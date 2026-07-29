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Carole's avatar
Carole
3d

One again, the simple statistics tell the story. Just listen to the adverse effects of ANY prescription drug being advertised constantly. We are experiencing compounded generational damage.

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
3dEdited

Good reporting, Anne, as always. Not jut CNN but all of MSN is caught up in who funds them so don't expect honesty any time soon. It's imposible to tolerate the lies on a daily basis.

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