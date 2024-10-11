Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Milow's avatar
Sally Milow
Oct 12, 2024

Apparently, the CDC says this is not true: https://www.cdc.gov/other/phishing.html

(I personally have NO idea whether or not it's true.)

Sally

Reply
Share
2 replies by Anne Dachel and others
Sonny's avatar
Sonny
Oct 13, 2024

As long as the flock keep believing in the establishment and their puppet simps, the social engineers are happy

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture