During APRIL AUTISM AWARENESS/ACCEPTANCE MONTH, it becomes a little tedious to read one in 36 children, according to the CDC, a thousand times in stories urging us to celebrate the neurological damage being inflicted on children.

Occasionally I run across an even more alarming statistic, again with absolutely no sense of alarm.

This is new from Canada: April 27, 2024, Penticton (BC) Herald: Church can be more aware of autism.

It’s a nice human interest piece written by a pastor in British Columbia advocating for autism inclusion by churches and ways to accomplish this.

Some changes need to be made.

To make our church environments welcoming and accessible to everyone, we need to be proactive. Autistic individuals often have heightened or reduced sensitivity to sensory stimuli like sound, light, and touch. Churches can accommodate these needs by offering services in spaces with adjustable lighting and sound. Providing noise-cancelling headphones or quiet rooms where services can be streamed allows individuals to engage with worship comfortably. Social interactions can be overwhelming for some autistic individuals. Church leaders can educate their congregations about autism, promoting acceptance and understanding. Creating structured social activities where expectations are clear can also reduce anxiety and help autistic members feel more secure. . . .

While I certainly agree that people with autism should be accommodated in all aspects of society, I couldn’t just dismiss what was said in passing by Pastor Collins.

On Wednesday, I went with a colleague to a conference in Abbotsford. We stopped at the “Home Restaurant” in Hope, known for its delicious food and huge lemon meringue pie. It’s a friendly and welcoming place, and as I walked in, I saw a poster announcing that April is Autism Awareness Month. The poster also stated that 1 in 29 children in B.C. are on the Autism Spectrum. I didn’t know this fact before, but I noticed that the waitresses were wearing badges that said “CAN” (Canucks Autism Network).

So much for the official stat from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control regarding autism. One in 36 is quickly becoming out-of-date.

And if one in 29 in British Columbia sounds bad, I have even scarier numbers for you. (Some of these rates came out a year or two ago.)

One in 25 in Australia

Ranjan’s research, which has not been peer reviewed, quotes international studies that show autism prevalence rates of one in 36 children in the United States, one in 50 children in Canada, and one in 57 children in the United Kingdom. In Australia, it is about one in 25.

One in 23 in Scotland

There are now 43 autistic pupils for every 1000 young people in our schools [one in 23], up from just 10 per 1000 in 2010.

One in 21 in Ireland

This kind of service is needed more now than it ever has been, as figures published this year by the Department of Health reveal that 14,000 children between the ages of four and 15 have an autism diagnosis - around 4.7 per cent of the school population. This is four times higher than the figure of just 1.2 per cent 10 years ago.

One in 20 in Northern Ireland

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-65640128 One in 20 schoolchildren in Northern Ireland has a diagnosis of autism, according to figures published by the Department of Health (DoH) It is the highest prevalence rate on record, and more than four times as many as 15 years ago. . . . It said there were 15,212 children aged 4-16 identified with autism in 2022/23. That is compared to 14,019 children in 2021/22. In 2008/09 about 3,300 children had a diagnosis of autism, about 1.2% of the school age population.

And it isn’t that the U.S. counts differently. Here are a couple of American numbers.

California: One in 22

Or 4.5% of 8-year-old children [one in 22 children] were identified with ASD by the CA-ADDM program in 2020

FLORIDA: NEARLY 5 percent have autism 8/27/23

“Nearly 5% of children in Florida have autism and we understand that when we make an impact in those kiddos’ lives, we make an impact in their siblings’ lives, in their parents’ lives, . . .

What this really shows is the fact that autism numbers can be expected to keep growing.

For places like England, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland, I have lots of stories about THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN ON WAITINGS LISTS, some for years, to get an ASD diagnosis.

For me, what the final numbers will be is too frighten to think about. Through it all, health officials will continue to ignore what’s happening right before their eyes.

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