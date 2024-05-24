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Laura Hayes
May 24, 2024

“Kennedy: Here’s what I would say. First of all, I’m not anti-vaccine.”

Therein lies the problem. I gave an 80-minute presentation asking the question “Vaccines: What Is There to Be ‘Pro’ About?” (link below). The title was in response to those who were well versed on the myriad dangers of vaccines, including permanent, catastrophic disability, lifelong chronic illness, infertility, SADS, rampant learning and behavior issues, GI issues galore, and reduced longevity, the regular and widespread failure of vaccines to do what they claimed to do, and the vast corruption underlying them from manufacture to mandate and beyond…yet, they could not stop publicly stating that they were not anti-vaccine. That defies comprehension or explanation.

I then went on to give a second 80-minute presentation titled “Why Is This Legal?” (link below), to expose why there is not one vaccine currently in use that should be on the market, as not one vaccine has ever been tested or approved properly or ethically, either individually, or in the myriad, haphazard combinations in which they are routinely administered. People argue for choice, and we should always have the right to decline or refuse any medical treatment or procedure for ourselves and our children, with nothing other than a simple “no thank you”, minus any government interference, coercion, cost, or penalty…yet, in reality, vaccines should not even be on the menu of choices.

Humans don’t need scores of vials filled with toxins, poisons, and heinous ingredients injected into them from gestation until death. What utter nonsense. And those of us in the know need to boldly state that fact at every opportunity, without reservation or hesitation.

Imagine if Kennedy embraced being anti-vaccine, instead of denying it, as he spouts fact after fact regarding the horrors of vaccines and the corruption and propaganda that prop them up at every turn? Ask yourself why he doesn’t take that position, given what he knows and states? Let’s take him at his word, that he is not anti-vaccine, that he just wants “safer vaccines” and “more research”. Is that what you want? Is that what is needed? Or do we want and need a new paradigm, one that doesn’t destroy our children and grandchildren, one that results in robust health, proper development, unimpaired fertility, and long lives devoid of chronic illnesses, and one that does not include syringe after syringe filled with witches’ brews of ingredients that derail and destroy our God-given immune, nervous, cognitive, and reproductive systems? The Weston A. Price Foundation offers a wealth of information on age-old, time-proven, common sense means of achieving, restoring, maintaining, and enjoying vibrant health, development, fertility, and longevity, and can be found here:

https://www.westonaprice.org

Here are the links to my two presentations:

https://www.ageofautism.com/2016/12/vaccines-what-is-there-to-be-pro-about-laura-hayes-to-weston-a-price-foundation-conference.html

https://www.ageofautism.com/2018/11/why-is-this-legal-presentation-on-vaccines-by-laura-hayes.html

Laura Hayes

https://www.ageofautism.com/exclusives.html

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