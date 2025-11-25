Anne’s Substack

AMV
1d

Clinical trial analysis can be done to achieve pre-determined results. If we look at real world evidence of vaxxed to un-vaxxed kids, the reality is autism is abundant with vaxxed and not with un-vaxxed kids. And if we find aluminum in organs during autopsies of autistic children, do scientists really believe that it has nothing to do with their autism or that it stayed in the injection site? This topic is infuriating because for generations we’ve been lied to, big pharma has paid off our alphabet agencies, politicians and medical professionals to continue the lie. Parents better wake up and stop the insane poisoning of their children with unsafe vaccines or soon all kids will have autism and many other diseases that are preventable! If people want to question my opinion, don’t bother! If they say I have no proof look at the Ford study. If they say it’s not peer reviewed look at those peers bank accounts. It’s all a scam. Diseases that vaccines are promoted to prevent were mostly eradicated prior to the vaccines. It’s only after The National Childhood Vaccine Act of 1986 was passed that the childhood jabs grew from 3 to 72. Well the act was passed because the pharmaceutical industry cried because they were being sued too much for vaccine injuries. I wonder why? It’s never been about protecting children, it’s always been about profit. If vaccines were so safe and effective, we wouldn’t need mandates because everybody would want their children to have them. But guess what, vaccines are mandated for children to attend public school not to protect them, but because the pharmaceutical industry is protected. They know they can’t be sued so they keep adding poison shots to the list. Think about that. Thank you Anne, I love reading your substack and you do get me worked up! 🤯

Pepe Silvia
6h

The truth is right there in the CBS article:

"For many experts, the real issue is not just whether aluminum is safe but what happens to the entire vaccine program if aluminum adjuvants are stripped out....Edwards said that simply swapping in a different adjuvant isn't realistic."

The REAL issue is not whether aluminum is safe. Of course it isn't safe, but the credibility of the entire vaccine program depends on pretending that it is.

