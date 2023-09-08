Funny thing, autism is now a fact of life in the U.S., and everyone seems just fine with it. Maybe fifteen or twenty years ago there was a focus on the increases and what the possible cause could be.

Now that’s all changed. Despite increases no one could ever have imaged 20 years, no one is worried about autism anymore.

Stories constantly report on “increases in autism” as if that’s what’s expected.

Suddenly we’re all aware of NEURODIVERSITY, and autism is just a part of that.

On Sept 4, 2023, I found the story, “This California City Was Just Named the Top Destination for Autistic and Neurodiverse Travelers.”

https://www.californiacitynews.org/2023/09/california-city-was-just-named-top-destination-autistic-and-neurodiverse-travelers.html

It was all about how Visalia, California is now “autism-certified.” The article lumped autism in with neurodiversity as expected. (That always sounds so nice, not like a real disability.)

Visalia, California has been named a top destination for neurodiverse travelers, including those with autism, by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The recognition comes one year after Visalia became the first certified autism destination in the country.

In the short, six paragraph piece, some form of the term neurodiversity was used nine times.

In the face of soaring numbers of autistic children in school in California, it seems that accommodating autism and all the other neurological disorders rampant in kids today is the only solution.

Reality

Trying to put a good spin on things and hoping to attract business by becoming “autism friendly” will never work. All this will collapse.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the autism rate among four-year-olds in California in 2020 was ONE IN EVERY 22 CHILDREN.

https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/addm-community-report/california.html

The percentage of children identiﬁed with ASD is higher in California compared to other sites where CDC tracks ASD for both 4-year-old and 8-year-old children.

I’m sure, with those numbers, every business and public service in every city in California will eventually be “autism certified.” They’re going to have to be.

In the end, none of this is sustainable. No society can thrive with more and more citizens dependent on taxpayers for their support and care. I don’t think there’s much time left with these numbers.

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