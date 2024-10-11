(I WAS JUST NOTIFIED THAT FACEBOOK REMOVED THIS POST.)

I ran across an interesting YouTube that came out on Oct 5, 2024.

It was a clip from Sage Steele’s podcast. Sage is a former ESPN host, and here, she interviewed Jillian Michaels, a well-known fitness and health expert and whole food advocate.

Both women were alarmed over the ever-encroaching tentacles of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Using a phone survey, the CDC is calling individuals to find out whether CHILDREN IN THE HOUSEHOLD ARE VACCINATED. Jillian got such a voicemail.

(And actually, this isn’t new. The CDC has been doing surveying like this since 2011.)

Jillian: All the people that were at the Capitol, . . .all these different people, we’ve started a little group now on text. Okay, how can we organize share this post, let’s get this message out.

So somebody dropped that thing that I sent you into the chat, and I was like, guys, this is fake; this can’t be real. And then I got a link that it is. People are getting it all over the country, this voice message that I just sent you, and it is in fact REAL.

VOICEMAIL: “Hello, I’m calling on behalf of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are conducting the National Immunization Survey, https://www.cdc.gov/rdc/b1datatype/dt1306.html a nationwide about childhood immunization. Would you please call us at 1-877-220-4805 to let us know whether or not there are any children between six and17 years old living or staying in this household. The number again is….”

Jillian: I actually have no idea, and I did try to research it. I Googled the phone number. They sent me the link, and they say, you don’t have to participate, you don’t have to answer some of the questions.

Never in my life, never in my childhood, never in my adult life as a mom, have I heard of anything like that.

What kids do you have in your household?

This is between me and my pediatrician.

Sage It is so scary to me, and again, it goes back to trust.

Years ago, many of us wouldn’t have questioned it, but now. . . .

Remember at the beginning of COVID, and they’re like, well, vaccines or even getting COVID, don’t worry about it if your kid is 20 years or younger.

And then it was 12, and then it was eight, and then is was four. Now we need six-month-old babies that are supposed to get vaccinated.

So now you want to know who’s in my house and what ages. Here, give me a call.

It sounds sick. And this isn’t a census report. Sorry, I’m not picking up that phone.

Jillian: You know what’s crazy though is they know everything about us. You have all of our information, our social security numbers. We have a listening device attached to us all the time in our phone.

Then I think, come on, Jill, this is already out there. What’s the matter with you? I’m not calling, but you can’t help but be concerned because it’s simply unprecedented. This has never happened before.

And then when you’ve got these individuals like Dr. Jay Varma bragging about how yeah, the drug doesn’t actually work, but we’re going to spin the narrative in the most respected publicatioms around the world because we don’t want the stock in the company to go to zero.

And here’s another part, and I don’t mean to go back to our last subject, but he literally says in that video, Russia could drop a missile with this either monkey pox or small pox as a biohazard.

Well, monkey pox isn’t transmitted through air, so how does that make sense?

And he got governments to stockpile it, and then if we have a small pox vaccine, how does that make sense?

And they’re using tax dollars to purchase a half a billion dollars worth of this drug that doesn’t even work, and I can’t even figure out how it would be communicable under that pretense.

So you wonder why we go down this tin hat rabbit hole. This is why. I want to go back. Sage, take me back to the blue pill, girl.

I first heard about Jillian Michaels during the September 23rd Senate Roundtable in Washington. It was all about how our food is making Americans sick and obese, two things that are undeniably affecting the American people.

Robert Kennedy, Jr., my U.S. Senator, Ron Johnson, and a panel of notable activists and experts spoke.

I published this Substack about the meetings.

Senate Roundtable on Chronic Disease--clips—The FDA, USDA and CDC are all controlled by giant, for-profit corporations.

https://annedachel.substack.com/p/senate-roundtable-on-chronic-disease

Here is the commentary by Jillian Michaels

The 21st century is obese by design. Specific traceable forms of what's referred to as structural violence are created by the catastrophic quartet of Big Farming, Big Food, Big Pharma and Big Insurance. They systematically corrupt every institution of trust which has led to the global spread of obesity and disease. Dysfunctional and destructive agricultural legislation like the Farm Bill favors high yield, genetically engineered crops like corn and soy leading to the proliferation of empty calories saturated with all of these toxins that we've been talking about today for three hours, and it seems like we can never say enough about it. And then this glut of cheap calories provides a boon to the food industry giants. They just turn it into a bounty of ultra processed, factory assembled foods and beverages strategically engineered to undermine your society and foster your dependence like nicotine and cocaine, so we literally cannot eat just one.

She’s obviously a powerful voice speaking the truth.

Regarding the troubling phone survey, it should be pointed out that the CDC is NOT sounding any alarm over the 42 percent of Americans who are obese, nor are they doing PSAs about the 50 percent of Americans who are chronically ill, according to their own data.

Likewise, they have only a mild interest in the ever-increasing autism rate, now affecting one in every 36 U.S. children, one in every 22 boys.

In fact, no official at the CDC has ever admitted a true increase in the number of children with autism. Every two years, when they update the numbers, it’s always dismissed as just MORE better diagnosing and EVEN greater awareness.

One thing I’ve personally noticed are lots of ads for vaccinations, and they’ve been out there for years.

Here’s a stunning example

Jacqueline Walters, MD: COVID-19 Vaccines PSA: Safety (30 sec.) I encourage my patients to get COVID-19 vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of doses have already been given in the United States, and these vaccines have gone through the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. The results are reassuring, serious side effects are very rare. I tell my patients, if they have questions to ask me or use a reliable source like the CDC website to get the facts.

This same message about safety monitoring was repeated in a number of similar PSAs, with different people saying the exact same thing. With everyone in charge telling you to vaccinate, is there even a choice?

More:

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PSA, RSV vaccines for infants

PSA, Vaccines and Children

PSA, Parents, Protect Babies with Vaccines

PSA, Every year, unvaccinated children die from preventable diseases

It is abundantly clear that our health agencies won’t care when 75 and eventually 100 percent of Americans are chronically ill and obese, and they will continue to attribute autism to doctors finally noticing all these children even when the autism rate reaches one in every two U.S. children.

The FDA and the CDC are not interested in health care. It’s all about SICK CARE. That’s where all the money is.

The one thing we can all anticipate is more and more promotion of vaccines. As Robert Kennedy put it, the FDA and CDC are captured agencies, and they are NOT out to make Americans healthier.

YOUR THOUGHTS?

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