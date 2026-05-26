Back in December renown cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough announced the result of research by the McCullough Foundation showing a clear relationship between the ever-increasing childhood vaccine schedule and the explosion in autism in children worldwide.

According to Dr. McCullough, federal health officials decided in 2004 that there was no link between their vaccine schedule and the development of autism. They moved on to other things.

In 2004, the U.S. autism rate was one in 166 children, one in 102 boys. Today it’s one in 31 children, one in 19 boys. (In California, it’s one in 19 children, one in 12 boys.)

STILL, health officials have no answers, and they still refuse to even admit that more children have autism. See 20 Years of Lies and Cover-up.

Dec 5, 2025,

Video: 1:22

Dr. McCullough:

Autism is an epidemic. It’s the largest childhood disease now looming large.

We have over one percent of children now severely disabled from autism require caregivers, and it’s growing rapidly. Our government has had no answers for this. The Institute of Medicine last reviewed this in 2004. They considered the vaccines. They though the connection was just theoretical. I can tell you, McCullough Foundation report on the determinants of autism is conclusive now—82 percent new information since 2004, over 130 studies. The preponderance of the data suggests that combination vaccines are a major risk factor for the development of autism.

SEE: McCullough® Foundation Report: Determinants of …



There are other risk factors including older parents, premature delivery, exposure to serious drugs during pregnancy. . . Not a dose of Tylenol, by the way. . . .

By and large, the largest reversible or modifiable risk factor is combination vaccines. A recent report in JAMA . . .indicate 60 percent of young parents are going to walk away from these childhood vaccines schedules.

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Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“