Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
13h

God Bless Senator Ron Johnson!

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
6h

Johnson and Holland are heroes. As are you, Anne, for continuing to speak out.

You know something's going on when news corporations snub a US senator.

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