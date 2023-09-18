I just published this piece about massive increases in autism and special education in Buffalo, New York: “Buffalo, New York and the Autism Epidemic” We happily close our eyes and ears to what's happening and say nothing https://annedachel.substack.com/p/buffalo-new-york-and-the-autism-epidemic

There’s more from Buffalo.

Included in a letter-to-the editor in the Buffalo News that I cited, was this video about what’s available at the Children’s Guild Autism Spectrum Disorder Center in Buffalo. https://buffalonews.com/dr-michelle-hartley-mcandrew-details-autism-center-at-oishei/video_f1e26464-f681-5aa3-9a1c-07ed22e48206.html

VIDEO: My name is Dr. Michelle Hartley-McAndrew, and I’m the medical director of the Robert Warner Center for Developmental Pediatrics and Rehabilitation at Oishei Children's Hospital.

As part of that directorship, I’m also the medical director of the Children’s Guild Autism Spectrum Disorder Center, which is a branch of the Robert Warner Center specifically dedicated to the evaluation and diagnosis of possible autism spectrum disorder.

At the autism center, we have a tremendous team of physicians, psychologists, nurse practitioners and therapists, all who provide support, diagnosis, and evaluation for children with possible autism spectrum disorder.

At the autism center we have the capacity to evaluate up to 800 to 900 children per year.

As part of our evaluation, it entails the use of well established measurements, standardized assessments in order to provide the best care to our families in western New York.

To the casual observer this sounds pretty straightforward: top notch care for children with autism.

And as the previous story showed, Buffalo is awash in special needs children, specifically ones with autism.

This was one statement in the Buffalo News coverage: The district will enroll 438 students with autism in kindergarten through fourth grade for the 2023-24 school year, Hammond said, an increase of 103 over the previous year

Dr. Hartley-McAndrew talked about a diagnosing capacity up to 800 to 900 children per year at her center. Those are truly chilling numbers, yet the grandmother who wrote the letter-to-the-editor in the Buffalo News said her granddaughter was on a long waiting list to get a diagnosis. It sounds like overwhelming numbers in Buffalo.

I looked through past coverage to see if Dr. Hartley-McAndrew had any insights into why all this was happening.

On Aug 28, 2023, the Buffalo News ran the piece, “Research suggests hearing test may help diagnose autism in newborns. UB expert says more study needed,” and Hartley-McAndrews was among the experts cited. https://buffalonews.com/news/local/university-at-buffalo-autism-hearing-test-diagnosis-newborns/article_55bdaf6c-4131-11ee-b065-974532e84514.html

New research suggests a hearing test may one day help diagnose newborns with autism, a condition so daunting to pinpoint that it typically takes years.

Researchers at two universities and the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities pored through results of nearly 200,000 hearing tests on newborns and as they aged. They learned that babies later diagnosed with the condition had a split-second delay responding to sound compared with babies who did not.

That delay may help explain why newborns later diagnosed with autism and similar neurological conditions weather sensory storms that can include struggles with vision and movement, learning to talk and social communication, the scientists said….

A University at Buffalo autism specialist cautioned that the study is observational and that it will take more research to learn if it’s possible to help distinguish autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions this way.

“Overall, it’s a very innovative and clinically relevant study,” said Dr. Michelle Hartley-McAndrew, medical director of the Children’s Guild Foundation Autism Spectrum Disorder Center at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“It could potentially strengthen early screening for autism, yet it doesn’t really help us know how relevant the findings are in terms of the ability to predict autism,” said Hartley-McAndrew, a clinical associate professor of pediatrics in the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences who was not involved in the study….

“Early detection is really important because of neuroplasticity,” Hartley-McAndrew said. “As our brains develop, they become somewhat less plastic over time. …

“This is truly a brain-based neurodevelopmental disorder,” Hartley-McAndrew said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this year that about 1 in 36 American children have autism….

Because autism is fairly common and is hard to diagnose, a diagnosis can take months, and often years, says Dr. Michelle E. Hartley-McAndrew, medical director of the Children’s Guild Foundation Autism Spectrum Disorder Center at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

The new research report – published earlier this year in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences – says there is substantial evidence that brain-related developmental disorders start early in children. It maintains that “very early intervention” could lessen some symptoms.

Researchers examined two sets of data from 187,346 newborns and a third set of children ages 22 months to nearly 7 years old. They included babies born prematurely and at term.

They found newborns who later received an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis had pronounced delays in auditory brainstem responses to sounds.

On average, these newborns had a 1.76-millisecond lag – in a system that operates on a microsecond timescale – compared with newborns who developed neurotypically….

A complex diagnosis

Up to 900 patients are evaluated each year at Oishei Children’s Autism Spectrum Disorder Center, said Hartley-McAndrew, a developmental neurologist whose practice focuses on autism spectrum disorders and children with related developmental disabilities.

Families, teachers and health specialists are key to diagnosing autism….

“We’ve been able to increase our number of teams doing autism evaluations, so we’ve been able to get our waiting list down significantly,” Hartley-McAndrew said, “but we’re still at about 10 to 12 months out to offer appointments.

“Having the diagnosis,” she added, “is almost like a key that unlocks a lot of doors for services and supports for children in the community.”…

Next I found a story from 2018 where Hartley-McAndrew explained all about autism.

“5 Things You Need To Know About Prevalence Of Autism” https://www.bfohealth.com/features/5-things-you-need-to-know-about-prevalence-of-autism/

In it Hartley-McAndrew presented autism as a fact of life in America. Her view is that autism affects everyone across the population as one in 36.

Prevalence and awareness don’t always go hand in hand. More than 3.5 million Americans, including one in 68 children, live with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Her number one of the 5 things you needs to know about prevalence of autism was:

VACCINES DON’T CAUSE AUTISM. Some environmental factors maybe contribute to autism, but it’s NOT THE VACCINES.

1. You can’t get it through vaccines

Because of a research study by physician Andrew Wakefield in the United Kingdom — that has since been debunked — there are still people who believe vaccination contributes to autism.

Some research states that autism tends to run in families and many environmental factors are being examined as possible contributing factors or “causes” of autism. Changes in certain genes increase the risk that a child will develop autism. If a parent carries one or more of these gene changes, they may get passed to a child. However, many research studies show that vaccination is not the cause.

“What we do know for sure is that there is an incredible reduction in preventable diseases for those children who do get vaccinated,” said said McAndrew. “We will always recommend to parents that their children get their vaccinations. The American Academy of Pediatrics has compiled a comprehensive list of research regarding autism and vaccine safety that can be found on www.healthychildren.org.”

So the doctor who makes her living diagnosing children with autism, who sees the crushing increases, who can’t tell us why there are all these disabled children, is sure of one thing: VACCINES DON’T CAUSE AUTISM.

Of course we believe her. She’s the expert. She’s not worried. She knows the science. When she sees a child who was normally developing until about age two and then lost learned skills like speech, Hartley-McAndrew can explain things. It wasn’t the vaccines.

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