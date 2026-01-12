CANADA: No matter how bad the numbers, VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM

In a very quiet move, two days before Christmas, Canadian health authorities released numbers showing a 1,507% increase in autism since 2000.

This received no real media coverage, except for one independent site, Rebel News out of Toronto.

In the January 8 th story, Health Canada is silent as autism rates explode by over 1,500%, reporter Tamara Ugolini revealed the “bombshell data” that officials seemingly wanted to keep quiet.

Despite the alarming increase in neurodevelopmental conditions among children, federal health agencies have offered few answers and little urgency, even as U.S. counterparts take action. The Public Health Agency of Canada slipped out bombshell data revealing a staggering surge in autism diagnoses among children and youth just as the holiday distractions peaked. Autism prevalence in Canada has exploded, from 1 in 714 in 2000–2001 to 1 in 44 by 2023–2024, marking an astounding 1,507% increase. Newly identified cases skyrocketed from 35 to 365 per 100,000 during that same period, yet there were no announcements or emergency press conferences. Rather, a quiet release from PHAC detailing the data from the Canadian Chronic Disease Surveillance System that chalks the explosion up to “increased awareness” and earlier detection; nothing about how to flatten the curve.

Vaccines and autism

As neurodevelopmental disorders like autism rise around the world, it’s a trend that definitely demands deeper investigation, especially given the actions happening south of the border. Earlier this week, under President Trump and HHS Secretary RFK Jr., the US CDC implemented the largest rollback of routine childhood vaccinations in history. . . . Although the U.S. rethinks overloaded schedules and probes potential triggers contributing to the rise in neurodevelopmental issues with children, Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to parroting the ‘safe and effective’ marketing mantra of Big Pharma, preferring to bury its proverbial head in the “settled science” sand. . . .

On a short video with the story, Tamara Ugolini talked about what authorities refuse to mention.

VIDEO:

Just two days before Christmas, when no one was watching, the Public Health Agency of Canada quietly released a document detailing data from the Canadian Chronic Disease Surveillance System showing autism rates have surged 1,507% in just over two decades. There wasn’t a press release. There was no emergency briefing. And apparently, there was no explanation. The agency admits it doesn’t know why this is happening, but rest assured, it has absolutely nothing to do with the staggering rise in pharmaceutical use over this same period. . . . Autism rates have exploded over the last 23 years with a massive 1,507% increase. . . . PHAC admits the data might underestimate because not all diagnoses hit the public health system, which is hardly surprising given how poorly our publicly funded system handles autism. . . .

Ugolini talked about the U.S.

Meanwhile south of the border things are getting really interesting when it comes to autism and the broader rise in neurodevelopmental disorders among children, because this isn’t just a Canadian phenomenon. The number of children with developmental disabilities has been climbing worldwide over the last few decades. The United States in particular though shows significant increases in the prevalence of most developmental disabilities, making it one of the countries at the forefront of this alarming trend. . . . It seems appropriate timing that the one-size-fits-all approach that has coincided with skyrocketing neurodevelopmental issues be looked at, especially given the cross national study out of Italy’s National Research Council last fall spanning developed countries across three continents.

See: Infant Vaccine Scheduling Intensity and Autism Incidence

It found a signification association between early life vaccine intensity and national autism rates with the number of vaccine types and doses given before 12 months showing exceptionally high correlations to autism prevalence putting countries like Canada and the U.S., with heavier schedules, right at the top of the autism charts, while lighter schedule countries like Denmark and Norway sit much lower. This comes as debates over vaccines, viral infections, are heating up like never before, fueled, I think, by the fallout of the sweeping COVID mandate era. . . .

Three days later, a mainstream news outlet published contrasting coverage of the autism numbers. The explosion in autism became a “surge.”

Jan 11, 2026, Western Standard: Autism diagnoses in Canada surge to 2.25%, federal agency baffled

OTTAWA — Canada is seeing a dramatic rise in autism diagnoses, with rates among children and youth now at 2.25%, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada’s first-ever national data compilation. Federal officials say they cannot explain the surge but warn it signals growing demand for support programs. Blacklock’s Reporter says the report, Understanding Autism Data in the Canadian Chronic Disease Surveillance System, shows prevalence estimates climbing from 0.14% in 2001 to 2.25% in 2024. Newly identified cases rose from 35 per 100,000 children and youth in 2001 to 365 per 100,000 in 2024. “Several factors may have played a role in the overall rise, such as increased awareness, expanded diagnostic criteria, and guidelines promoting early detection,” the agency said. “The specific factors and extent of their contribution remain unknown.” . . . All provinces and territories showed increases over time, though differences in recordkeeping make comparisons difficult. Federal authorities continue to dismiss claims linking autism to childhood vaccines or medications. The agency reiterated that no credible evidence connects preventive vaccines or the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy to autism, referencing the discredited 1998 Lancet study by Dr. Anthony Wakefield, which was retracted and led to the author losing his medical licence. The Public Health Agency called the national data “a valuable opportunity to address longstanding data gaps” and emphasized that the rising rates point to urgent needs for programs and services to support autistic children and youth.

Once again, Dr. ANDREW, not Anthony, Wakefield’s paper from 1998 is blamed for the controversy linking autism to childhood vaccines over two decades later.

JUST LIKE IN THE U.S. . . .

It should be noted that just like in the U.S., Canadians authorities cannot explain why the autism rate continues to increase. Autism remains the disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure. The only thing officials know definitively is that THEIR VACCINE PROGRAM ISN’T A FACTOR.

Just like in the U.S., those in charge fall back on the absurd claim of “increased awareness” and no real increase in the number of affected children. And just like in the U.S., no one in the media ever asks when the “increased awareness” will finally end.

This has been the excuse for the unstoppable rate increases over the past quarter century. No official at the Centers for Disease Control has ever admitted more children actually have autism, nor have they ever used the word “crisis” when speaking about the disorder.

“Serious public health concern” is the strongest language any U.S. health official has ever used when speaking about autism.

Canadian health officials take their cue from the United States: Admit nothing, keep the numbers quiet, and deny any link to vaccines.

And while those in charge of protecting the health of children ignore this disaster, the statistics will only increase.

THE GREAT POISONING We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals. —Catherine Austin Fitts, investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of HUD

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“