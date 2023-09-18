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DmC
Sep 18, 2023

I’m not surprised at this “expert” in Buffalo, NY. What a terrible situation all over this country... pediatricians scaring parents into vaccinating their babies. Humiliating them as not the “expert”. Parents are ALWAYS the expert when it comes to the well-being of their child. Parental instinct will always be a better guide than fear. These people are a disgrace.

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