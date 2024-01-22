Whenever I see a news story about autism training for polices, fire fighters or ETMs, I feel compelled to point out the obvious: WHY IS THIS NECESSARY?

IF, as we’re regularly told, autism has always been around, we just didn’t recognize what it was, everyone would have had to deal with people on the spectrum.

We’d all be used to individuals who are nonverbal, stimming, in danger of wandering away or hurting themselves and others.

A story from Fox Carolina is a perfect example of this. The police in Clemson, SC recently received training in dealing with people who have autism and mental illness.

The person in charge was from the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. She said that 30 to 50 percent of autistic people “don’t speak,’” and that was “new information to this crowd.”

Why was that?

If autism has always affected three to five percent of Americans, and 30 to 50 percent of them were non-verbal, wouldn’t these police officers have grown up with lots of non-speaking, autistic people?

It’s more of the absurdity that we’re all supposed to take in and nod in agreement.

Here’s the report from FOX CAROLINA

Autism training for police

The South Carolina chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness…conducts mental illness training including right here in the upstate. Clemson police requested a full week of training to help them respond to calls in the community. Fox Carolina photojournalist Enrique Salinas is showing us what officers learned about recognizing autism signs and mental illness.

Speaker from the SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs:

Today I’m going to talk to you about autism. What’s really important about this entire week, they learn a lot about things they had no idea existed before. A lot of our folks in this room raised their hand and they know somebody with autism. So 30 to 50 percent of our folks don’t speak, but communicate in other ways. That was new information to this crowd. …

Officer:

One of the biggest things I learned from Ms. Turner …was how to communicate with the autistic personnel. There was a complex questioning, a moderate questioning and simple questioning…

The end of the coverage was about dealing with mentally ill individuals which was hard to distinguish from the training on autism.

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