Canada, like Britain, Australia and Ireland, routinely reports that they can’t provide for all their autistic students with autism.

Back in December, a story from Ontario revealed jaw-dropping numbers and a huge systemic failure.

Under the government’s new Ontario Autism Program, fewer young children are receiving core clinical services, experts say. . . . More than three years have passed since Owen was diagnosed with autism and put on a wait-list for government-funded therapy. At the time, Ferreira felt confident she’d soon be able to get Owen, then five and struggling to communicate, much-needed therapy and supports. Now, three years later and still waiting for government help, she has little hope left. “It’s been like a slap in the face finding out there is no help for Owen.”… The Ferreiras are among thousands of Ontario families facing years-long waits for government funding to pay for their child’s core autism therapy…. The first attempt to fix the system in 2019 had the goal of clearing a wait-list of 23,000 kids. It was met with frustration and outrage. Parents protested the plan, which set annual childhood budgets with maximum amounts depending on a child’s age and family income. Following the outcry, a government-struck panel recommended Ontario move to a program providing funding and supports to meet a child’s needs. The government also increased the program’s annual budget to $600 million [$442M] from about $300 million [$220M]. The new program, scheduled to launch in spring 2020, got underway the next year, due to COVID delays. Some 600 children started to receive needs-based autism services in March 2021. At the time, critics pointed out there were more than 40,000 kids and teens with autism in the province…. According to an internal ministry document, obtained under access-to-information legislation by the Ontario Autism Coalition, nearly 60,000 children are registered for the Ontario Autism Program with about 7,000 more projected to be added to the list each year.

A month earlier, a story from British Columbia, showed the lengths parents had to go to for help for their disabled children.

Penticton Herald: Parents of B.C. kids with disabilities face 'gut-wrenching' choice, says advocate Help for B.C. special-needs kids stalled: report

British Columbia's children's representative Jennifer Charlesworth says some parents are facing what she calls the "gut-wrenching" decision of whether to place their children with disabilities in government care, so they can get access to better support. Charlesworth said services and supports for families of children with disabilities in B.C. continue to be under-resourced, difficult to navigate, and filled with lengthy wait-lists that leave tens of thousands without help. She said they are being pushed to make a difficult choice because children with disabilities who are in foster care have an array of additional services and support available to them.

And a current story from Saskatchewan shows that this trend is continuing across Canada.

Feb 7, 2024, Sask. families of children with autism say their kids’ needs are increasingly not being met in the classroom

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health is dealing with a serious backlog of children who need autism assessments and the wait is affecting kids in the classroom…. The Ministry of Health has confirmed with CBC News, as of the end of 2023, there were slightly more than 1,700 kids under 18 waiting for a public ASD assessment. The increasing complex needs of students is a major sticking point in the teachers’ labor dispute with the government. The Ministry of Education says a new pilot program in eight city schools is meant to help. And so is the $20 million [$15M] that’s given divisions to hire staff to respond to classroom complexities.

One thing should be noted about this last story. That brief reference to “increasing complex needs of students” is something that appears in more stories in various countries.

“More complex needs” begs some explanation. Why are kids MORE DISABLED TODAY? “More complex needs” just like “greater demand” is just accepted, no questions asked.

Clearly governments everywhere are overwhelmed by all the children who cannot function normally in school. Their numbers are expected to increase. It’s going to lead to the collapse of education systems across the world. I think we all just accept that now.

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