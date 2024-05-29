Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
May 29, 2024

USA citizens have no idea how much money was distributed and keeps getting distributed by HHS and others to push the propaganda. My response to a lot of these trolls is... how much are you getting paid and where can I sign up?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture