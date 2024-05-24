On May 22nd CNN published an opinion piece with the headline, How RFK Jr. and Shanahan help deliver false hope to parents of children with autism

It was written by Catherine Tan, an assistant professor in the Department of Sociology at Vassar College.

The main purpose, it seems, was to vilify RFK Jr and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan.

The piece consisted of the usual denunciation of any link between vaccines and autism and, furthermore, the intent was to portray Kennedy and Shanahan as preying on the parents of autistic children, offering them false hope.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime critic of vaccinations whose third-party presidential candidacy has drawn strong opposition from his famous family, found his ideological match in vice presidential pick Nicole Shanahan, a California lawyer and philanthropist. Shanahan, who has a child with autism, was largely unknown to mass audiences when Kennedy selected her — but she is well known to the anti-vaccine movement. While claiming she is “not an anti-vaxxer,” during her first campaign speech Shanahan drew a connection between vaccinations and autism that touched on many tenets of the movement continually pushing disproven claims.

Tan is totally unconcerned about the explosion in autism from one in 10,000 in the 1990s, to one in 36 in the U.S. or one in 22 currently in California.

Tan writes that the rising number of children with autism is due to “a number of social and historical factors.”

Having more kids diagnosed with autism doesn’t mean there’s really more autism.

“Conditions like autism used to be 1 in 10,000. Now here in the state of California it is 1 in 22.” Nationally, autism impacts 1 in 36 children . Experts attribute the rise in diagnoses to a number of social and historical factors including deinstitutionalization , social influence and awareness and changing diagnostic criteria . . . . Facts are facts: Numerous studies have shown that vaccines do not cause autism and, in 2010, The Lancet retracted the study by Andrew Wakefield that helped popularize the myth. Yet, thousands of parents in the United States continue to believe in the vaccine-autism link.

Tan is, in reality, a repeater, not a genuine reporter. She resorts to the tired studies show no link response, as if all the science is settled.

Of course Tan knows nothing about the “numerous studies” she cites. She doesn’t care that health officials rely on pharmaceutical industry science.

(There is never a mainstream journalist who has ever reported on the INDEPENDENT studies that show no link, simply because there aren’t any.)

Born with autism

According to Tan, if someone talks about a cause of autism, it sends a cruel message to parents.

What many do not understand is that for a significant number parents of children with autism, anti-vaccination beliefs carry the pernicious and agonizing false hope of a cure. Blaming vaccines for a child’s autism is cruel and misleading, and preys on parents and families at their most vulnerable. Currently, there is no medical “cure” for the core symptoms of autism. . . . I know this genre well, having spent three years studying parents of children with autism, practitioners and researchers who are convinced that early childhood vaccines contribute to autism. A vaccine-autism link proposes that children are born non-autistic and later are made autistic by environmental “triggers,” most notably vaccines. Wakefield and other vaccine skeptics argue that these triggers set off physiological problems, like gastrointestinal disease, that are related to autistic behaviors.

There is no such thing as regressive autism.

Tan totally ignores or is ignorant of the fact that U.S. health officials acknowledge that 30% of autistic children experience regression.

. . .Yet, as studies have shown again and again, vaccines do not cause autism and children do not develop autism after birth. Shanahan herself runs a foundation that is researching a cure for autism.

Parents of autistic children need to accept their children as they are.

The majority of these experimental treatments lack scientific support and, in some cases, are incredibly harmful as well as wildly expensive. During my study, I observed parents of children with autism experimenting with parasite therapy to address inflammation, hormone therapy to delay puberty, and even stem cell therapies in Mexico and India. . . . The vaccine-autism industry preys on desperate parents. It is heartbreaking. We live in a country without sufficient safety nets to support disabled people, so it is understandable why parents chase after the hope of recovery, the hope of neurotypicality. The vaccine-autism myth encourages them to do so.

Tan has no interest in what autism is doing to children. The numbers mean nothing to her. When the official rate takes another gigantic leap higher, she’ll be right there telling us there really aren’t more children with autism.

I would like to hear her opinion on Dr. Walter Zahorodny, the CDC’s top autism expert at Rutgers University. Zahorodny has rejected the claim of no real increase over and over.

In 2022, Zahorodny stated that something in the environment is behind the explosion in autism and until we find it, autism will continue to affect more and more children.

Autism prevalence for 2022—that is for the next surveillance cycle—will be higher than found previously. This is inevitable because autism prevalence has not peaked. I guess if I were to do one thing, it would be to identify the environment trigger that can be changed. That was perplexing. Perplexing because we don’t really understand what’s driving these rates. …And the other phenomenon, we have yet to understand what’s driving autism increases.

Anyone honestly covering this controversy would be looking at people like Zahorodny. Maybe that’s why he’s never included in coverage like this.

In truth, Tan’s mission here is to pretend autism has always been around like this and therefore any link to today’s vaccines is bogus. PERIOD.

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