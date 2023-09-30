On September 28th, Kent Online published the story, “Plans to build special educational needs school on Whitstable playing field divide opinion.”

https://www.kentonline.co.uk/whitstable/news/amp/we-need-a-new-special-school-just-not-on-our-playing-fiel-294182/ It was about a “desperately needed new special school for 120 students.

One day later, we learn that another place in Kent, Chatham, 36 miles away from Whitstable, is added more special needs places too.

Sept 29, 2023, KentOnLine: Victory Academy in Chatham submits plans to Medway Council for sixth form unit and SEN centre

https://www.kentonline.co.uk/medway/news/amp/special-needs-unit-part-of-school-expansion-plans-294145/

Plans have been put forward to expand a secondary school, with a new special educational needs centre to meet increasing demand for places.

If approved, the new SEN unit at Victory Academy in Chatham would have space for 25 pupils, while a proposed new sixth form block would have capacity for 214 pupils….

“A continuing trend for increased placement requests for special educational needs (SEN) students at Medway Council has resulted in the need to create additional resourced units in existing mainstream schools to accommodate the increasing demand for student placement in the area.”…

The academy was unable to provide information on the planned cost of the expansion, or whether the new centres would be for extra or existing pupils.

A statement issued on behalf of the school said: “We are always looking at how we can help and support more young people in our community. As such, we are in early conversations with Medway Council to explore the possibility of providing a Special Educational Needs and Disability resource provision on-site, alongside the local authority, to support students with additional needs from across the region….

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