If a physician ever wants attain instant fame, this is the way to do it.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a prominent cardiologist in Britain, spoke at an event sponsored by the Reform Party, and he expressed his professional opinion on the damaging effects of the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Malhotra is an advisor to the MAHA movement in the US and is part of something similar called, “Make Britain Healthy Again.”

Malhotra made the observation that the COVID vaccine may be related to the cancer diagnoses in the Princess of Wales and King Charles during his remarks at a conference on September 6th.

He was immediately attacked for daring to raise any concerns about vaccines and so was the Reform Party.

To their credit, the Reform Party, while distancing themselves from his remarks, responded to criticism by defending Malhotra’s civil rights.

"Dr Aseem Malhotra is a guest speaker with his own opinions who has an advisory role in the US government. Reform UK does not endorse what he said but does believe in free speech."

Actually, there is no place for debate, free speech or even raising questions when it comes to vaccine safety. All vaccines are safe and effective. End of discussion.

Major news outlets made this instantly clear.

A British cardiologist who advises Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s MAHA Action has said "it's highly likely that the COVID vaccines have been a factor, a significant factor in the cancer of members of the royal family." Dr. Aseem Malhotra spoke at the Reform U.K. party conference in Birmingham on Saturday when he said he had been asked to relay a view from an oncologist that links King Charles III and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnoses to the virus vaccine.

May 29, 2021

Why this is bad

Claims that COVID-19 vaccines caused cancer in prominent public figures can affect public confidence in vaccination programs and influence uptake, which public-health authorities say prevent disease and serious illness.

New York Times: Cardiologist Draws Outcry With Claim Tying Vaccines to Royals’ Cancer

The British government condemned the remarks, made without evidence by the cardiologist, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, at an event for the anti-immigration party led by Nigel Farage.

BBC: Reform criticised over doctor's Covid jab claims at conference

. . .In his speech in Birmingham, at an event titled "Make Britain Healthy Again", Dr Malhotra also claimed that studies show that mRNA vaccines could alter genes. Dr Malhotra, a cardiologist, also said taking the Covid vaccine was more likely to cause harm than the virus itself. "It is highly likely that not a single person should have been injected with this," he added, before going on to say that the World Health Organization had been "captured" by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and urged for it to be replaced. He hit out at health minister Stephen Kinnock, who called Dr Malhotra an "anti-vax conspiracy theorist".

There was better coverage from the Independent.

Reform UK has been criticised for allowing a vaccine sceptic cardiologist to address its conference, where he claimed Covid vaccines may have caused the King and Princess of Wales's cancer. Health secretary Wes Streeting said it was "irresponsible" of the party to allow Dr Assem Malhotra to speak from the stage in Birmingham, where he made a series of claims about the pharmaceutical industry, politicians and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday.

“Hundreds of studies”

Dr Malhotra, who described himself as a friend of controversial US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, said hundreds of studies showed the harms of mRNA vaccines and that they were interfering with genes. "It may be a risk factor for cancer," Dr Malhotra told the event at a talk titled Make Britain Healthy Again at the NEC.

‘Many other doctors’

He said: "Many other doctors feel the same way", adding: "It's highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a factor, a significant factor, in the cancer of members of the royal family."

Now if there were an honest reporter left in the world, that person would want to explore these claims and look at the “hundreds of studies” and talk to some of the ‘many other doctors.’

BUT that can never happen. Defending vaccines is the only role of the media.

The news barrage may have been intended as a warning to any other doctor who might break ranks and dare to express a personal opinion on the subject.

But I can’t see Dr. Malhotra quietly going away. He sees the controversy unfolding in the US tied to Robert Kennedy Jr.’s actions as head of HHS. It’s time doctors showed some courage and stood up for the truth. Hopefully others will follow Malhotra’s courageous example.

And it’s going to be hard for critics to dismiss Malhotra as merely “anti-vax” without any professional standing.

Here is one biography I found.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra is a highly esteemed, award-winning consultant cardiologist based at at the HUM2N Clinic, London. He is a globally regarded specialist when it comes to diagnosing, preventing, and managing heart disease. His areas of expertise include evidence based medicine, collaborative shared decision-making with patients, obesity, coronary artery disease, preventive cardiology, as well as angina.

And one other point needs to be addressed. Dr. Malhotra isn’t alone. In his speech he said this:

"One of Britain's most eminent oncologists Professor Angus Dalgleish said to me to share with you today that he thinks it's highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a significant factor in the cancers in the royal family.

Dr. Dalgleish has some stunning credentials also.

Professor Angus Dalgleish studied medicine at University College London where he obtained an MBBS and a BSc in Anatomy. He is a Fellow of The Royal College of Physicians of the UK and Australia, Royal College of Pathologists and The Academy of Medical Scientists. After graduating he spent a year in the flying doctor service in Queensland. He also trained in Internal Medicine and Oncology in Brisbane and Sydney. He is the author or co-author of over 500 peer reviewed scientific papers and over 70 chapters in medical books. He is the co-editor of five medical books and has been principal of the Institute for Cancer vaccines and Immunotherapy (ICVI) since 2000.

So will tomorrow’s headlines tell us more about Dr. Dalgleish’s views? Are members of the media competing to know more about his concerns?

No way. It can’t happen.

But the controversy is gathering steam both in the US and abroad. And if a few more experts start raising concerns, it going to be pretty difficult to keep up the phony vaccine defense.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

