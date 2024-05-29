Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SoloD's avatar
SoloD
May 29, 2024

What is the frame of mind when a young mother reads the label on a can of beans, diligently?

But then lets the pediatrician shoot her baby full of monkey pus and other things, without reading the ingredients list, because the doctor says so....

It is obvious, there are plenty of doctors working to bring the can of beans to market.

QUESTION:

Why does the mother trust one set of doctors to inject her baby with monkey pus, but not another who seek to feed her child MSG and fluoride?

Or was the fluoride content not high enough to guarantee cavity free teeth?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture