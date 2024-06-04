Stories about autism out of Canada are typically about shortages of support and long waitlists. Three current ones show just how bad things are getting.

ONTARIO

Failing disabled students

June 1, 2024, Toronto City News: Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are taking a stand against what they say are impending cuts to special education classes at the Peel District School Board. Kady Dawe organized Saturday’s rally in Mississauga outside the office of PC MPP Rudy Cuzzeto, calling for an immediate reversal and support for students desperately in need.

Mainstreaming kids

“It makes me angry,” said Dawe. “The classrooms with the special needs children who are already in mainstream classrooms, they already don’t have enough support as it is.” Parents say there has been a steady erosion of special education classes at the board. Starting this September, special education communication classes will be cut, meaning students with autism will be forced to integrate into mainstream classes. “It’s going to put more strain on the classrooms, it’s going to overstimulate these children that are used to these special education classrooms, and they are not going to thrive,” said Dawe. “Inclusion without proper resources and supports is actually exclusion.” Sandra Huh, director of the Ontario Autism Coalition, echoed the parents’ call for more support in the classroom. “We’re seeing that many students aren’t able to get the education that they deserve under the Education Act, and that is super concerning to me,” said Huh. “Inclusionary classrooms in theory are great, but in practice, if you don’t provide those supports within the inclusionary classroom for the students that need them, it is a nightmare for everyone.” In a statement to CityNews, the Ford government said the province continues to invest the highest amount ever for public education in Ontario history, with an increase of $745 million [$546M] for the upcoming 2024-25 school year. They add that they have invested a historic $3.5 billion [$2.6B US] in Special Education Grant funding for the upcoming school year, as well as over $229 million [$168M US] in special education funding for Peel District School Board. The ministry said it expects school boards to determine the best staffing arrangements to support learning in classrooms. . .

Shortage of classroom aides, some students left at home.

June 3, 2024, Collingwood Today: Schools with few EAs more likely to ask special needs students to stay home: report

Principals at schools experiencing shortages of educational assistants were more likely to recommend students with special needs stay home, according to a new report from advocacy group People for Education. About 72 per cent of elementary schools where principals reported daily shortages of educational assistants (EAs) recommended students with special needs to stay home, compared to 56 per cent of the schools where no daily shortages of educational assistants were reported, said the report, which was released on Monday. In high schools, 67 per cent of the schools experiencing shortages reported asking some students to stay home, compared to 53 per cent where educational assistants were regularly available. , , , In response to questions about the report, Isha Chaudhuri, Lecce's spokesperson, said the government is increasing special education funding for the upcoming school year by $117 million to $3.5 billion [$2.6B US], and has added 9,000 more education staff, including 3,500 more EAs, since 2018 "to ensure students are learning and safe."

The solution is always more funding without ever recognizing that it’s the increasing number of disabled students that is the real problem.

"Our government has invested $118 million [$87M US] in mental health resources for 2024-25, which represents a 577 per cent increase from 2018 under the previous Liberal government and hired more mental health and social workers to support children in need," she added. "This year alone, our government invested $250,000 t[$183K US] o Ophea, to develop a training module to promote consistency in how provincial school boards train staff on supporting children with prevalent medical conditions.”

ALBERTA

In Alberta, public and Catholic schools are funded with public money.

There are more students in Catholic schools in Calgary, along with ones with “more and more complexities.”

June 1, 2024, MSN.com: Catholic schools to add staff and realign programs for complex needs;

Welcoming nearly 2,500 new Canadians since 2022, Calgary Catholic schools are looking to add 267 instructional staff next year to address growth and realign programs for complex needs. After pulling an unprecedented $21.5 million out of reserve funds to balance next year’s budget, the Calgary Catholic School District is planning for 123 new teachers and 144 new educational assistants for 2024-25, according to budget documents. And to better support complex learners, the system will add 11 new “diverse learning classes” and redesign welcome protocols for new Canadians, allowing for assessments at their designated school instead of one central location. “We are doing everything we can to balance so many needs right now,” said board chair Shannon Cook in an exclusive interview with Postmedia.

More complex needs/multiple disabilities

“We are seeing more and more complexities in classrooms, and for many students it’s not just one complex need but three — we may see a student on the autism spectrum, and they’re learning English as a second language and they’re also struggling with math and literacy.” Between July and September last year, CCSD welcomed an estimated 1,200 newcomers, about the same number as the previous year, as an increasing number of new Canadian families arrive here fleeing war-torn regions like Ukraine, the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa. Overall, CCSD has seen unprecedented growth over the last two years, with nearly 2,800 new students added in the past year, and another 2,100 expected next fall. . . . Catholic schools will also add 11 diverse learning classrooms across all grades to better support students with high needs, with particular emphasis on “targeted and intensive support for early learners.” Cook explained the decades-old government policy of inclusion — placing high-needs students in regular classes — isn’t always realistic. “We know the government created a policy of inclusion years ago, but that doesn’t always work, and we’re seeing more and more students who need to be in congregated classrooms, in smaller settings. . . . Faced with rising costs, growing enrolment, and what officials called significant underfunding, CCSD will only have $10 million [$7M US] in reserves next year after being forced to take out the $21.5 million [$15.8M US]. Cook worries that if the district faces the same lack of funding for the 2025-26 school year, there won’t be enough to pull out of reserves again, forcing officials to further “realign” programming. . . . With provincial legislation requiring school districts to provide balanced budgets by the end of May, many others are dealing with underfunding by pulling millions of dollars from reserves, cutting staff and programs, or accepting larger class sizes for next fall. Officials with the Calgary Board of Education said this week they will see larger classes in 2024-25, even after taking up to $2.6 million [$1.9M US] from reserves to balance their budget. Alberta Education has insisted that school districts are receiving the supports they need and are being funded at historically high levels to manage growth. . . .

It’s clear the face of special education has changed. Sixty years ago special needs students could be mainstreamed more easily, but today they’re talking about multiple complex needs beyond what the regular classroom teacher can accommodate.

And the one specific disability that’s mentioned here is AUTISM.

Leave a comment