th, Surrey

https://www.wokingnewsandmail.co.uk/news/education/new-ofsted-report-exposes-parent-upset-at-surreys-send-services-652703

Some families in Surrey “do not feel listened to” and are receiving “inconsistent” support for children with additional needs or disabilities, according to a new report…. Across Surrey, 28,348 children and young people receive SEN support in school, and 12,925 have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP)…. The report also highlighted families reaching “crisis point” before returning to full-time education outside of mainstream schools, because despite professionals identifying their needs carefully, the provision is “too often” put in place after too long a wait…. Heartlands ICB, said: “Health partners, like those in education and social care are facing the difficulties associated with rising demand and increased complexity of need, set within the challenging context of finite resources.”… Cllr Curran said it was important to look at Surrey in a national context, with more families requesting assessment for their children and the number of education, health and care plans nationally growing.

Dec 4th, Norfolk https://www.lynnnews.co.uk/news/amp/existing-special-educational-needs-school-could-move-to-brec-9342892/

Plans have been submitted for an existing special educational needs school to move to a Breckland town. Norfolk County Council wants to move Fred Nicholson School from its current home in Dereham to Swaffham. The school would be based on a new site on Lynn Road, to ensure it can better meet the needs of its growing number of pupils…. The school's Orchard Autism Specialist Resource Base (SRB) would also move as part of the plans and pupil numbers could grow from 173 to 225 from April 2025. The move is part of the council’s £100m [$126M] investment with the Department for Education, to support children with special educational needs and disabilities. Known as Local First Inclusion, the programme builds on the £120m [$151M investment already made by the council, which has seen the creation of 650 new specialist places over five years…. “Growing demand for places means that Fred Nicholson has completely outgrown its current building and the school needs to move, so that it can continue to provide the brilliant education it offers its children… Jane Hayman, head teacher of the Fred Nicholson School, said: “We are delighted at the fantastic opportunity this move could give our young people and the team here – it’s a very exciting prospect.

Dec 3rd, Wales

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/parents-disabled-young-people-children-120000669.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS91cmw_cT1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnVrLm5ld3MueWFob28uY29tJTJGcGFyZW50cy1kaXNhYmxlZC15b3VuZy1wZW9wbGUtY2hpbGRyZW4tMTIwMDAwNjY5Lmh0bWwmc2E9VSZ2ZWQ9MmFoVUtFd2psdmYyU3V2T0NBeFd0dG9rRUhaclJEWmdReGZRQktBQjZCQWdQRUFJJnVzZz1BT3ZWYXczVV9TeS11UE50YzVhNXoxS3YwVTNv&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAKebWBhGfNNVIL_X2ob6CYWf8KFtejWMjSZ5oMQcDjp8ndKiOOpwnO733hHTntKKKIgs2bUZMtHk-Rx8W2MokZodcqWt5x3f5EMFKm9JdBJCMIIc0swCKc-CLREt4p59q6CZi0C_RkEdLlTUEF3lKQSXMkpbQi83vjzNt9aEsQ84

DISABLED children and young people are thinking about and attempting suicide due to a lack of support in Wales’ schools, an inquiry heard…. Describing the system as in tatters, a neurodivergent mother told the inquiry her autistic sons were unable to access childcare due to a lack of provision adapted to their needs…. A second family told committee members that their daughter waited seven-and-a-half years for a diagnosis. … The family of another autistic girl described the process of fighting to even have her additional learning needs (ALN) recognised as exhausting and stressful…. Julie Morgan recognised concerns about a lack of suitable, accessible childcare. The deputy minister for social services told the committee that the childcare offer for Wales takes extra support needs into account. She said a £2 million [$2.5M] additional support grant, which is being reviewed, helps ensure disabled children can access the offer. Ms Morgan explained that the grant is demand-led, so £2 million is not a ceiling.

These six stories appeared from December 3rd to December 6th. There were others also published. They never stop.

These stories had the phrases ‘We are delighted’ and ‘fantastic’ to describe increasing support for disabled students. It is so common to read the words delighted and excited in these stories which lull the public into thinking that one more special school will solve the problem.

Why aren’t officials doing anything about kids with MORE COMPLEX NEEDS? Those are the three of the scariest words I can think of.

Just like the Nazi threat didn’t go away by appeasement, ignoring the horrible reality of severely disabled children will eventually threaten everything in Britain.

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