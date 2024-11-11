CNN: Dr. Paul Offit slams RFK, Jr.'s role in Trump administration
'It's a dangerous moment'
As expected, mainstream news channels are in a panic over the prospect that Robert Kennedy, Jr. will soon have a say over public health policy in the U.S.
The go-to vaccine promoter, never camera shy, Dr. Paul Offit was featured in a six minute and 30 second CNN interview which was actually an incredibly biased, gushing testimonial to Offit and not an ho…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anne’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.