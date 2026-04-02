In 2004, Autism Speaks launched the “Light it up blue” campaign, and April, Autism Awareness Month became the aggressive campaign to normalize neurologically damaged children.

Iconic landmarks around the world turned blue in recognition of autism. Media coverage was massive; children marginalized in the past were finally getting attention, or so we were told. This scenario continues to this day.

In 2020, it officially became Autism Acceptance Month.

“Acceptance”

What exactly does that mean? I’m sure many people assume it means including individuals with autism and providing services for them.

In truth, the message goes beyond mere inclusion and support.

On April 1st, WJOL in Crest Hill, IL explained what autism acceptance is all about: What Was Once “Autism Awareness Month,” April Is Now “Autism Acceptance Month” - 1340 WJOL

April is Autism Acceptance Month, formerly known as Autism Awareness Month. According to the Autism Society, the stated goal of this month is to celebrate and honor the experiences and identities of autistic individuals. The non-profit says that’s best done by focusing on understanding, inclusion, and support that moves “beyond awareness towards meaningful acceptance.”

On March 27th the Autism Parenting Magazine published, Autism Acceptance vs Awareness: Is There a Difference?

By Claire Delano

You have probably heard the terms “Autism Acceptance” and “Autism Awareness” used often. At first, they might seem similar, but they’re like two different paths leading to the same destination: understanding and supporting people with autism. . . . In 2020, the Autism Society of America replaced “Awareness” with “Acceptance” for the first time. What’s behind this shift, and why do the words matter? . . .

Awareness isn’t enough

Ultimately, the goal of Autism Acceptance Month is to be more inclusive of the community it seeks to celebrate. It promotes not just education about the differences of people with autism but understanding and respecting them. . . . Autism acceptance encourages society to celebrate the diversity of human experiences.

Autism Parenting Magazine and WJOL are just two of the news sources telling us to celebrate and accept autism as part of human diversity.

Athens, AL

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone County Commission Chair Collin Daly will present proclamations recognizing the month of April as Autism Acceptance Month, followed by the lighting of the courthouse in blue to commemorate the community’s support

New Jersey:

A Jersey charity has announced an “action packed calendar of events” to mark World Autism Acceptance Month. Autism Jersey said the month-long event is “aimed at promoting awareness, acceptance and inclusion of autistic individuals in society”. The charity said: “It is a time for everyone to get involved, raise awareness, understanding and celebrate acceptance.”

Ottawa, IL:

The Ottawa Police Department will host a sensory-friendly family event for Autism Acceptance Month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Reddick Library Community Room. The event, “Friendly Faces, Safe Spaces,” aims to build positive connections between families in the neurodivergent community and local first responders before any emergency contact occurs.

North East England:

Landmarks across the North East will shine gold to support this year’s Autism Acceptance Day. . . . John Phillipson, chief executive at NEAS, said: "There has been an amazing response this year from local authorities and organisations across the region, and we're thrilled to see more of our region’s iconic landmarks lighting up to support autism acceptance."

I could go on; the stories are endless.

I’d like to point out that Autism Acceptance Month follows Neurodiversity Week, March 16th to 20th 2026.

And we’re moving toward combining all the neurological conditions plaguing our children into Neurodiversity Month, also observed in April.

April, Autism Gaslighting Month

What April is really all about is simple:

IT IS THE ULTIMATE MANIPULATION OF REALITY. It is designed to convince the public that what they see happening to children everywhere isn’t real.

We are told to celebrate and merely accept a disorder striking more and more children that has no known cause, prevention or cure.

(It should be noted that the CDC determines the autism rate based on studies of eight year olds, while assuring us that the rate can be applied across all age groups. In truth, no reputable study has ever shown us a comparable rate in middle aged and elderly Americans.)

Currently the autism rate is one in every 31 children, one in 19 boys.

(If you live in California, the rate is one in every 19 children, one in 12 boys. In Ireland it’s one in 20 children, and in Northern Ireland, it’s one in 17 children.)

Back in 2004, when “Light it up blue” began, the autism rate in the U.S. was one in 166 children, one in 102 boys.

In 2020, when it became Autism Acceptance Month, the rate was one in 54 children, one in 33 boys.

Through all the nonstop increases, the public was assured that higher rates didn’t mean more children have autism.

No U.S. health official (except the current HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr.) has ever admitted more children have autism. Ignoring Kennedy, the people at the CDC STILL don’t acknowledge it. (See: (100) One in 31 children with autism; 20 years of lies and cover-up)

No federal health official has never said the word “crisis” when talking about autism. I’m sure of this because I’ve closely followed news reports for over 20 years.

“Serious public health concern” is the strongest language any official has ever used regarding autism. There has never been any urgency in dealing with autism. They act as though autism is nothing more than a neurological curiosity we have all the time in the world to figure out.

What we have to believe, despite what we’re seeing, is that autism is a normal and acceptable part of childhood, and it’s always been here at whatever the current recognized rate.

We aren’t allowed to ask when the increases will stop.

We can’t ask why a third of autistic children start out developing normally and suddenly or gradually lose learned skills and end up on the autism spectrum.

We can’t be concerned that a third of autistic children are nonverbal.

We have to believe that autism is merely a lack of communication skills and an inability at social interaction, ignoring the third of autistic children with profound autism requiring constant care.

We have to pretend that there have always been children with autism; we just called them something other than autistic.

Even though we’ve had a federal law requiring education for the disabled for 50 years, teachers still need training in order to deal with these students.

In England, there are stories about new autism classes starting and autism schools being built because of “increasing demand” constantly in the news. They’ve had the same special education law since 1970, so why are they now overwhelmed by the numbers? (See: Loss of Brain Trust )

REALITY: APRIL, AUTISM COVER-UP MONTH

The face of autism we see in news coverage every April is part of the cover-up.

The media loves to cover Autism Acceptance Month, but we never see reports featuring nonverbal young adults with autism who still wear diapers along with helmets to protect their heads when they bang them on the wall.

(This photo shows Michelle Guppy holding her son Brandon after having a day of seizures. Brandon has autism. I’ve written about him several times. This story is from 2014. Life With Autism in Pictures Tells Story Media Ignores - Age of Autism . What news outlet would cover this side of autism, and who would tell people to ACCEPT having their son suffer like this?)

The message is clear: WE MUST ACCEPT AUTISM AS A FACT OF LIFE FOR CHILDREN IN THE 21ST CENTURY. That is where the term “neurodiversity” comes in. Autism is simply a difference, not a disability. It is part of being human and nothing can change that.

Parents of autistic children are caught in this narrative. Autism is still considered a genetic disorder by mainstream medicine. .

Autism Acceptance Month is a vital part of the effort to cover up what is happening to children. There is no need to look for a cause or a cure because all we have to do is provide support.

And that tired claim of a link to the ever-increasing vaccine schedule is easily dismissed when no one really wants answers, when autism is promoted as something to celebrate and accept by those who are culpable for the damage.

Acceptance is supposed to work when we’re talking about autism, yet no thinking person would promote the idea of “Breast Cancer Acceptance Month” or “Parkinson’s Acceptance Month.” Breast cancer and Parkinson’s Disease are conditions we want to prevent and cure—not so when it comes to autism.

We have a whole month telling us autism is here to stay and there’s nothing we can do about it. And we’ll have even more to celebrate when the one in 31 rate is replaced with an even higher number.

Catherine Austin Fitts: Investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals.

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Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“