The Cleveland Clinic https://www.clinicbyclevelandclinic.com/

is a very prestigious medical center with “world-class expertise in more than 550 advanced subspecialties to provide you with the peace of mind you deserve,” as their website tells us. In addition, they have “3,500 expert specialists.”

Surely the Cleveland Clinic would know a lot about autism, a disability affecting three to five percent of children around the world.

On May 29th they demonstrated just that. The Cleveland Clinic published this summary of what we are NOT to believe about autism.

Cleveland Clinic: Debunking 8 Autism Myths and Misconceptions

These are the eight “autism myths” developmental pediatrician Carrie Cuffman wants to dispel.

Myth #1: Autism is a disease “Autism isn’t an illness at all,” Dr. Cuffman clarifies. “It's just the way your brain works.” ASD is a neurodevelopmental disorder, which means something about brain development and function is different from that of a “typical” child. But different doesn’t mean wrong.

I seriously doubt that anyone would consider autism to be a disease you could catch like measles.

Myth #2: Autism is a mental illness

In a similar vein, it’s important to clarify that ASD isn’t a mental illness. . . . There are other key differences between ASD and mental illness, too. Most mental illnesses develop later in life — schizophrenia and alcohol use disorder are prime examples. ASD, on the other hand, is a condition you’re born with.

Where is the evidence that people are “born with” autism? For someone from the Cleveland Clinic to announced that autism is innate in a person, there must be research to back that up. Why have we never heard about it?

Myth #3: There’s an autism epidemic

Autism is becoming more common as a diagnosis. But that’s primarily because of four big changes: Greater recognition. . . Increasing medical expertise. . . Changes to the diagnosis. . . and New rules. In the past, healthcare providers weren’t allowed to diagnose a person with both autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder(ADHD). Once that changed, both conditions became more common, as they often occur together.

Myth #4: Only boys can be autistic

The most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that autism isn’t a sex-specific condition, though boys are more likely to have ASD than girls.

This is hardly news. People have long been aware that girls are on the spectrum too.

Myth #5: All autistic people (fill in the blank) Like everybody else on this planet, autistic people are unique.

Once again, this is pretty common knowledge and hardly a “myth” about autism.

Myth #6: Childhood vaccines cause autism This is a myth you’ve probably heard before. A researcher named Andrew Wakefield claimed that the MMR vaccine caused autism. His findings appeared in a 1998 issue of The Lancet, a prestigious medical journal. From there, the story spread. Meanwhile, despite researchers’ efforts, nobody ever managed to replicate Wakefield’s findings —because, as it turns out, he falsified the data. Investigators discovered that he had a financial conflict of interest he didn’t disclose. He was also ideologically opposed to vaccination. “He put false information about the patients he studied in his paper in order to make his case against the MMR vaccine,” Dr. Cuffman explains. In 2010, a panel charged Wakefield with dishonesty in his research. The article was retracted, and he lost his medical license, as there is no scientific support for the idea that vaccines cause autism. But the damage was already done. Many people still believe, despite extensive research to the contrary, that vaccines cause autism. It’s one of many reasons vaccine hesitancy is on the rise.

Actually Cuffman’s claims about Dr. Wakefield are the biggest autism myths of all.

Everything she said about his work is false. EVERYTHING.

Myth #7: Bad parenting causes autism In order to understand why some people attribute ASD to bad parenting, we have to go way back in time to the 1940s, when the concept of autism first emerged. Austrian psychiatrist Leo Kanner was the very first person to describe autism.

Oh please, I believe the ‘refrigerator mother’ theory died about 50 years ago.

Myth #8: Autism can be ‘cured’ As tough as it may be to hear, autism is a lifelong disorder.

Making false claims about Andrew Wakefield and recounting old beliefs about autism seems to be the only response from one of the top people at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Cuffman makes up her own science about autism as she goes along, but most of all she’s fine with a devastating disorder affecting more and more children. She makes her living dealing with these children.

Why has it never been shown that children are “born with autism”?

Where is the same rate of autism in adults that we see in children?

Why do 30 percent of autistic kids start out normally developing and lose learned skills and regress into autism?

Why does the rate never level off?

When will the “increasing medical expertise” finally get the rate right?

When will more autism be too much autism for Cuffman and the Cleveland Clinic?

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