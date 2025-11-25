As the debate over vaccine safety takes prominence in the media, it is important to remember something: THIS ISN’T REALLY ABOUT THE SCIENCE.

It’s about protecting the program and protecting the industry and protecting all those officials who, for years, promoted the baseless claim that “vaccines are safe, vaccines save lives” while never actually doing the safety studies.

Our health agencies, until recently when RFK Jr arrived on the scene at HHS, have been owned and operated by Big Pharma, the people they’re supposed to regulate. In truth that is impossible due to the vast money ties that exist between the industry and health officials.

Media outlets are major players in this having been compromised by drug company advertising money that controls what we hear on the news.

The medical/pharmaceutical cartel has to deny that all the neurological disorders plaguing children of the 21st century are in any way connected to the exposure to known neurotoxins in combination with live viruses in vaccines.

The consequences that would follow if it were publicly recognized that vaccines are responsible for the wholesale decline in children’s health are unimaginable.

If this were shown to be true, it would rank as one of the most horrific medical catastrophes in history.

Everything is at stake here. Denial is first and foremost.

Nov 24 th CBS aired the story about the use of aluminum in vaccines with a video of reporter Major Garrett interviewing Dr. Jon LaPook.

The story included a clip of Senator Bill Cassidy telling Congress that as HHS Secretary, Robert Kennedy Jr promised not to remove statements on the CDC website saying that vaccines do not cause autism.

CBS medical consultant Dr. Jon LaPook then reminded the audience that the whole controversy over vaccines and autism is because of Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s paper in the Lancet in 1998.

The written article by Dr. Celine Gounder was a testimonial on the safety of aluminum in vaccines.

As the federal government prepares for the next meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has intensified his attacks on aluminum vaccine components used in many shots to boost the body's immune response. Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine activist before seeking public office, claims that aluminum adjuvants are neurotoxic and tied to autism, asthma, autoimmune disease, and food allergies.

According to Gounder, all the science is settled. Injecting aluminum into babies and small children is beneficial. She cited the recent Danish population study that Kennedy criticized.

[Kennedy] has also targeted scientists who have published studies showing aluminum adjuvants are safe. In August, Kennedy denounced a large Danish study finding no link between aluminum in vaccines and childhood disease, calling it a "deceitful propaganda stunt" and demanding its retraction. The Annals of Internal Medicine rejected the claim and refused to retract the study.

Vaccine developer Paul Offit reminded people that aluminum is everywhere.

But researchers across infectious diseases, immunology, pediatrics, and epidemiology say the data is clear: Aluminum adjuvants are safe. "Aluminum is the third most common element on the Earth's surface," said Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician and director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "So we're all exposed to aluminum all the time. The water that we drink has aluminum in it. The food that we eat has aluminum in it."

No need to be concerned

Vaccines add only a tiny amount of aluminum to the body — a combined total of about 8 milligrams — after the schedule of childhood vaccines is complete. Offit said that over the first 18 years of life, people naturally take in about 400 milligrams of aluminum from everyday sources. "I don't know why there is so much concern," said Dr. Rajesh Gupta, a former FDA vaccine scientist. "Aluminum gets distributed in the body everywhere. It is ultimately excreted by the kidneys in the urine. So, it is not that aluminum stays in the body." . . . When injected, the vaccine stays near the injection site and causes mild, short-lived inflammation that summons immune cells. Those cells pick up the vaccine antigen, a harmless piece of a virus or bacterium, and carry it to nearby lymph nodes. There, the adjuvants show it around like a wanted poster so the body can identify and destroy the germ quickly.

Experts attested to the fact that the aluminum in vaccines isn’t linked to allergies or autism. The Danish study showed no link between aluminum in vaccines and side effects.

Why we have to have aluminum

For many experts, the real issue is not just whether aluminum is safe but what happens to the entire vaccine program if aluminum adjuvants are stripped out. For many modern vaccines that rely on a single purified protein — such as those for diphtheria and tetanus toxoids, hepatitis B, and HPV — adjuvants are crucial. The DTaP, hepatitis B, and HPV vaccines all contain aluminum adjuvants and have been in use for nearly a century. Large-scale studies show no link between aluminum and systemic allergic disease.

Something is wrong here

Video 2:18

In this video Dr. Ken Stoller exposes what CBS and their experts tried to hide.

Dr. Stoller:

Imagine a massive study from Denmark that claims that injecting aluminum into kids actually reduces their risk of autism and asthma. Sounds too good to be true? That’s because it is. This research was smoke and mirrors, not solid science. I’m breaking it down in this quick video. First off, the executive summary: This huge Danish study found a statistically significant link showing aluminum exposure lowers autism and asthma rates. BUT hold on. Doesn’t anyone really believe shooting kids up with aluminum improves their health? –A know neurotoxin? There’s no biological reason for it. If it were true, we’d be lining up for aluminum shots, instead of vaccines, right? Yet, no doctor recommends that. This is not a new propaganda tactic, as only the “safe mercury” is used in vaccines as was often repeated. Here’s the kicker: The study only looked at up to three milligrams of aluminum—that’s the max in Denmark. But U.S. infants get two to three times that, stacked with other vaccines and amid more environmental toxins like pollution and chemicals. Denmark’s clean registries and lower exposures make for nice “no link” results, but it’s apples to oranges when applied elsewhere. Institutional scientists love to use places like Denmark for reassurance, ignoring the real world differences. And what about direct evidence? Autopsies of autistic kids’ brains in a classic study by Chris Exley showed extraordinary high aluminum levels. THE HIGHEST EVER RECORDED IN HUMAN TISSUE. That paints a stark contrast to the Danish claims. IN SUMMARY, this study says aluminum injections cut autism risks, but it’s statistically twisted, biologically implausible and ignored higher exposures. The authors even refused data transparency requests. Demand real answers.

**Dr. Stoller told me that the study was irrelevant in the first place because babies in Denmark aren’t vaccinated until they’re three months old and they don’t have the same schedule.

For more about aluminum in vaccines, check out these past videos from Dr. Stoller.

July 28, 2025

July 20, 2025

Aug 15, 2025

Nov 3, 2025

Aug 3, 2025

July 24, 2025

Oct 1, 2025

News coverage like we see on CBS is really all about defending vaccines and protecting those who’ve allowed this nightmare to continue.

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.“

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)