Anne’s Substack

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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 22, 2024

Del Bigtree, the 'safer smaller spaced-out' CDC aluminum injection advocate, dehumanizes autistic people (children, now also including dependent adult autistics) comparing them to dogs/dobermans/chimpanzees, using conversational/informal language as well. https://delbigtreeexposed.com/videos/

That particular 'dogs and chimps' clip that should disgust us all regardless of gender, race, religion, especially parents (and expectant parents): https://delbigtreeexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Xlp-Timing-tg.mp4

There are numerous ways to talk about the ugly sides of so called 'neurodiversity', without having to call autistics 'wild animals/feral dogs'. Such rhetoric only creates more psych ward torture, group 'home' torture, police takeouts of autistic adults seen as 'two year olds in teen/adult bodies'.

Why does RFK JR. support quarantines and climate change agendas? https://rfkjrexposed.com/

https://rfkjrexposed.com/rfk-jr-pro-vaccine-anti-kids-health/

https://rfkjrexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/image-6.png

https://rfkjrexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Climate-Change-Deniers.jpg

https://rfkjrexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/image-9.jpg

https://rfkjrexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/image-4.jpg

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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 22, 2024

More like one in two, or 50% of the U.S. population might have 'neurodiversity' now, especially Gen Z and Gen Alpha. "1 in 36" is an intentional, massive under-count done on purpose. Regressive, severe ASD with comorbid I.D. and obesity/severe G.I. problems by aluminum and antibiotics (all which I had growing up, born in early 2000's, long before 2003) is NOT mild, quirky 'Attorney Woo' Aspergers/HFA. ASD romanticism K-Dramas alone give me an intense dislike of Korean dramas, hopefully not against Koreans/Korea itself. Many Koreans live in severe poverty. Trainwreck dramas are highly profitable, and the communist Neurodiversity movement shuts down and censors anything, and everything, that does not sugarcoat 'neurodivergence' or portray it in a manner of toxic positivity and cheerfulness. 'Neurodiversity' dramas are very profitable for poverty-stricken, severely depressed, overworked Koreans needing money to feed themselves.

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