CNN has been a long time player in the media cover-up of the autism epidemic and the link between vaccines and autism. Here a CNN anchor is joined by a WSJ reporter to give us just their side of the issue.

VIDEO 4:03

July 28th, CNN: Wall Street Journal: Trump confronts RFK Jr. on making vaccines and autism a priority

WSJ Reporter Liz Essley Whyte joins CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss her reporting that Trump is telling aides that RFK Jr. will be a failure if he doesn’t make progress on the unfounded vaccines and autism link.

Erin Burnett (CNN)

Liz Essley Whyte (WSJ)

Burnett:

Tonight the Wall Street Journal reporting President Trump confronted Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at his Virginia golf club, demanding to know why he wasn’t doing more to probe the unfounded connection between childhood vaccines and autism. . . . The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Trump is telling aides that RFK Jr. will be a failure if he doesn’t intensify his push to link vaccines with autism. Now, vaccines and autism are not linked. That has been scientifically disproven. . . .

Whyte:

What we heard from sources is that Kennedy was taken aback because he had been told by White House aides that polling showed that the vaccine actions that he had taken over the past year were not popular and he needed to focus on food and agriculture and other messages that were doing better with voters in polls. He was surprised that the President was talking in this manner. . . .

Burnett:

So you’re saying he keeps coming back to this, . . .that he’s venting. He keeps pounding the table on this specific thing between vaccines and autism. AGAIN, this has been scientifically disproven. But why, why is Trump spending so much time on this.

Whyte:

This is something that the President has actually been musing about and talking about for years. . . . He’s very fixated on the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine which has probably been studied the most on whether it has anything to do with autism. . . .

Burnett:

Right, right, the MMR vaccine, as we know, a link has been scientifically disproven. The original paper that suggested it was scientifically deeply remiss and fraudulent.

Burnett next cited Dr. Paul Offit as director of the Vaccine Information Center at CHOP, neglecting to mention that he is himself a vaccine developer and has profited extremely well from the vaccine industry. She quoted Offit who blamed outbreaks of measles and other diseases on people not vaccinating children.

In truth, neither of these women has a clue what’s happening in the real world.

There has been an explosion in chronically ill and developmentally disabled children in America, specifically children with autism, and no one can reasonably explain why the increases never stop.

Erin Burnett reminded viewers FOUR TIMES that a link between vaccines and autism has been ‘scientifically disproven,’ without once citing where that science came from.

Clearly, the job of Burnett and Whyte was to discredit anyone who would link vaccines to autism.

CNN and the rest of mainstream news sources are all financially dependent on Pharma advertising dollars, and part of their mission is to dismiss any real concerns about the increases in autism.

In April 2025, when the autism rate was updated to one in every 31 US children, one in 19 boys, CNN told the public that the increase was a good thing.

CNN quoted Dr. Andy Shih, chief science officer for Autism Speaks:

A lot has changed over the years, and this continued rise in prevalence reflects, in part, real progress: increased awareness, broader diagnostic criteria, and more consistent, standardized screening tools have all contributed to more children being identified earlier and more accurately.

Of course, IF autism has always affected children at whatever the current rate, then adding more and more vaccines to the childhood schedule would not be a factor.

Burnett and Whyte are really just mouthing the standard “studies show no link.” I’m pretty sure they either are unaware of CNN’s past coverage of autism and vaccines in the case of Hannah Poling, or they’ve selectively chosen to ignore it.

In 2008, the big news was the case of Hannah Poling, the young Georgia girl whose case of vaccine-induced autism was conceded before it was ever heard by the federal vaccine court.

Medical experts at HHS investigated her claim that the vaccines for nine different diseases she received in one doctor’s visit resulted in her autism and other health problems, and they agreed.

CNN’s medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta interviewed her father, Dr. Jon Poling, a neurologist, at the time.

April 4, 2008, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta interviews Dr. Jon Poling

Dr. Gupta: We are here with Dr. Jon Poling, he’s the father of Hannah Poling. Her case of autism diagnosis was conceded by the federal government as having been contributed to by vaccines. That was a pretty startling thing, I think, for a lot of people to hear. We talked to a lot of experts about this. They say vaccines in no way cause autism. You’re a neurologist. You’re also the father of Hannah. What do you say? Dr. Poling: I think you bring up a really important point. The government, actually the Dept. of Health and Human Services, conceded that my daughter’s medical problems, which are autism encephalopathy, seizures, were brought on by vaccination. Dr. Gupta: That’s startling for a lot of people to hear that because we’ve been taught for so long-I’m a doctor, you’re a doctor, we go to medical school. There’s so many good things about vaccines. They prevent life-threatening illnesses. But in your daughter’s case, it turned out to be a problem.

Dr. Gupta didn’t tell Dr. Poling that his daughter’s autism couldn’t possibly have been the result of her vaccinations. Nothing he said in the rest of the interview challenged what Dr. Poling claimed.

What happened in the years that followed was that Gupta forgot about Hannah Poling completely. He made a number of appearances on CNN to deny any link.

On CNN in 2015 Dr. Gupta was adamant that vaccines do not cause autism during an interview with anchor Wolf Blitzer:

Dr. Gupta:

There is no connection between vaccines and autism. And I’ll just pause there for a second because I don’t want anybody to think there are any strings attached to that statement. There just is no connection. There hasn’t been.

What caused Gupta to do this about-face? The answer is pretty obvious. We know where the TV news gets its money.

I have a message for Erin Burnett and Liz Essley Whyte and anyone else reporting on this.

No one believes anything you say when it comes to vaccine safety OR autism.

The public knows what you won’t talk about.

We know that neither vaccine makers nor doctors can be held liable if vaccines injury a child.

We know that the US government’s secretive “vaccine court” has quietly compensated over 80 cases of vaccine-induced autism.

We know that the vaccines on the childhood schedule have never gone through double-blind placebo studies for safety.

We know that there has never been a study of the cumulative effect of the ever-increasing vaccine schedule on the health of a child.

We know that 30 percent or more of children with autism start out normally developing but then lose learned skills and regress. No one in charge has ever wanted to study these kids to find out what preceded their regression.

We know that there is plenty of independent research comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children that shows unvaccinated children do not have autism at anything remotely close to the rate of fully vaccinated children.

We know that the pharmaceutical industry pays for the news and funds members of Congress. Mainstream news outlets, health agencies and elected officials have as their sole mission to downplay autism increases and vouch for the safety of vaccines at all costs.

The very idea that a mandated vaccine program, promoted as safe by doctors, health officials and the media, is responsible for massive neurological damage inflicted on children is simply inconceivable to the people in charge. Therefore the denials and the cover-up must continue.

Where was Kennedy?

And the clearest evidence that the WSJ reporter and the CNN anchor are part of the cover-up is the simple fact that they talked ABOUT what Trump told Kennedy regarding vaccines and autism and gave us their spin on it, but they didn’t bother to interview RFK Jr. Burnett talked to Paul Offit, but not Kennedy.

I’m pretty sure Kennedy would have been available, if asked.

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Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“