Aug 20, 2023, Get Religion published an article entitled, Are congregations ready to help carry the unique spiritual burden of autism? by Terry Mattingly.

https://www.getreligion.org/getreligion/2023/8/17/are-congregations-ready-to-help-carry-the-unique-spiritual-burden-of-autism

It basically called for churches to accommodate people with autism.

But in a few sanctuaries linked to ancient traditions, worship leaders are trying something different. In some Eucharistic services, they are offering autistic worshippers an atmosphere that is more calm and less intense.

“Autistic Priest”

One spokesperson for the autism community is Father Matthew Schneider. He was diagnosed with autism as an adult.

"If you look at many church services from the point of view of highly sensitive people – especially autistic children – there is too much noise, too many lights," said Father Matthew Schneider, known to online Catholics as @AutisticPriest. "We can turn down the lights. We can turn down the volume. We can do a few things to accept these families and let them feel more comfortable."…

Here’s more on his background. He is focused on people he refers to as “autistics” and the practice of their faith.

Father Matthew Schneider Navigating Life As Priest On The Autism Spectrum https://the-art-of-autism.com/father-matthew-schneider-navigating-life-as-priest-on-the-autism-spectrum/

Father Matthew P. Schneider has over 65,000 followers between Twitter and Instagram and is completing a doctorate in moral theology and is in the final edit for a book on autistic prayer.

Shortly after his ordination in his early thirties Matthew was diagnosed with autism. This diagnosis gave him insight for his vocation in the priesthood.

Mattingly makes an urgent call for churches to address the needs of people with autism.

Religious leaders will have to face these issues after seeing waves of stunning statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other groups studying neurodiversity trends. For example, in 2000, 1 in 150 children were somewhere on the autism spectrum. That number was 1 in 36, in recent CDC data. And 26.7% of autistic children now display "profound" symptoms….

(Actually the official autism rate didn’t reach one in 150 until 2007. Back in 2000 it was more than one in 250.)

Autism has to be recognized. Changes are needed.

Clergy and laity need to start asking:

* How many people in our congregation have an autistic child? Have we unknowingly pushed some people away?

* Are any of our services or education programs ready for children with "profound" autism symptoms, those with IQs below 50, with aggressive behaviors, including self-injury?

* Have we seen people lose their faith, or have seen their children lose faith, because of the mental and spiritual pain caused by autism and other mental-health challenges?

* Can our congregation afford to offer day-care ministries that include autistic children and, someday, even adults?

* What can religious educators do, since the most of their schools cannot afford to hire autism specialists and, for doctrinal reasons, cannot qualify for government programs funding this kind of care? What happens to believers who want their autistic children to attend faith-based schools?

* Are clergy ready to lead funerals for those who are accidentally killed by actions linked to their autism symptoms, to deliver sermons facing these modern twists on ancient questions about pain and suffering in daily life?

It's important, said Schneider, that some congregations are beginning to use child-friendly booklets and missals that, with step-by-step illustrations, guide autistic children through services and the classes preparing them for Holy Communion. For example, Loyola Press now offers worship books for special-needs children. The Eastern Orthodox artist and educator Summer Kinard – the mother of five autistic children – has created books, music, videos and "church bag" strategies for those with children on the spectrum.

Religious leaders need to "stop looking at autism from the outside" and try to imagine what autistic people are seeing and hearing in worship, said Schneider. Do children consistently have problems at specific times, such as during announcements? Does some music calm them, while other music seems to cause distress?

"We have to remember that God created each person as unique," said Schneider. "There will be beauty in their lives, as well as pain. … Can we see the patterns? Can we see joy, as well as suffering? Can we imagine what other people are experiencing and then try to help them?"

There are two videos with this article, one has Fr. Schneider talking about the uniqueness of autistic people, and the other one is of a mother talking about the “church bag” she takes to church with her. There are a number of sensory items included. Four of her five children are on the spectrum.

This story is critical for several reasons. First of all, parents of autistic children should be welcome in churches. That’s what religious people are called to do.

Beyond that, it also shows just how much autism has become a fact of life in America. The message is that INCREASINGLY there are children with autism. We can’t ignore them.

“STUNNING STATISTICS”

Religious leaders will have to face these issues after seeing waves of stunning statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other groups studying neurodiversity trends. For example, in 2000, 1 in 150 children were somewhere on the autism spectrum. That number was 1 in 36, in recent CDC data. And 26.7% of autistic children now display "profound" symptoms….

Notice there is no explanation for the increase in the number of affected children, especially the 30 percent of kids with ‘profound’ autism. Why is this happening? No official can reasonably tell us, so we just go along with the latest data. When the next rate increase is one in 28 or even higher, no alarms will sound. We’ve had 20 years of conditioning.

We see this happening right before our eyes, with no recognition of how bad all this is for America’s future. Yes, churches will have to be ready for more and more members with autism, so will all other public places. We are truly becoming the United States of Autism, USA.

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