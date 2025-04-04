On St. Patrick’s Day, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight from Ireland Conor McGregor was at the White House with President Trump.

McGregor slammed Ireland’s policy allowing in huge waves of immigrants.

The fighter said he planned to "raise the issues the people of Ireland face". He accused the Irish government of "abandoning" the voices of the people of Ireland as he criticised immigration policies. "What is going on in Ireland is a travesty," he said. "Our money is being spent on overseas issues that is nothing to do with the Irish people," he added.

McGregor is also reported to be interested in running for the Irish presidency later this year.

McGregor came under fire for attacking Ireland’s immigration policy. Both the Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris slammed McGregor for his criticism of Irish policies. Harris said McGregor does not speak for Ireland.

There is more controversial news about Conor McGregor that is sure to draw a massive backlash. McGregor met with US HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. and their discussion was about VACCINES AND AUTISM.

April 3rd Belfast Live: Conor McGregor shares 'shocking' meeting about autism conspiracy

He's a firm believer in a theory that has been widely debunked by medical professionals Conor McGregor has sparked widespread discussion with his latest remarks on social media that delve into the controversial link between autism and vaccines. On Wednesday, McGregor tweeted about a talk he had during a trip to the US with Robert F Kennedy Jr, a notable figure in the anti-vaccine movement, concerning this contentious issue, reports the Irish Mirror. "I had lengthy meetings with @RobertKennedyJr on autism and vaccines while in the USA and it was shocking to say the least. 1 in 20 of our children in Ireland are affected with Autism. 1 in 20! Staggering! "That is over 30,000 families affected, not including extended family and friends who play their role in supporting daily. "RFK is on this case heavily and is only warming up! I am in firm support of him in uncovering the full truth on autism and its root cause. "There will be major repercussions for what has been done to families across the world, and it will be in our lifetime! You will not mess with parents and their children and get away with it! That is point blank! God knows!" . . . US Health Secretary RFK Jr. is known for his vaccine scepticism. He has raised questions about vaccines' validity, effectiveness, and safety over many years. The controversy around the autism-vaccine link gained traction in the late 90s following a study by British physician Andrew Wakefield, which suggested a causal relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism. Subsequent research exposed the data from Wakefield's study as fraudulent, leading to his removal from the UK medical register. Despite thorough research debunking the initial discredited study, misconceptions about vaccines and autism remain widespread. President Trump last month drew attention to the growing prevalence of autism among children, instructing Kennedy during a congressional address to investigate the matter. "Not long ago, you can't even believe these numbers – one in 10,000 children had autism," mentioned Trump. "Now it's one in 36. There's something wrong. One in 36 think of that. So we're going to find out what it is. And there's nobody better than Bobby. "Good luck. It's a very important job."

It seems that McGregor isn’t celebrating the latest autism rate in Ireland: ONE IN EVERY 20 CHILDREN, ONE IN EVERY 12 BOYS during April, Autism Acceptance Month.

McGregor is alarmed over the statistics. Ireland now matches the autism rate for Northern Ireland. Two years ago the BBC reported that five percent of children in school in NI had autism.

The Irish Mirror

Apr 3rd, Irish Mirror: Conor McGregor wades into autism linked to vaccines conspiracy theory

More coverage

April 2nd Conor McGregor wishes everyone a "Happy World Autism Day," claims Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Conor McGregor wishes everyone a "Happy World Autism Day," claims Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "is on this case heavily" after recent meeting Conor McGregor has shown keen interest in running for the Irish presidential election later this year. Amid his political aspirations in mind, Mcgregor is widely known for his philanthropic efforts. Recently, the Irishman on World Autistic Day showed his support to families affected by autism in Ireland, underscoring that one in 20 school children is affected by the condition, with a noteworthy increase over this past decade. 'The Notorious' also wrote about his discussion with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States, about autism and vaccines, showing support for Kennedy's endeavor to inquire into the origins and probable causes of autism. . .

WEEP FOR IRELAND

If anyone cares to see the disaster happening in Ireland, just go to my website, Loss of Brain Trust . I can’t begin to cover all the stories about the explosion in special needs students, specifically the number of children with autism in Ireland.

And I’ve covered autism in Ireland and Northern Ireland on my Substack. These are from the past two years.

Sept, 2023, AUTISM IN IRELAND: 'WE ARE BROKEN' - by Anne Dachel

Sept, 2023, The End of Ireland - by Anne Dachel

Nov, 2023, IRELAND surrenders to autism - by Anne Dachel

May, 2024, How the Irish Government Covers Up the Autism Epidemic

Dec, 2023, IRELAND: More special schools, more "autism and complex needs"; Officials can't tell us where they're all coming from

Mar, 2024, (UK) NI: Special ed is failing students - by Anne Dachel

June, 2024 Ireland, awash in autism - by Anne Dachel

June, 2024, IRELAND: Doctors can't talk about autism OR 'they’re going to be struck off'

June, 2024, Ireland: Why aren't there enough autism places in secondary schools?

Nov, 2024, The coming collapse of education in Ireland

And on Age of Autism

2022 Autism In Northern Ireland: We Can't Close Our Eyes and Make It Go Away

I mentioned that Simon Harris is the Deputy PM of Ireland (previously the Health Minister), and he denies any link between autism and vaccines.

His brother Adam Harris, has Aspergers and is the founder and CEO of AS I AM, the Irish version of Autism Speaks. It’s an autism charity that rakes in a lot of money and goes along with the official better diagnosing, greater awareness claim of health officials everywhere.

As I Am went on the attack over what McGregor said about vaccines and autism.

April 3rd, Autism charity slams Conor McGregor for spreading vaccine misinformation

AsIAm said spreading information not backed by scientific evidence leads to stigmatisation and has negative impacts on autistic people An autism charity has slammed Conor McGregor for sharing “misinformation” by linking vaccines to neurodiversity. The MMA fighter said he met with Robert F Kennedy Jr in the US to “uncover the full truth about autism and its root cause”. Leading Autism charity AsIAm said spreading information not backed by scientific evidence leads to stigmatisation and has negative impacts on autistic people. On Wednesday night, McGregor wrote: “I had lengthy meetings with Robert Kennedy Jr on autism and vaccines while in the USA and it was shocking, to say the least. . . . A spokesperson for AsIAm said spreading this misinformation is dangerous, and it has unfortunately seen a rise in people engaging with these conspiracy theories. They said: “Our Same Chance Report 2025 noted a significant increase in misinformation about Autism and Autistic people over the past year. . . . It added: “The leading authority on public health, the World Health Organisation, has definitively, and long ago, proven that there is no link between Autism and vaccination - a position shared by Autistic people and all credible academic, clinical, and advocacy authorities within our community. The report released by the charity on Wednesday highlighted that 92 per cent of those surveyed believe that misinformation about autism and autistic people has increased over the past year. It noted several reasons for this perceived rise in misinformation, including Donald Trump’s election as US President, an increase in social media ads claiming to “cure” autism, and a lack of representation of autistic people in media and public spaces.

Back in September, 2023, I wrote about As I Am. The Irish autism rate was one in 21 in 2023. Ireland: AS I AM autism charity ignores autism epidemic.

Here’s their official website.

AS I AM

Autism is a lifelong, developmental disability or difference which relates to how a person communicates and interacts with others, and how they experience the world around them. . While autistic people are born autistic, it is not something that parents learn when their child is born. As a child grows up, they may begin to communicate differently to other people, find day-to-day situations stressful or overwhelming and rely on structure and routine in order to manage. This in turn may lead to a person receiving an autism diagnosis. … It is also important to remember that autism is genetic, which means that there are a great many undiagnosed autistic parents of autistic children. Sometimes these parents don’t see signs of their child’s autism because it is how they themselves interact, communicate and understand the world. As I Am totally rejects the idea that vaccines cause autism. No – it’s been widely disproven that vaccines cause autism in young children’s brains. The Royal College of Physicians in Ireland have conducted an in-depth study on the possible risks of vaccination and found this to be a myth with no medical basis. Accredited international medical professionals have carried out similar reviews investigating whether there is a connection between autism and vaccines and their results have repeatedly found no link.

As I Am seems content with the exploding number of autistic children on waitlists for assessments, school places and services.

It’s clear, that unless the US takes the lead in sounding an alarm over autism, nothing will change, except that the numbers will end in the collapse of everything. Countries can’t survive with the continuing decline in the health of their children.

And as far as Ireland is concerned, no foreign government has ever done to the Irish what they’re doing to themselves.

Please comment, please share.

Leave a comment