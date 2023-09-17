Buffalo, New York and the Autism Epidemic

I’ve seen a lot of autism and special education coverage from Buffalo recently.

On September 9th a Buffalo News story announced a new special school: “New Falk School location trims waitlist for special education students in WNY.”

https://buffalonews.com/news/local/education/new-falk-school-location-trims-waitlist-for-special-education-students-in-wny/article_0e80f0aa-4e5b-11ee-baff-6b934cd8818f.html

It was about helping with the growing number of special needs students with a special school.

Stanley G. Falk School Superintendent Rachael Greene saw the wait list for special education students referred to her agency exceed 200 at times last year.

The immense need underscored a national issue: A growing number of special needs students, most with challenging behaviors, rapidly outpaces the number of qualified special education teachers applying to work in individualized settings….

Eighty-five students in kindergarten through third grade ventured into 20 classrooms with support from 60 staff members, including teachers, aides, maintenance workers, nurses and a kitchen crew.

The elementary school will eventually welcome 120 students, Greene said, in classes with six students, one teacher and one aide, known in special education as 6:1:1 classes….

The Falk School includes three other [special needs]campuses: Falk-Roosevelt elementary in Kenmore enrolls 162 students; Falk-Roessler high school in Cheektowaga-Sloan instructs 144 students, and Falk-Cambridge high school in Kenmore-Tonawanda is the largest, with 204 students.

Its entire 630-student population comprises referred students with a range of needs that includes a mental health diagnoses, behavioral disabilities and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Greene said they are united by “behavior impacting their learning in some way.”

An earlier story in the Buffalo News gave some really dire statistics.

September 1, 2023, “Buffalo Schools' special education faces backlash over late-summer changes for students with autism.” https://buffalonews.com/news/local/education/buffalo-schools-special-education-changes/article_43802800-428c-11ee-8dbf-036268ee9970.html

Students with disabilities account for 18% of Buffalo’s 30,000 students, according to 2022 state data, and other special education classrooms for students without an autism diagnosis may include those with behavior and emotional needs.

The district will enroll 438 students with autism in kindergarten through fourth grade for the 2023-24 school year, Hammond said, an increase of 103 over the previous year. He did not say a lack of teachers prompted the elementary class structure change, but noted there is a shortage of about 20 high school special education teachers.

Finally the latest story from the Buffalo News was published on September 16th with the title, “Diagnosis for children with autism can be elusive.”

https://buffalonews.com/opinion/letters/letter-diagnosis-for-children-with-autism-can-be-elusive/article_4b71c9da-5301-11ee-82ee-5fd5d48142d4.html

It contained a letter to the editor from a grandmother who had worked for 35 years as a pediatric nurse. It was about the woman’s 3 year old granddaughter who showed signs of autism but had to be on a long waiting list for an autism diagnosis.

An article appeared in a recent Buffalo News containing valuable information on the growing number of children being diagnosed with autism. This article was of particular interest to me as I have a three-year-old grandchild who exhibits classic symptoms of this disorder.

At the age of two, when she seemed bright but nonverbal, an independent speech evaluation was done, followed by speech therapy several times a week. Although she is able to repeat words and phrases, she does not use language to communicate or express herself. After 35 years of working as a pediatric nurse I had concerns about her social development, certain behavior, and her need for services.

The article stresses the need for early intervention, stating that "having a diagnosis is almost like the key that unlocks a lot of doors for services." Pursuing a diagnostic evaluation, however, is extremely difficult, and as the article explained, may take up to one year. Many calls were made to every agency from Buffalo to Rochester that offered services but sadly, very few of those calls were returned.

As we continue to wait on a long list for her much-needed evaluation, time marches on.

What is really baffling to me is that in the face of exploding numbers and waiting lists for special education places and assessments, no one is in the least concerned about what’s behind the massive increases in autism. Why is there this growing number of children being diagnosed with autism?

If autism is just a neurological different that we just didn’t pick up on until the 21st century and these kids have always been, why are we so ill-prepared to deal with them?

The truth is, all the evidence is right before us. Everything happening in Buffalo makes it clear that autism has not affected children like this in the past. Autism over the past 20 years have gone from:

one in 166 (2004),

one in 150 (2007),

one in 110 (2009,

one in 88 (2012),

one in 68 (2014),

one in 59 (2018),

one in 54 (2020),

one in 44 (2021),

to one in 36 (2023).

Those are, of course, averages. California has a rate of one in every 22 children, one in every 14 boys. Florida has one in every 20 children, one in every 12 boys.

Whatever the numbers, all it seems we’ll worry about is having more places and diagnosing early. What’s happening in Buffalo is happening everywhere and the response is the same.

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