“This is not where I thought this was going”

Donald Trump’s transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick was interviewed on CNN by Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday. The eight minute clip covered a number of topics, but what really set off a firestorm was what was said about Robert Kennedy, Jr. and vaccine safety.

Collins asked Lutnick about the plans for the transition should Trump win. She allowed Lutnick to explain what would happen, but things dramatically changed during the second part of the interview when she brought up RKF, Jr.’s possible role.

Here Collins was aggressive and constantly cut Lutnick off as he tried to explain what Kennedy wants to do about vaccine safety. Lutnick repeatedly said, KENNEDY WANTS THE VACCINE DATA THAT CDC HAS EMBARGOED. That’s all.

Never once did Collins ask about that data. She was vehement that vaccines are safe. All the science is in, and Kennedy “pushes lies about vaccines.”

The most telling point was when Collins said, “This is not where I thought this was going.”

Oct 31st, CNN: Trump transition team co-chair endorses Kennedy anti-vax theories and says he would be able to access health data

https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/31/politics/howard-lutnick-robert-f-kennedy-jr-vaccines-cnntv/index.html

NEWS CLIP:

4:24

Collins: One other person who was on stage recently and was talking about coming into the administration is RFK, Jr.

He said that Trump has promised him control of the public health agencies, HHS, which would be also CDC, FDA, USDA, all of these agencies.

Is that true? Has Trump promised him basically the HHS job?

Lutnick: I spent two and a half hours this week with Bobby Kennedy, Jr., and it was the most extraordinary thing because, let’s face it, we’ve all heard on the news all sorts of snarky comments about him. I said, “So how’s it going to go?”

He said, “Why don’t you just listen to me explain things?”

And what he explained was, when he was born, we had three vaccines, and autism was one in 10,000.

Now a baby’s born with 76 vaccines, because in 1986 they waved product liability for vaccines, and, here’s the best one, they started paying the people at the NIH, pay them a piece of the money for the vaccine companies—wait a minute let me finish.

So all of these vaccines came out without product liability so what happened?

Autism is one in 34. Amazing.

Collins: Neither of us are doctors. Vaccines are safe. . .

Lutnick: Why do you think vaccines are safe? There’s no product liability anymore. They’re not proven.

Collins: Kids get them and they’re fine.

Lutnick: Why do you think they’re fine?

Collins: Because they’re proven scientifically. They go through rigorous amounts of testing.

Lutnick: We all know so many more people with autism than had it when we were young. Oh, come on. His point is really interesting.

Collins: But vaccines don’t cause autism which is what RFK pushes. Which is why people are concerned he could get a job like HHS.

Lutnick: He’s not getting a job for HHS. What he’s trying to do—here’s what he wants to do.

He said, I want data. I just want data because they blocked the data.

Collins: But the data’s out there.

Lutnick: Wait, it’s not.

Collins: They don’t block it. You can look at it. It’s a lie.

Lutnick: He wants the data so he can say, these things are unsafe. He says, if you give me the data, all I want is the data, and I’ll take on the data and show that it’s not safe, and then if you pull the product liability, the companies will yank these vaccines right off of the market.

That’s his point. He’s not trying to anything but things that made sense.

Collins: This is not where I thought this was going because—

RFK, Jr. is a vaccine skeptic. He pushes lies about vaccines. I don’t even think if Republicans—

Lutnick: Why do you think he pushes lies? . . . He just wants data.

Collins: Scientists says he pushes lies.

Lutnick: Scientists were paid to say he pushes lies. Let’s give him the data. I think it would pretty cool to give him the data. Let’s see what he comes up with.

Collins: He pushed conspiracies about COVID. He had to apologize for tying vaccine questions to what happened in Germany during the Holocaust.

I don’t think he’s the leading voice that anyone’s looking at on health.

Lutnick: He said Roundup—

Collins: You’re saying he would not be charge of HHS?

Lutnick: No, of course not.

Collins: He’s not going to be the secretary? Would he be in an acting position or anything like that?

Lutnick: I just told you what he wants. He wants to help get data.

Collins: You’re saying he want access to data.

Lutnick: He just wants data and he wants to prove things are wrong, and he says, if I can’t prove they’re wrong, that’s fine.

But if I can, I can save millions of Americans’ lives and make their lives better. And I think that’s pretty cool.

Collins: I’m not sure any data, I don’t think any data would back that up.

But on the front of acting secretaries, that would mean they don’t have to get confirmed by the Senate which typically Cabinet secretaries do.

When you’re planning this out, has that been a consideration, to just have people in acting positions and not confirmed by the Senate in the Cabinet?

Lutnick: There’s always an acting person the day you come in. . . and then you have your confirmees. . . .

Damage control

Mainstream news sources immediately followed suit defending the safety of vaccines and sounding an alarm over the prospect of Robert Kennedy, Jr. in any position involving the regulatory agencies.

Oct 31st, New York Times: Trump’s Transition Team Head Says R.F.K. Jr. Converted Him to Vaccine Skeptic

. . . [Lutnick] described Mr. Kennedy suggesting that vaccines had become unsafe because of a1986 law shielding manufacturers from civil liability.

That law created a federal program to compensate people for adverse effects — which are very rare — as an alternative to liability for manufacturers. It did not change anything about safety and approval requirements for vaccines, which are extensively tested and must be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Mr. Lutnick, seemingly dismissing the testing and approval requirements, asked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: “Why do you think vaccines are safe? There’s no product liability anymore.”

He also repeated a common anti-vaccine talking point that some vaccines might be safe, but children receive too many. The number of vaccines in the recommended schedule has increased as new vaccines have been developed and shown in clinical trials to be safe and effective, and as researchers and public health officials have determined the optimal number of doses. But vaccines have been streamlined over the same period, meaning that even as the number of shots has increased, the amount of antigens they contain has significantly decreased.

Ms. Collins pushed back on Mr. Lutnick, emphasizing that vaccines are tested for safety, but he doubled down.

Mr. Lutnick said Mr. Kennedy wanted access to data on vaccine safety — implying baselessly that it was being hidden — so he could prove vaccines were dangerous and compel companies to recall them.

“He wants the data so he can say these things are unsafe,” Mr. Lutnick said. “He says if you give me the data, all I want is the data, and I’ll take on the data and show that it’s not safe. And then if you pull the product liability, the companies will yank these vaccines right off of the markets.”

Oct 30th, Newsweek: CNN: Trump Team Co-Chair Questions Vaccines on CNN: 'They're Not Proven

Donald Trump transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick questioned the safety of vaccines while speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday night.

"Vaccines are safe," Collins said, while talking about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s self-reported possibility of being "promised" by the former president to head the Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Agriculture if Trump wins the 2024 election.

"Why do you think vaccines are safe," Lutnick shot back, adding, "there's no product liability anymore." Collins responded, "Because they're proven ... kids get them and they're fine," prompting Lutnick to ask, "why do you think they're fine?" . . .

Lutnick also claimed that both he and Collins "know so many more people" now that have autism versus when they were younger. Collins quickly asserted that "vaccines don't cause autism," pointing to Kennedy also peddling that falsehood, "which is why people are concerned that he could get a job like HHS." . . .

Video also on Rumble

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