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neener's avatar
neener
Oct 31, 2024

Well she has obviously been drinking the Kool aid for 4 years now, what do you expect? Knows NOTHING about RFK and his positions, is oblivious to the heart issues, neurological side effects,immune system issues, fertility issues, etc , etc , etc......caused by vaccines.

Needs to do some serious research. But we can see she would rather eat the mainstream pablum and regurgitate it on cue. When he does get the data he will be able to prove it all. But there will be many who refuse to believe it,because they are so rigidly ensconced in their outdated trust of the institutions.

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
Oct 31, 2024

This past summer, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, world’s leading vaccinologist, pretty much admitted that vaccines have NEVER been adequately safety-tested. A stunning admission.

https://icandecide.org/press-release/stanley-plotkin-worlds-leading-vaccinologist-and-his-compatriots-have-just-capitulated-regarding-the-lack-of-vaccine-safety/

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