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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
4d

The renaming of Asperger's Syndrome to autism has rendered invisible the serious health problems suffered by those with what used to be called severe autism.

I wonder if that was the intent.

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
4d

maybe we should celebrate cancer day.

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