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Toby Rogers's avatar
Toby Rogers
Jan 23, 2024

Thank you, Anne!!! 🙌

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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 22, 2024

American "English" is like teenage slang that never went away in adulthood. 1910's-20's English and today's piss-poor Modern American "English" are separate worlds apart, in a nutshell. Loss of brains not just in kids, but also the 'neurotypical' parents/adult population thanks to the Ronald Reagan administration, the attack on British English/the attack on the metric system (Imperial units let you measure whales with cheeseburgers), anti-intellectualism, and Reagan's horrid 1986 act, alongside a nation that dramatically overvalues pop culture/celebrities/communism more than tradition and truth.

The sad truth about 'safer smaller spaced-out' CDC schedule pokes: https://delbigtreeexposed.com/ (Del Bigtree Exposed, by Greg Wyatt, father of two socially-impaired adult dependents with aluminum-induced 'neurodiversity').

https://delbigtreeexposed.com/is-rfk-jr-just-another-controlled-op/ (video unavailable?)

https://gregwyatt.net/

Profoundly 'neurodiverse' Weston with Chiari (where part of your brain falls off) and supposedly 'mildly' autistic (more like moderate autism/PDDNOS with less social impairment) Emily both are in danger of being sent off to 'independent living' prison camps/'autism friendly cities' being erected and established by the world elite (will likely have gas chambers for depopulation, as seen in TimTruth's videos about gas chambers in Australia for the homeless), and in Florida alongside all U.S. states, red or blue. I grew up homeschooled all my life (except late 4th-early 7th grade, less than one year of hellish 'middle school' outside home, gave me explosive rage, Strep/PANDAS flares, projectile vomiting, severe math delays/unable to learn beyond an elementary level, possible IBS/profound G.I. issues, extreme head-banging caused by painful headaches for hours, etc)

We are NEVER going back to a pre-1986 world. Brave Neurodiverse World is here to stay. Our brains got fried by celebrity autism diagnoses, Attorney Woo, K-Dramas, toxic positivity and other crockpots of dog feces repackaged as 'kindness and understanding'.

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