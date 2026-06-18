Senator Ron Johnson continues to speak out about the government’s role in promoting deadly COVID-19 injections as safe and effective, despite knowing the massive injuries they were causing.

The mainstream media has overwhelmingly censored any reporting on what top researchers and experts knew about this horrific malfeasance by our health authorities. There has been a blackout of anything from Senator Johnson’s committee hearings.

It is up to ordinary people to share and inform the public about what the government allowed to happen to the American people.

Breaking News :

Mary Holland:

You have published an op ed on the X platform last night, and I believe you said it already has over 600,000 views. And it’s about government censorship of what the real effects of the COVID shots were.

Senator Johnson:

Government and media censorship. . . . On April 29th of this year, I released a report and held a hearing on what we uncovered with the documents we got because of Bobby Kennedy’s commitment to radical transparency.

Captured agencies

A lot of people at HHS, FDA, CDC did not have the commitment, but Bobby finally said, no, give him the information. We got 11 million pages. . . .

(Dr. Peter Marks has since gone to work for Eli Lilly.)

Out of that 11 million pages, one of the scandals we’ve uncovered, I think right now, the biggest one is the fact on March 1st of 2021, Peter Marks, who’s head of CBER, that’s the division within FDA that approves vaccines, and then is supposed to surveil for safety signals, was warned by Dr. Anna Szarfman, she’s the data mining expert working with the inventor of the algorithm, the word for Oracle, that analyzes their Vaccine Adverse Reporting System, VAERS.

Hiding vaccine injuries

He was warned that that algorithm was going to hide and mask safety signals. They never really dealt with anything, we had two similar injections, with this volume of deaths and adverse events. So he was warned. This algorithm is invalid. It’s going to hide what we were looking for here. They already developed a new algorithm. 26 days later, they did a data run using that new algorithm. It showed 49 cases of extreme masking with the old algorithm and 25 safety signals including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, Bell’s palsy, other types of strokes. . . .

Johnson continued, describing how Szarfman’s warning was ignored. They continued to use the algorithm that would hide injury from the COVID-19 shot, meanwhile Szarfman’s additional work showed more injuries.

Johnson:

They used that algorithm so they could go to the American public and lie bold face and saying, we’re just not seeing safety signals. They also continued to use that algorithm, and the excuse is, we have to be consistent. We can’t change our analytical techniques in the midst of a pandemic.

Censorship

So I published that study., held the hearing, and it’s been radio silence ever since, except of alternative news media, different types of podcasts, talk radio. The legacy broadcast media, they will not have me on. . . .

Johnson said he decided to write an op ed about his findings. He offered it to the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today—all of whom turned him down. Even Fox News Digital turned him down.

So he posted it on X

I cannot get this out in legacy media, so more and more people can actually understand what our government did to us, the lies they told. And why do I consider this the biggest government scandal of my lifetime? Somebody compared it to Watergate. Is it worse than Watergate? Did anybody die in Watergate? After March of 2021, look at how many millions of people experienced adverse events. Look at how many tens of thousands at least, more died from that injection, the children that died.

Johnson talked about meeting the “injection injured” and the impact of those meetings. Meanwhile the government was hiding information on treating the vaccine injured.

Johnson:

I’m going to be relentless on this. I’m not going to give up until those people are seen and heard and believed, and treatments available, and the federal government acknowledges what they did to this country, to the world. Remember the world relied on the lies of Anthony Fauci, Peter Marks and others.

Mary asked Senator Johnson about the censorship still happening five years later.

Johnson said that the push for the COVID-19 injection was universal: hospitals, health agencies, the media, the medical community. No one would want to admit that something they promoted or coerced people to get killed somebody or disabled people.

No one wants to admit that.

VACCINE INJURED CHILDREN

Mary:

Many of the people who founded Children’s Health Defense and who work here with me at Children’s Health Defense, myself included, we are parents of vaccine-injured adult children and young children. We are parents who listened to government lies, and our children suffer the consequences. And I can say as one of those parents, while it is incredibly painful to recognize you did something wrong, if you listen to a lie and you thought it was the truth, you’re not culpable. But if you cover up, if you don’t acknowledge the truth, you can’t help your child.

The truth is, what Senator Johnson has discovered about corruption in our federal health agencies has been known to parents of vaccine-injured children with autism for decades. It’s been the same type of cover-up. Let’s hope that what he reveals about COVID-19 injection injury will bring to light another a scandal of similar proportion.

ALSO SEE:

“The two most misguided notions held in America: Our government wouldn’t really do that to us; if they did, they would tell us about it on TV.”

--Anonymous

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Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“