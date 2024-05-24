By now we should be used to this from the press, especially from CNN. I wrote a book about how the media has lied to the American people about autism for decades.

One time in an interview, Robert Kennedy, Jr, stated, “The media in our county is an extension of the pharmaceutical industry. Seventy-five percent of advertising revenues now on the mainstream media are now coming from pharma and that ratio is even higher for the evening news.”

Kennedy went on to say that $10 million of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper’s salary comes from the drug companies. Can anyone imagine that any coverage involving the industry he works for would be legitimate?

On May 22nd Kassie Hunt, the CNN anchor for the State of the Race segment, interviewed Kennedy in a piece with the headline: ‘So you say it’: Hunt debunks RFK Jr. vaccine claims.

The brief exchange was clearly designed to set Kennedy up as “anti-vaccine” with no credibility.

Kassie Hunt: You have gained notoriety for your skepticism about vaccines, and over the summer in an interview, you said, “There is no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective.”

Do you still believe that?

Robert Kennedy, Jr.: “I never said that.”

Hunt: So, stop me. We have the clip. Please play the clip.

Kennedy: Please play the whole clip.

The clip showed Lex Fridman of CNN interviewing Kennedy earlier.

Fridman: You talked about that the media slanders you by calling you an anti-vaxxer, and you’ve said that you’re not anti-vaccine, you’re pro safe vaccine.

Difficult question: Can you name any vaccines that you think are good?

Kennedy: I think some of the live virus vaccines are probably averting more problems than they’re causing.

There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.

Back to Hunt’s interview

Hunt: So you did say it. Do you still believe it?

Kennedy: Here’s what I would say. First of all, I’m not anti-vaccine.

Hunt: How is that statement not anti-vaccine?

Kennedy: I can say right now there’s no medicine for cancer that’s safe and effective. It doesn’t mean I’m against all medicine.

I’ve been fighting 40 years to get mercury out of fish. Nobody calls me anti-fish.

What I want is vaccines that are proven safe, and what I meant, and was a bad choice of words, none of the vaccines that are currently on the mandated schedule for children—there’s 72 vaccines—have ever been tested on a pre-licensing safety study.

What that means is that we do not know what the risk profile is for those products, and you cannot prove, or say with any scientific certainty that any of those products are—

Hunt: You still believe that no vaccines are safe and effective?

Kennedy: What I’m saying is that none of the 72 vaccines has ever been tested in a safety study.

Hunt: Okay.

Hunt, who has degrees in international affairs and sociology, completely ignored Kennedy’s claim that no vaccine on the childhood schedule “has ever been tested in a safety study.”

That was a stunning revelation, but the interview immediately ended.

Any legitimate journalist would have pursued Kennedy on that claim. Hunt clearly did not want to raise any concerns over vaccine safety. Her job was to shut Kennedy down by discrediting him.

What still puzzles me is the headline, Hunt debunks RFK Jr. vaccine claims.

How exactly did Hunt debunk Kennedy’s vaccine claims?

The clip with Lex Fridman showed less than 2 minutes of a 16 minute interview. Kennedy had asked Hunt to play the whole clip. She didn’t.

If she had, we would have heard Kennedy saying a lot more.

The polio vaccine contained a virus called the simian virus 40, SV40. It is one of the most carcinogenic materials that is known to man. . .

Kennedy linked the toxic polio vaccine to the explosion in soft tissue cancer happening all over today.

He went on to cite the liability costs due to damage from Wyeth’s DTP vaccine as the force behind the government’s decision to indemnify the vaccine makers in 1986. He quoted Wyeth saying at the time that vaccines were ‘unavoidably unsafe.’

Kennedy explained that there are never double blind placebo safety studies on any vaccine. He confronted Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins on this charge and sued HHS to get them to admit this.

Kennedy revealed he can’t get any officials or doctors to debate him on any aspect of vaccine safety.

None of this was included by Kassie Hunt when she “debunked” Kennedy’s vaccine claims.

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