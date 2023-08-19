I discovered five recent news stories from the U.K. all with the same subject: SCHOOLS OVERWHELMED WITH AUTISM,

Just like in the U.S., the U.K. is dealing with an epidemic of neurologically impaired children flooding their schools. The catchword is AUTISM.

And just like in the U.S., no one there is alarmed about the numbers. They also call it better diagnosing, greater awareness. What they can’t explain is, IF autism has always been here, why can’t schools provide for these needy students? The U.K. has had a legal obligation to educate special needs students for as long as we have. SO what’s the problem?

In south England an autistic girl in Portsmouth has no special school place as school is ready to start. Her mom is “stricken with worry.” They’ve been working on this since December, but still no place.

Ms Beveridge has been trying to get Polly an appropriate school place this September after her autism symptoms became apparent during nursery. She said Polly’s Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan has faced significant delays, with discussions taking place since December. No special school spot has been guaranteed.

“There’s no help out there,” Ms Beveridge told The News. “I cry at night just thinking about it. I contacted so many people for support, I want to get all the help I can get.”…

In Sheffield, in southern England, a teenager with autism has been denied a special school place too.

A mother whose autistic son has been unable to go to school for more than a year says she's "angry" that they've been left in limbo over his education and future.

Rio, 12, from Sheffield, has a number of complex conditions, including autism and ADHD.

After spending two months in hospital last year, experts said his school was no longer suitable, however an alternative hasn't been found….

Sheffield-based human rights advocate, Chrissy Meleady, has been working on Rio's behalf, and said: "They're in trouble. Rio should be having education all the way through, so anything that he's entitled to in a school environment he should be given that at home in terms of lessons, work being sent home, but he's been bereft of all that….

From September, Rio will receive two hours of tuition at home each week. While it's progress, both Rio and his mum say it's still not enough.

In Surrey, England, also in the South, kids with special needs can wait a year just to get an education plan. And while they wait, they can cost local councils as much as $50,000 to educate.

Schools are spending tens of thousands of pounds trying to support children with additional needs amid delays to assessments from Surrey County Council.

One headteacher said a child waiting more than a year for an education, health and care plan (EHCP) meant the school had spent £40,000 [$50,000] to support him, which impacted on the whole school’s budget.

Delays to the plans, which are legal documents outlining the support required for children with additional needs, are “time consuming, stressful and distressing” according to one parent.

In Earley, England, a school is adding a “new special needs centre”

Under the plans, the high school would host room for up to 25 children with autism and social, emotional and mental health needs by September 2025. The council says the new centre is vital for ensuring that it can cope with rising demand on its services.

They’re expecting number and cost to continue to rise.

Wokingham Borough Council faces major challenges in providing education for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Rising costs and an increase in the number of children needing SEND services have not been covered by schools funding from the government.

This has led to a deficit of almost £10 million [$13M] in the council’s schools budget, and the award of an additional £8 million [$10M] “safety valve” grant from the government earlier this year. …

Ms Tulloch said: “Due to the significant increase in SEND population seen in recent years there is not enough specialist local provision to meet need.

“The number of SEND pupils is projected to continue to grow significantly and action needs to be taken to ensure that appropriate provision is available locally.”…

Finally in Northern Ireland a teenage boy with autism may have to leave school because he can’t get a classroom aide to be him.

A teenager with autism may have to abandon their GCSEs if a classroom assistant is not made available for the start of the school term.

Toni Humphreys' family asked for help in March but the Education Authority (EA) still has not finalised support….

They have already had to repeat the first year of their GCSE studies, and said that initially having a part-time classroom assistant had made a difference in school.

Toni said autism could cause them to "get very panicky" when feeling overwhelmed….

Toni's father Michael Humphreys said he had contacted the EA a number of times since March to get clarity.

"We started getting a bit nervous in June," he said.

Toni's father Michael Humphreys said it was "disconcerting" that a review had not begun two weeks before the new term.

Waiting lists, rising costs, denials and delays. I’ve seen countless stories like these. And these samples were just from the last couple of days.

STILL nothing is really wrong. Increases don’t ever mean there are more disabled children out there. That is the

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world we’re living in.