Explosive news on vaccines and autism

— New language reflects HHS secretary's vaccine skepticism

The CDC changed its website on Wednesday to suggest there may be a link between vaccines and autism. The site previously stated that studies have shown "there is no link between receiving vaccines and developing autism spectrum disorder (ASD)," and that "no links have been found between any vaccine ingredients and ASD." Under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine skeptic, the CDC page now says that "the claim 'vaccines do not cause autism' is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism." The new page also states that "studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities." The phrase "vaccines do not cause autism" remained on the new CDC page, but a footnote noted the phrase had not been removed due to an agreement with Sen. Bill Cassidy, MD (R-La.), who heads the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. In his speech supporting Kennedy to be HHS secretary, Cassidy said that, if Kennedy was confirmed, "CDC will not remove statements on their website pointing out that vaccines do not cause autism."

As expected, major print news outlets immediately went on the attack declaring that all the science is settled: VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM!

NPR: The CDC revives debunked ‘link’ between childhood vaccines and autism : Shots - Health News

Reuters: US CDC adopts Kennedy's anti-vaccine views on recast website

AP: CDC website changed to contradict scientific conclusion that vaccines don’t cause autism

Scripps: CDC revises language on vaccines and autism, prompting backlash

Scientific American: CDC Vaccine Website Promotes Antiscience Claims of Autism Ties

What this does, of course, is raise the controversy to a new height. IF the CDC is making such conflicting statements, which one is right?

Is the science settled OR have officials only accepted research that supports their long-established narrative of NO LINK?

Since all major news outlets are, to some degree, part of the autism cover-up, this kind of coverage is to be expected.

The autism epidemic has been lied about for over two decades, and that’s not going to suddenly change.

The evidence is overwhelming.

June 2025, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson was interviewed by Tucker Carlson on the vaccine controversy, and he talked about how the real science on vaccine safety is being suppressed.

Senator Johnson:

Again, I’m not a doctor. I’m not a medical researcher. My eyes have just been opened up to how so much information, so many questions, probably the best way to put it, have just been suppressed. You can’t even ask them. Anybody who does gets marginalized, vilified, discredited. That’s how they battle this. They don’t battle with the truth.

Sept 2025, A Senate hearing revealed how at the CDC destroying unfavorable data is standard and how the injury reporting system is totally corrupted. Parties testified that researchers were afraid to publish data that implicated vaccines in autism.

On September 8, 2025, in a US Senate hearing, attorney Aaron Siri revealed a study that was hidden from the public for years, a study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

That study, conducting within the Henry Ford Health System, analyzed health records of more than 18,000 kids.

What it found was astonishing.

Vaccinated children were more than four times as likely to develop asthma, three times as likely to have allergic conditions, nearly six times as likely to develop autoimmune disease, and over five times as likely to suffer from neurodevelopmental disorders.

BUT, despite the significance, the results were never published. The researchers, strong vaccine supporters themselves, feared losing their jobs and reputations.

Back in Nov 2024, Dave Rubin showed a clip from Robert Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearing that should have set off a national outcry.

@ 22:30 THERE ARE NO SAFETY STUDIES

Robert Kennedy:

“[We’ve been looking for] many years to find a pre-licensing safety trial of any of the 72 vaccine doses that are now essentially mandated. They’re recommended, but that’s effectively mandated for American children, and we have not been able to find any.

“Every other medication requires, prior to licensing by FDA, that the company perform a safety trial that compares health outcomes in a placebo group and a similarly situated vaccine group.

My assumption was, that was done for vaccines. We found out that it hadn’t been. They were exempt.

I made that statement publicly. Dr. Fauci contradicted me, and when President Trump ordered him to meet with me and Francis Collins and a group of my colleagues, I said to them at that time, you’ve said publicly that I’ve been dishonest about that.

Can you show us a single pre-licensing safety trial, placebo controlled safety trial for any of the 72 vaccines required for American children?

[Dr. Fauci] made that show of looking through the file, and he said, “Well, they’re back in Bethesda.”

And I said, “Will you send them to me?” And I never heard from them again, so we sued the HHS under the Freedom of Information Law. After a year of litigation, they sent us a letter, which is posted on CHD’s website that acknowledges that they are now not able to locate a single pre-licensing safety trial, placebo controlled, for any of the vaccines that are now mandated for children.

These are zero liability vaccines. . . .

In Mar 2025 I wrote about how powerful forces derailed Dave Weldon’s nomination to head the CDC. He was too closely involved in the case of Hannah Poling whose claim of vaccine-induced autism was quietly compensated by the U.S. Government in 2008 and subsequently ignored.

We cannot trust THEIR science.

It’s all compromised by the massive financial control the pharmaceutical industry has over every aspect of this controversy.

That includes mainstream medicine, Congress, and the media.

Rather than see every major news outlet scrambling after RFK to find out what research on autism and vaccines has been “ignored,” they will flood their coverage with experts who attack the claim of a cover-up.

AND most members of Congress won’t be interested either. Big Pharma has bought our Representatives and Senators, so it’s a given that there will be silence on the issue.

This story from Sept. illustrates how little Congress cares.

Maybe the consequences of what has been done to our children is simply too explosive to face.

I can think of three quotations from very courageous individuals working to expose the truth.

Catherine Austin Fitts: Investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development:

We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals.

Cicero Coimbra, MD, PhD, Sao Paulo University, Brazil:

I believe the current vaccination schedule containing aluminum particles is one of the worst crimes ever committed against humanity, as it has damaged the brains of so many children worldwide for consecutive generations.

Dr. Toby Rogers, Congressional testimony Sept 2025:

I believe that we are in the midst of one of the greatest crimes in human history.

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.“

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)