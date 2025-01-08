It’s time to hold elected officials accountable for their words.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT)

During an interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky on the Ingraham Angle on January 6th, Laura Ingraham included a 20 second clip of Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy that blatantly lied about the aims of HHS nominee, Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Murphy put on a histrionic display of fear over what Kennedy wants to do. It was right out of the Sen. Elizabeth Warren playbook where she announced RFK is “welcoming a return to polio.”

Sen. Murphy said,

Why are we giving RFK, Jr. a pass? Okay, he wants to ban pharmaceutical advertising. That’s nice. He also wants to kill our kids by withdrawing vaccines from our schools and taking fluoride out of our drinking water.

Of course any normal person listening to Kennedy’s plans to eliminate the “corporate capture” of our regulatory agencies knows Warren and Murphy are just making up their own narrative.

Why not demand independent double blind studies for vaccines, like any other pharmaceutical product?

Why not end pharmaceutical ads on TV that give drug companies control over what we’re told about that industry?

Why not end the total liability protection that the vaccine makers have enjoyed since 1986?

Why not conduct a study of fully vaccinated and never vaccinated children to compare health outcomes?

Actually I have a wakeup call for Senator Chris Murphy.

It’s time you started to care a little about what’s happening to children in your state of Connecticut.

Maybe Kennedy’s ideas of looking into the effects of toxic food and untested vaccines would benefit children in your state.

Here are several examples of how things have been rapidly going downhill in Connecticut during your watch, since you’ve been in Congress since 2013.

On Dec 21, 2024, the Stamford (CT) Advocate published an article entitled, Stamford schools worried over $5M jump in out-of-district special education costs

The schools in Stamford have a $2.2M special education deficit this year which will reach $4.9M next year. The reason for this is "unclear,” The cost to pay for special education students in Stamford to attend out-of-district educational facilities has ballooned this school year, and local officials are worried the trend will continue. . . . But looking toward next year, school officials are projecting an out-of-district budget increase of about $4.9 million to the operating budget.

Things are expected to get worse.

During the board meeting, Fealey said he doesn't expect the trend to change. One way the district can predict future needs for students is through its expanding Pre-K program. “We can see, in a way, a pipeline of students with needs, which we couldn’t see before, and the needs do not look like they are abating," he said. Superintendent Tamu Lucero said Stamford is not alone in dealing with the rising cost of paying for transportation and tuition for special education students with severe disabilities.

Scary news for Connecticut

Back in 2020, I wrote this piece featured on Children’s Health Defense, Connecticut: “The Growing Needs of Students.”

It was about a story in the Southering Observer, While school populations decline, special needs are on the rise which covered a local school board meeting.

While the overall student population in Connecticut is declining, special education numbers continue to climb—especially in the preschool population, and autism is the elephant in the room.

‘Our data has indicated that preschool [sped] enrollment is increasing. It has also indicated that our programs are nearing or are at capacity.’ “…that prevalence rate is increasing, too. Essentially, the number of students needing to be placed in special education programs is on the rise—especially students with autism spectrum disorder.” ‘Since 2013, the number of students with autism spectrum disorder has increased by 36.6%.’ ‘The issues that students have to come to us with have become more complex over the years.’

Also in 2020, I wrote this article about a hearing in Connecticut: Dr. Larry Palevsky February Presentation to CT Assembly on the Nightmare in Connecticut

Larry Palevsky, MD

On February 19, 2020 there was hearing by the Connecticut Assembly on vaccine safety. There should have been a packed chamber and lots of press coverage because what one expert testified to was shocking. Sadly, most of the seats were empty, but we need to consider what was said. Larry Palevsky, MD answered questions for 28 minutes. He described the appalling lack of studies when it comes to vaccine safety, especially involving the use of aluminum in vaccines and its damaging impact on the brain. “We have never studied whether the aluminum we’re giving in vaccines gets into the brain, and we’ve never measured whether it stays in the brain, and what it does if it does stay in the brain.” “We have more than half of our children with chronic inflamed conditions, and we’ve never allowed ourselves to ask the question: If the vaccines cause inflammation acutely, do they continue to create inflammation chronically? “We have one in 5 with neurodevelopmental disabilities, one in 10 with ADD/ADHD, one in 35 with autism, one in 11 with asthma, and one in 20 under the age of five with seizures.”

Going further back, in 2020 I also wrote about a piece originally published in 2014 in the Connecticut Mirror with the simple title, Nightmare in Connecticut .

Back on February 10, 2014, The Connecticut Mirror published the grim story,

For CT adults with developmental disabilities, housing help unlikely until parents die.

This is piece told the public the plain truth: As long as parents were still alive, there would be no adult services for state residents with autism. Funding had not kept up with the explosion in autism. The erosion of state funding for people with developmental disabilities has left many parents worried about what will happen to their children when they die or become unable to take care of them. One 70 year old mother was quoted saying, “We are told that our loved ones will stay home until we die. They’re welcome to stay home forever. We’re not trying to get rid of our beloved children, adult children included. But there is that fact of mortality.” Six years ago the parents were already told that there were too many children with autism to automatically offer adult services for everyone who aged out of school. Of course in 2014 the autism rate was one in every 68 children compared to one in 54 children currently. As more children are recognized with autism costs for accommodating their needs also increases. This brings us to 2020 On August 1, 2020, The CT Journal Record published the stunning story, The system is going to explode’ — Adults with autism struggle to find support in Connecticut. “The autism prevalence rate is just going up and up and up, and even if it stays the same (at around 1 in 54 children currently), in 15 to 18 years, those kids are going to be phasing out of the school system … We already have waitlists, so how are they supposed to take on more capacity without political will, without money, and without resources. I just don’t know. It’s exploding, and it’s very scary.” The report stated that there are a1ready 1,600 people on the waiting list for adult services, but … The current waitlist doesn’t even truly represent the number of people in need, advocates argue.

Senator Murphy, you should stop the exaggerated display of outrage and concentrate on what’s behind the decline in the health of children in your state. Kennedy is not the enemy.

