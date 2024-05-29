We will never see anyone in the medical community or education circles ever alarmed about what autism is doing to children. All these people have dismissed every increase in autism as greater awareness/better diagnosing for so many years, they can never retreat from that.

MORE AUTISM is never the problem.

Everything will be fine if we just have more funding, more professional training, and if they add things like “evidence-based practices,” “collaboration among educators,” “support providers and practical, research-based strategies,” and “a social skills curriculum,” etc. etc.

Here’s a current story that explains everything. Look at what autism is doing in mainstream classrooms. How long can this continue?

May 28, 2024, Ed Source: Rising autism rates in California elementary schools demand evidence-based practices

By Jenine Catudio, education specialist for students with mild-moderate needs

No matter how high the numbers, NO INCREASE IS REAL. Notice how quickly the one in 22 is written off

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control reveals that 1 in 22 four-year-old children in California are on the autism spectrum, significantly surpassing the national average. This increase, attributed in part to early diagnosis in California, underscores the pressing need for effective interventions in our schools.

It’s “attributed in part to early diagnosis.” What’s the other part?

And the “early diagnosis” part is wrong. The rate of one in 22 children in California is from 2020, and it was based on studies of eight year olds, according to the Centers for Disease Control. CDC: 1 in 22 or 4.5% of 8-year-old children were identified with ASD by the CA-ADDM program in 2020.

I’m pretty sure that by now the rate for four year olds is higher than one in 22 in California. These rates never decrease or level off.

Things are getting worse in the classroom, but autism has always been here like this, right?

This is what teachers are dealing with in increasing numbers.

At Peres K-8 School in Richmond, lower elementary teachers have witnessed the rise in autism cases. Over the past two years, more students are grappling with emotional dysregulation, sensory issues and negative behaviors, prompting a surge in referrals for interventions and special education services. The strain on classroom teachers is palpable as they endeavor to meet the diverse needs of students on the autism spectrum while also attending to their other students. This challenge is not unique to Peres; West Contra Costa Unified School District faces similar trends in many of its schools. In response, the district’s special education department has endeavored to equip its teachers with skills to manage these complex classrooms. . . . Behavioral issues pose significant hurdles to learning for both students with autism and their peers. For instance, a student on the spectrum may repetitively touch a peer due to social communication deficits, which, if left unaddressed, could escalate into more severe behaviors. Similarly, sensory needs may lead another student with autism to frequently leave their chair, disrupting the learning environment. Additionally, transitions between activities are common triggers for negative behaviors such as screaming or attempting to escape from the classroom.

Strategies for teachers.

As a former special education teacher in a class for students with extensive support needs, I recognize the critical importance of promptly addressing behavioral challenges to prevent disruptions that could affect not only the student’s learning experience but also that of the entire class. Collaboration among educators, support providers and families is paramount, particularly for families from low-income backgrounds who may lack resources. Providing families with practical, research-based strategies they can implement at home fosters continuity and promotes student success. Now, as a special education teacher specializing in mild-to-moderate disabilities, I am more dedicated than ever to advocating for evidence-based practices that have been shown to be effective for learners with autism. . . . The California Autism Professional Training Network (CAPTAIN) champions the use of evidence-based practices statewide. Collaborating with diverse agencies, the network promotes interventions backed by scientific research, aiming to enhance outcomes for students with autism. Alongside visual supports and reinforcement, there are 26 other identified evidence-based practices accessible through the Autism Focused Intervention Resources and Modules (AFIRM) website. As an extension of the National Professional Development Center on Autism Spectrum Disorder, the AFIRM website offers modules on planning for, using and monitoring evidence-based practices for learners with autism spectrum disorder from birth to 22 years of age. This resource serves as a valuable tool for educators striving to effectively implement evidence-based strategies. . . .

Eventually all the acronyms, training and support will hardly make a difference in the face of what’s happening. There are always MORE and MORE of these children. I’m sure when the updated autism rate comes out, California will have even more kids recognized with autism. I’m equally sure that every effort will be made pretend there’s really not more autism.

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