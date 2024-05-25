A story from Ontario, Canada on May 23rd was truly an autism horror story, and it shows the lengths medical experts will go to when denying what autism is doing to children.

First of all, any autism story from Canada is not good news. The lack of government funding and services along with the endless waitlists are now normal in press coverage there and have been for years.

This story, however, was a look into the nightmare of regression experienced by a single child, and how doctors responded.

'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario was the title.

The story started out with a mother recounting her 4 year old’s violent regression into severe autism.

Alexis Wilson suddenly awoke one night three years ago to her four-year-old son Emmett in her room, screaming, scratching his face and hitting his head against the wall. He did not speak much aside from one sentence, the last words he would say before plunging into a deep — and so far irreversible — regression: "Mommy will help me." Now seven years old, Emmett has fewer developmental skills than he did when he was two and his mom is still searching for help. Wilson has explored nearly every possible path, spending upwards of $300,000, seeing close to 100 doctors, therapists and other professionals, and taking on the role of full-time Emmett advocate. She even found herself searching "regression" on TikTok in the hopes of connecting with another family who has a similar experience. . . . Emmett had been more or less following a typical developmental path up until shortly before that one night. He had a few speech challenges and some sensory needs in his younger years, but an assessment at age 3 1/2 concluded he did not have autism. Then, in the months leading up to the major episode, he was losing some speech skills and having more temper tantrums, and another assessment conducted just two weeks before that night concluded he did have autism. After that episode, Emmett seemed tremendously different and another autism assessment found he had higher needs than before. "I didn't recognize my child," Wilson says.

One nurse was quoted saying, ‘You don't get autism overnight.’

Regression is now an acceptable part of the autism puzzle.

Emmett has seen many medical professionals and had tests such as genome sequencing and MRIs to look for a tumour or evidence of a stroke — something, anything to explain the relatively sudden onset — but his family has no definitive answers. The most compelling explanation Wilson has found so far is childhood disintegrative disorder, a late-onset loss of language, motor and social skills that often follows a period of psychiatric disturbances. It used to be a separate diagnosis but in 2013 was incorporated into autism spectrum disorder in the standard psychiatric diagnostic manual. . . . Wilson found a team of researchers at the Yale School of Medicine who are studying it and Emmett is now participating. A paper by the lead researcher says that while the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder is reported to be one in 68 people, the prevalence of childhood disintegrative disorder is more like one or two in 100,000.

"While approximately a third of children with ASD experience a regression in skills, again usually by age 2 years, CDD is defined by regression, which is characteristically of later onset, more global in extent, and more severe in degree," concluded a 2017 study led by Dr. Abha Gupta at Yale.

The story went into detail about the appalling lack of services for children with autism in Ontario, making it seem more like a country like South Sudan or Burundi than Canada.

Emmett, who lives with his family in Thornhill, Ont., is now one of the more than 60,000 children in the province seeking services through the Ontario Autism Program. As of the end of 2023, there were about 14,000 children with access to core therapy through the program, but so many more are waiting along with Emmett. Families of those children are vocal about their concerns with the program. They say it is slow — Emmett has been on the wait-list for more than 2 1/2 years — that it is not truly needs based, that a lack of service providers means that even with money in hand some families can't find help, and that there is almost no transparency. Families are not told where they are on the wait-list and how long they might be waiting for access to funding for core therapy.

Emmett today

Now at seven, he does not have toileting skills, hurts himself, runs away and has few words, which he uses unreliably. On a recent spring morning at their home — a good day, Wilson says — Emmett said little but played quietly with kinetic sand, bounced happily on a trampoline and climbed onto the couch to wrap his arms around his mom's neck and plant a series of kisses on her cheek. Wilson pauses her retelling of his language loss to return the affection and say, "I love you." "I'm not trying to make you less autistic," she says a minute later. . . . . She feels at a loss for how to give Emmett the help she believes he was asking for on that night three years ago. But she also feels as though she is straddling two realities. "I'm happy with who you are," she says to Emmett, her voice breaking. "And I want you to be who you were."

All this is now normal, supposedly. So where were the waiting lists for help 20 and 30 years ago in Canada?

IF all the autism is due to greater awareness of a condition that’s always been around, as officials universally tells us, why is there nothing for so many? Why can’t they tell us why this happened to Emmett?

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