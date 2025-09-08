Anne’s Substack

I think linking this to the Royal Family will rebound a bit - it was unprofessional and the sort of remark that gets doctors struck off - however, this is a serious and major scandal, and its hard to know how else to capture the imagination of the public, who have been led like a flock of lemmings down a cliff.

I just watched the whole of Malhotra's 18 minute speech online. He gave a very powerful talk, focusing on the need for a return to evidence-based medicine. He is a doctor who looks at the evidence and makes an independent assessment of the state of the patient(s). In his case, it was the mRNA vaccines that turned him into a tribune for truth. In our case, it is seeing our precious children regress into autism that turns us into tribunes for the next generation.

Autism parents know that very few doctors seem able and willing to see what is happening to the health of our children. Medicine is mired in corporate sponsorship and bribes - and wilful blindness to what is happening in front of our eyes.

All the mainstream press in the UK have issued almost identical articles denouncing Malhotra, Farage and Reform for the speech. How does that happen? Who sent out the press releases telling them what to report?

How many of those reporters actually listened to what the man said? If they'd watched it, they would have witnessed the standing ovation at the end of the speech. That might make them think about the need to follow their audience and not just follow the money.

