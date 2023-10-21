Morgan City, LA police raise autism awareness

Over the past several days there have been seemingly unrelated stories from around the U.S. that clearly show how we’re normalizing autism.

Oct 19, 2023, Fox 54: Utah EMS worker is providing autism kits to help better his field https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90GcF1HXWMA

VIDEO: Jeff Wilson learned a lot while training to be a paramedic, but he says one thing he and many other EMTs were not prepared for is dealing with individuals who are on the autism spectrum…. He learned all about that when his own son, John, was diagnosed with autism…. About 25,000 autistic children are known from 0 to 18 years of age in the state of Utah right now.

EMT Jeff Wilson has designed “autism kits” to help paramedics dealing with autistic individuals.

Then the idea was to try to get a kit into every Gold Cross ambulance. …

The same message was in a story from Arizona: We all have to learn to deal with autism.

Oct 19, 2023, Payson (AZ) Payson Roundup: Payson police department now a certified autism center https://www.paysonroundup.com/news/local/payson-police-department-now-a-certified-autism-center/article_f8602697-6412-59a6-8688-d88dd85dc4a2.html

The Payson Police Department is now an official Certified Autism Center, thanks to the MHA Foundation. The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards recognized that the Payson Police Department has trained in autism intervention and strategies…. “This opportunity allowed us to obtain further training in autism and how to effectively handle situations for those who have autism or other developmental disorders. This is training that is long overdue for such an underserved portion of our community.” Incidents between police and people with autism have increased, reported IBCCES. “Now that we know that autism is common, and comes in all the hues and shades of a broad human spectrum, we need to give law enforcement officers the knowledge that they need to avoid turning a routine call into a life-altering calamity,” said Steve Silberman, author of NeuroTribes: The Legacy of Autism and the Future of Neurodiversity.”… Tischer said all staff “both civilian and sworn” have completed the training.

More autism awareness can be found in Louisiana.

Oct 19, 2023, KQKI TV, Morgan City, LA: Morgan City Police Department Dedicates New Unit to Autism Awareness https://kqkinews.com/morgan-city-police-department-dedicates-new-unit-to-autism-awareness/

Many residents have already noticed the Morgan City Police Department’s recent actions to promote Autism awareness by dedicating a specially designed police unit to the cause…. Lieutenant Carl Sofford, who is personally connected to autism through his son Drew, has been assigned to this unit, adding significant meaning to the initiative. Carl and his wife, Noel Birriel Sofford, have a three-year-old autistic son named Drew. …Drew is not alone – Autism Speaks reports 1 in 36 children born in the United States are diagnosed with Autism. Chief Chad M. Adams and the Morgan City Police Department take pride in incorporating this newly marked unit into their fleet, displaying their commitment to raising awareness about Autism. ...

Then there’s this from South Carolina:

Oct 18, 2023, Charleston (SC) Post and Courier: North Charleston police officers learn tips to improve interactions with autistic people https://www.postandcourier.com/news/north-charleston-police-officer-autism-training/article_93515e4a-6d01-11ee-894d-2b8cc2863ff2.html

A group of 20 officers sat in a classroom to learn the best practices when interacting with a person who has autism or special needs….

Cpl. Thomas Bennett, who has been with the department for more than 16 years, said this was the most in-depth training he has received on the subject. …

“This training really talks about how to speak to somebody with autism, how to get on their level. I think we need to see more of it,” said Bennett, who previously taught students with special needs before joining the police department. He hasn’t encountered a person with autism in his current role with the department. …

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism, based on 2020 data. This is an increase from data two years prior that stated the rate was 1 in 44 children.

“We’re seeing autism in our communities more and more,” Turner said. “Five-year-olds become 15-year-olds become 50-year-olds, and that autism diagnosis doesn’t go away.”

These routine stories tell us that there are more people with autism out there. Again no one is able to explain WHY ‘we’re seeing autism…more and more.’ We just are. We have to make accommodations.

In two of these stories about autism training participants have their own children with autism, and that is also to be expected.

Over the past 25 years autism has gone from being a rare disorder to a normal and acceptable part of childhood everywhere. There are no official voices raising an alarm about autism. We are to the point where we don’t remember a world without autistic children. We have adjusted to autism in our schools. We’ve convinced ourselves that all we need is acceptance and everything will be fine. We’re never worried when officials announce yet another increase in the rate of autism.

The story from Charleston made a reference to five-year-olds becoming 15-year-olds becoming 50-year-olds.

Yes, all these children with autism will be adults with autism someday. What is life going to be like then?

Back in April a story broke that received very little coverage. The National Council on Severe Autism https://www.ncsautism.org/blog//first-of-its-kind-study-finds-nearly-30-of-us-8-year-old-children-with-autism-have-profound-autism reported a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found “nearly 30% (26.7%) of 8 year-old children with autism suffer from profound autism, with an overall birth-cohort prevalence of .46% 8-year-olds.”

“It is important to note that this 27% includes only a subpopulation most severely impaired by autism,” said Jill Escher, president of the National Council on Severe Autism. “Those with IQs of 50-85, who may have language but little ability to hold an age-appropriate conversation or benefit from regular education, would be excluded from this subpopulation. It is crucial to understand the “non-profound” population discussed in this study in no way means ‘high functioning’.” That said, she added, this data is an essential start for the urgent need to better characterize the needs of the severely impaired autism population to promote stronger research and policymaking.

Imagine what prominence autism will have in the coming years, especially with so many people being profoundly affected. Everyone in all professions will have to deal with autistic people. Everyone will be related to someone with autism. And when the autism rate nationally reaches what is it in numerous places, one in 20 in Florida, one in 22 in California, we won’t need more autism training and awareness. Autism will have taken over.